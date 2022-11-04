Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per monthBeth TorresElk Grove, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
rosevilletoday.com
December Holiday A Craft-y Affair in Roseville at Maidu
Roseville, Calif. – Holiday A Craft-y Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on Dec 3, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours in Roseville kick off at 12:00 noon and continues until 5:00 pm. Featuring dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home...
goldcountrymedia.com
Charles "Buddy" Bloxham, Jr. 2/1/1951 - 10/18/2022
Charles “Buddy” Bloxham, JR., born February 21, 1951, in California, entered into rest on October 18, 2022 in Auburn, California. His family expressed their father may not of wanted a memorial and let his passing be a silent peace, for them to mourn privately; as their father wanted for his wife, Teri Bloxham’s passing on October 2018…. But as many knew, Buddy’s true nature was anything but small, silent or peaceful. From birth Buddy Bloxham was a big deal!
KCRA.com
Woman robbed of groceries, wallet in broad daylight in midtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman who lives in midtown Sacramento said she was robbed in broad daylight, just feet away from her home. Victoria Mapson said this all unfolded last Thursday around 3:00 p.m. Mapson told KCRA 3 she went to a corner store to pick up some ginger ale and bananas because she was not feeling well. On the way home, she said a man came out of nowhere near P and 24th streets in midtown and took her tote bag.
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month
In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
goldcountrymedia.com
3 structures damaged in Roseville fire
A quick response by firefighters resulted in multiple structures being extinguished from fire and saved from further damage Friday. Early Friday evening, four engines from the Roseville Fire Department weee dispatched to the community of Roseville Heights along with two truck teams and two Battalion units to a reported residential structure fire.
What is closed for Veterans Day in the Sacramento region?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that is observed every year on Nov. 11 to honor military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. Closures across the Sacramento region will take place for federal, state and county agencies and schools to observe the holiday. Government Employees of federal and state agencies […]
Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
KCRA.com
Cold weather compounds challenges for people experiencing homelessness in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Experiencing homeless is challenging year-round, but those challenges are compounded as temperatures drop and the cold, winter months settle in. Dell Shook, of Sacramento, has been homeless, he said, for about a decade. He and his dog, Shadow, do their best to have as much stability as they can.
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
Two elderly residents died after consuming toxic wild mushrooms prepared in a soup. The accident was the result of amateurs harvesting wild mushrooms. In Northern California, it is the season for wild chanterelle mushrooms, a highly-sought- after variety. However, the amanita mushroom, which includes the "death cap" variety, is similar in appearance to the edible version of a wild mushroom popular in Asia.
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova food bank seeks multi-lingual volunteers as demand increases
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Weeks away from the beginning of the holiday season, thousands in the Northern California region are turning to food banks. Rancho Cordova Food Locker, located at 10497 Coloma Road, serves everyone, and this year, director Lindan Condon said they've seen an increase in minority groups and refugees seeking food aid.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Single-Vehicle Accident in Elk Grove Kills Driver
Fatal Accident Occurs Close to Laguna Boulevard When Driver Strikes Tree. A single-vehicle accident in Elk Grove killed the driver on November 2 after they lost control of their vehicle and struck a tree. Officers with the Elk Grove Police Department said they responded to the accident around 10:15 p.m., which occurred close to the Laguna Boulevard intersection with Laguna Main Street. The vehicle was found to have struck a tree located in the center median.
Three girls reported missing in Antioch in one week
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a third girl who went missing this week in Antioch, according to a Facebook post from the Antioch Police Department on Sunday. Police say Hailey Brown is 5’6” and weighs about 120 pounds. She is described as having black hair and brown […]
Fox40
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, false impersonation, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 21. Angela Ann Dowd, 34, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
KCRA.com
Remains of Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago found in Amador County
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — The remains of a Bay Area woman who disappeared months ago were found in Amador County, officials said Friday. A resident in the community of Plymouth called the Amador County Sheriff's Office on Thursday afternoon after they found what they believed were human remains, according to the City of Oakley in Contra Costa County.
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Two crash victims in Elk Grove identified by Sacramento Coroner
Two people that were killed in separate collisions in Elk Grove on November 2, were identified by the Sacramento Coroner. Both are Elk Grove residents. Just after 7 am on Wednesday, November 2, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Hampton Oaks area of Elk Grove. That person was identified as 73-year-old Khanjan Bahadury of Elk Grove.
I-80 eastbound blocked in Vacaville: CHP
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – All lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound in Vacaville are closed, according to California Highway Patrol, due to a police chase, which has now ended. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
nomadlawyer.org
Sacramento: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sacramento, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sacramento California. Visiting the State Capitol in Sacramento, California is a great way to see the government in action. The building is a gorgeous structure with a domed ceiling and stately columns. Inside, you’ll find several rooms and a museum dedicated to the state’s history.
Comments / 0