FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Portland weather Sunday sees showers — with a pause in rain when?
Rain will continue to fall on Portland on Sunday, but a break in the precipitation should arrive on Election Day. A smidge over 1.9 inches of rain fell at Portland International Airport on Friday and Saturday, with Friday’s rainfall tying a 1969 record of 1.87 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
kezi.com
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
Power, road crews still repairing from Friday’s Oregon storm
Thousands of people in the Portland metro area are waking up without power Saturday morning thanks to a round of wet and windy fall weather and a Friday night substation fire.
Heavier rains to come: Fall storm continues to pummel Portland area
Urban flooding and power outages remain possible Friday as 2 to 3 inches of rain and gusty winds are forecast to drum the greater-Portland area.Fou
Heavy rains cause switch to Portland well water
City officials say turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir prompted shift to Columbia South Shore Well Field.The Portland Water Bureau has temporarily switched the city's water supply to the Columbia South Shore Well Field because of turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir caused by recent heavy rains. Turbidity is organic material suspended in the water. Operations Manager Chris Wanner said the transition from Bull Run water to 100% groundwater went smoothly. "It's important that our community members know how incredibly fortunate we are to have two reliable water sources," said Wanner. "It doesn't just happen. It's the result of decades...
How much rain will Portland see in the next 24 hours? Here are the odds.
The word is out: It’s raining. But just how much rain will Portland get?
kptv.com
Explosion, flames at electrical substation light up Portland night
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Reported explosions and a blazing fire at a Portland electrical substation near Mt. Tabor lit up the night on Friday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 9 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a transformer problem at the intersection of Northeast 60th Avenue and...
Atmospheric river drenches Pacific Northwest with heavy rain
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven. Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.
Stormy conditions wreak havoc across Clackamas County
From Damascus to West Linn, Oregon City and beyond, dangerous road conditions were seen throughout Clackamas County.
Large breaking waves at the Oregon coast as atmospheric river arrives
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Oregon coast is expected to get hit by high seas and big waves Friday and through the weekend, in addition to the same high wind and heavy rain hammering much of the rest of western Oregon as an atmospheric river closes in on the Pacific Northwest.
kptv.com
Portlanders deal with power outages as wintry weather knocks down trees
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than 11,000 Portland General Electric customers were in the dark at one point on Friday afternoon as whipping wind and heavy rain brought down trees and knocked out power across the metro area. Portlanders like Emily Thackray went and picked up some last-minute necessities and...
Floating home breaks free, escapes to Washington amid strong winds
As rainy and windy conditions ramped up in Oregon Friday afternoon, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a floating home on the Columbia River broke free from the marina.
KATU.com
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon
High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
Hurricane-force winds over 100 mph recorded on Mt. Hood
Wind speeds close to 115 mph were recorded along high-elevation areas of Mt. Hood Friday, as a wind advisory remains in effect for the greater Portland-Vancouver area.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84
First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
KATU.com
Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car
PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
kptv.com
Heavy rain and wind brings down trees, knocks out power in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday’s wild weather left some Portland residents without power for much of the day. Trees fell and pulled down power lines in several areas blocking roadways and keeping clean-up crews busy into the evening hours. In southeast Portland, near the intersection 11th Avenue and Lexington...
Flash flood watch, advisories issued for Vancouver, neighboring counties
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a flash flood watch for areas of Southwest Washington, including the greater Vancouver area, the Cascades and their foothills.
One Portland arborist suggests this in case of a fallen tree
One board certified master arborists has been in the industry for about 25 years, but she says weather conditions seem to be more of an issue recently.
