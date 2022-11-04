Read full article on original website
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
CR 527/Main Street Closed for Railroad Crossing RepairsMorristown MinuteBound Brook, NJ
New Jersey Man murdered his wife, dumps body on the side of road.BLOCK WORK MEDIAOcean County, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
roi-nj.com
Diversified Properties begins construction on Morris County multifamily community
Diversified Properties has begun construction on Irondale at Wharton, a 60-unit luxury multifamily community scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Located at 47 Kossuth St., the project is just a short walk from downtown Wharton on the site of a former restaurant. Irondale at Wharton will bring a luxury living experience to the underserved Morris County residential market.
Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border
JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, residents in Jackson cheered Mayor Michael Reina for negotiating a compromise to prevent four private schools from being built on a farm in the western end of town. Reina hosted a town hall for residents in the Leesville area to discuss the recently announced plan to preserve a tract of land slated to be turned into four private schools. Initially, Councilman Marty Flemming tried to negotiate a deal with land owner Mordechai Eichorn to build 60 houses, complete with affordable housing allocations on the 30-acre tract of land. That plan was shot down by the The post Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border appeared first on Shore News Network.
Six candidates will vie for three available seats on Monroe Board of Education in November election
MONROE – With early voting coming to a close and Election Day arriving on Nov. 8, there are six candidates on the ballot seeking to earn one of the three, three-year terms available on the Monroe Township Board of Education. Monroe voters will determine who earns the three coveted...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor
According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
One of the oldest bridges in the country is in Somerset County, NJ
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
New Jersey Globe
Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised
Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
New Jersey Globe
Asbury Park Press editor steps down after more than 40 years with newspaper
Paul D’Ambrosio has left the Asbury Park Press after a career in journalism that began covering a Model UN meeting in Toms River in the spring of 1980 and ended after a three-year stint as the newspaper’s executive editor. “After 41 years at the Press, I thought it...
camdencounty.com
Statement from Commissioner Jeffrey Nash in Regard to the Passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle
The statement below is by Commissioner Jeffrey Nash on behalf of the Board of Commissioners in regard to the passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle:. “Monsignor Michael Doyle was a true humanitarian who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Camden City residents for more than 50 years. I was first introduced to Monsignor Doyle when he was featured on 60 Minutes when I was still in New York attending law school. That segment featured an amazing priest who devoted his life to the residents of the impoverished Waterfront South community in Camden. Little did I know at the time but this Priest, who was born and raised in Ireland, would eventually become my hero and inspiration.
American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River East Little League will soon be getting a turf upgrade on its fields in the form of a $386k check courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill distributed the Biden Administration’s federal funding, granting the league $386,250 in federal funds. That money will also be used to install lights at the field. “The league’s leadership is using the funds to improve the safety of their field on Windsor Ave with new turf for the infield (artificial) and outfield (sod) and new lights for night games,” Toms River Township said The post American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights appeared first on Shore News Network.
Asbury Park officials illegally rejected plan to demolish historic Catholic church, lawsuit alleges
A developer has filed a lawsuit against Asbury Park alleging officials illegally rejected a plan to demolish historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision blocks from the beach. Some residents praised the Asbury Park Planning Board after its Aug. 1 vote denying an application submitted by Mountain View...
Farmer’s market fav opening its first storefront in Flemington
Some things just seem to go together, like saltpepperketchup. Like Seth Rogen and James Franco. Or like a beloved farmer's market and downtown Flemington. It's that kind of vibe. I know because I live there. So when I heard that an artisan bakery that's been a favorite for years at...
Popular sandwich shop expanding into Ocean County, NJ
Did you bring lunch or do you want to order something?. OK, where should we order from? I am thinking something quick and handheld so we can chow down and then get back to work. Any suggestions? None?!. I have just the place. Have you ever heard of Hoagitos?. They...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Only one city in NJ has this job law but it should be statewide (Opinion)
I don't often talk about laws, government, or anything like that, but I feel like this should be addressed. It's something that you would think in 2022 would be commonplace and practiced throughout the country but apparently, it is not. This law is already in effect in some states such...
trentondaily.com
Frontier Airlines Celebrates 10 Years at the Trenton-Mercer Airport
Leaders from around the community gathered at the Trenton-Mercer Airport on Thursday, November 3rd to celebrate Frontier Airline’s 10th anniversary with the airport. For the last decade, Frontier has been serving the Mercer County area with affordable flights to a variety of destinations, including West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Orlando, and more. A partnership that started with two flights a week has grown exponentially in the last decade, now boasting over 6,000,000 passengers served. Proving to be an asset to the Greater Mercer County region and beyond, Frontier and the Trenton-Mercer Airport look forward to the next ten years serving our community.
The Ramada Closed This Week After 30 Years in Toms River and We Know What’s Replacing It
We've been to this place numerous times in Toms River, with several events there. We always had radio events there and tons of charity events at the Ramada. The Ramada is located on Rt. 9 in Toms River, on the border of Lakewood and Toms River. I remember being a...
Flemming critical of township’s land deal to stop four private schools from being built
Jackson Township Councilman and mayoral candidate Marty Flemming upset over land deal because he wasn’t notified. JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township Councilman Marty Flemming today is upset over a land purchase announced by Mayor Michael Reina to stop the development of four private schools on Leesville Road. His complaint? He wasn’t involved in the process. Flemming had met with the developer earlier this year to convert schools into high-density development. Luckily, the Jackson Zoning Board shot down that proposal. Reina today said after Flemming’s months of unsuccessful negotiations with Lakewood Developer Mordechai Eichorn he tasked township administration officials and attorneys The post Flemming critical of township’s land deal to stop four private schools from being built appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Officials tour Warren County by helicopter to get bird’s-eye view of some issues they are working to solve
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – Warren County officials toured the county by helicopter with the NJ State Police Office of Emergency Management last week to get a bird’s-eye view of some of the issues they are working to solve. The tour looked at flood hazard mitigation efforts, truck traffic...
wrnjradio.com
I-78 eastbound weekend lane closures needed as rockfall mitigation project advances in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials announced weekend lane closures on I-78 eastbound will continue through November 16 as a rockfall mitigation project advances in Bethlehem Township. There will be a single lane closure on I-78 eastbound west of Exit 11 –...
Local Businesses Win Readers Choice Awards in Princeton, NJ
Town Topics, a free weekly newspaper that reaches homes in Princeton, West Windsor, Lawrence, Hopewell, Pennington, Montgomery and more, has given out its annual Readers' Choice Awards and I bet some of your favorite places are winners in the food categories for 2022. Check 'em out and go visit to...
