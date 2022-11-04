Regional transit agency does not immediately explain problem on its upgraded route.TriMet has pulled all off its 60-foot articulated buses from its newly launched Division line. As first reported by The Oregonian, the regional transit agency said the withdrawal of the buses from the line was for an "abundance of caution," but did not say what any problem were. The Oregonian reported the bus manufacturer Nova Bus issued a recall notice on Aug. 10 for defects in steering equipment on some buses. The recall document said the defect put drivers at risk of losing control. TriMet did not promptly respond to a Portland Tribune request for comment. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO