Portland, OR

kezi.com

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Heavy rains cause switch to Portland well water

City officials say turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir prompted shift to Columbia South Shore Well Field.The Portland Water Bureau has temporarily switched the city's water supply to the Columbia South Shore Well Field because of turbidity in the Bull Run Reservoir caused by recent heavy rains. Turbidity is organic material suspended in the water. Operations Manager Chris Wanner said the transition from Bull Run water to 100% groundwater went smoothly. "It's important that our community members know how incredibly fortunate we are to have two reliable water sources," said Wanner. "It doesn't just happen. It's the result of decades...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Explosion, flames at electrical substation light up Portland night

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Reported explosions and a blazing fire at a Portland electrical substation near Mt. Tabor lit up the night on Friday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Shortly after 9 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a transformer problem at the intersection of Northeast 60th Avenue and...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river drenches Pacific Northwest with heavy rain

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday will be our wettest, windiest and warmest day out of the next seven. Friday morning is expected to be in the low 50s with the heaviest rain in the morning. By the afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s. There will be more rain and gusty winds throughout the evening, with peak gusts reaching 45 mph in the Portland area.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portlanders deal with power outages as wintry weather knocks down trees

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More than 11,000 Portland General Electric customers were in the dark at one point on Friday afternoon as whipping wind and heavy rain brought down trees and knocked out power across the metro area. Portlanders like Emily Thackray went and picked up some last-minute necessities and...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Looking back on the 'killer' storm of 1883-84

First, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees and then 6 feet of snow piled up The terrible winter of 1883-84 in Central Oregon is considered one of the worst in recorded history of the area. In late December 1883, a frigid cold front plummeted temperatures to nearly -40 degrees. Snow started falling as the new year of 1884 began, and soon, the snow accumulated to over 6 feet in some areas. It remained extremely cold during the snowstorms, and many thermometers actually froze. On ranches in the Ochoco Valley and near Squaw Creek in the...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Storm fells giant tree in Sellwood neighborhood, crushes car

PORTLAND, Ore. — The autumn storm that blew into Portland on Friday morning took out power to tens of thousands of people and gave the region a good soaking of rain throughout the day and into the night. It also toppled a large tree in one neighborhood near Southeast...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Heavy rain and wind brings down trees, knocks out power in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday’s wild weather left some Portland residents without power for much of the day. Trees fell and pulled down power lines in several areas blocking roadways and keeping clean-up crews busy into the evening hours. In southeast Portland, near the intersection 11th Avenue and Lexington...
PORTLAND, OR

