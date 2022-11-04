ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

roi-nj.com

Diversified Properties begins construction on Morris County multifamily community

Diversified Properties has begun construction on Irondale at Wharton, a 60-unit luxury multifamily community scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Located at 47 Kossuth St., the project is just a short walk from downtown Wharton on the site of a former restaurant. Irondale at Wharton will bring a luxury living experience to the underserved Morris County residential market.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border

JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, residents in Jackson cheered Mayor Michael Reina for negotiating a compromise to prevent four private schools from being built on a farm in the western end of town. Reina hosted a town hall for residents in the Leesville area to discuss the recently announced plan to preserve a tract of land slated to be turned into four private schools. Initially, Councilman Marty Flemming tried to negotiate a deal with land owner Mordechai Eichorn to build 60 houses, complete with affordable housing allocations on the 30-acre tract of land. That plan was shot down by the The post Jackson land swap proposes to move school project to township land on Lakewood border appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Tap Into New Brunswick: New Senior Complex Named After Pastor

According to Tap Into New Brunswick, a 66-unit senior housing complex to be built on Neilson Street will be named in honor of the late Rev. Henry A. Hildebrand. Hildebrand, who passed in 2004, served as Pastor of Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church for 37 years. He was the congregation’s longest-serving pastor.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Judge refuses to allow Monmouth voter to be disenfranchised

Superior Court Judge Kathleen S. Sheedy today prevented the disenfranchisement of a Monmouth County woman who changed her voter registration when she moved to Ocean County earlier this year but found herself caught up in a bureaucratic snafu. Maria F. found herself off the voter rolls after her moving date...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Statement from Commissioner Jeffrey Nash in Regard to the Passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle

The statement below is by Commissioner Jeffrey Nash on behalf of the Board of Commissioners in regard to the passing of Monsignor Michael Doyle:. “Monsignor Michael Doyle was a true humanitarian who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Camden City residents for more than 50 years. I was first introduced to Monsignor Doyle when he was featured on 60 Minutes when I was still in New York attending law school. That segment featured an amazing priest who devoted his life to the residents of the impoverished Waterfront South community in Camden. Little did I know at the time but this Priest, who was born and raised in Ireland, would eventually become my hero and inspiration.
CAMDEN, NJ
Shore News Network

American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River East Little League will soon be getting a turf upgrade on its fields in the form of a $386k check courtesy of the American Rescue Plan. Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill distributed the Biden Administration’s federal funding, granting the league $386,250 in federal funds. That money will also be used to install lights at the field. “The league’s leadership is using the funds to improve the safety of their field on Windsor Ave with new turf for the infield (artificial) and outfield (sod) and new lights for night games,” Toms River Township said The post American Rescue Plan sends $386k to Toms River Little League for turf field, lights appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
trentondaily.com

Frontier Airlines Celebrates 10 Years at the Trenton-Mercer Airport

Leaders from around the community gathered at the Trenton-Mercer Airport on Thursday, November 3rd to celebrate Frontier Airline’s 10th anniversary with the airport. For the last decade, Frontier has been serving the Mercer County area with affordable flights to a variety of destinations, including West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Orlando, and more. A partnership that started with two flights a week has grown exponentially in the last decade, now boasting over 6,000,000 passengers served. Proving to be an asset to the Greater Mercer County region and beyond, Frontier and the Trenton-Mercer Airport look forward to the next ten years serving our community.
TRENTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Flemming critical of township’s land deal to stop four private schools from being built

Jackson Township Councilman and mayoral candidate Marty Flemming upset over land deal because he wasn’t notified. JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township Councilman Marty Flemming today is upset over a land purchase announced by Mayor Michael Reina to stop the development of four private schools on Leesville Road. His complaint? He wasn’t involved in the process. Flemming had met with the developer earlier this year to convert schools into high-density development. Luckily, the Jackson Zoning Board shot down that proposal. Reina today said after Flemming’s months of unsuccessful negotiations with Lakewood Developer Mordechai Eichorn he tasked township administration officials and attorneys The post Flemming critical of township’s land deal to stop four private schools from being built appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
94.5 PST

Local Businesses Win Readers Choice Awards in Princeton, NJ

Town Topics, a free weekly newspaper that reaches homes in Princeton, West Windsor, Lawrence, Hopewell, Pennington, Montgomery and more, has given out its annual Readers' Choice Awards and I bet some of your favorite places are winners in the food categories for 2022. Check 'em out and go visit to...
PRINCETON, NJ
