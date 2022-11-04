Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Journal Review
William Jellison
William Jellison, 84, of Crawfordsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
David Finch
Pastor David Finch, 69, of Crawfordsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
United Way funds help staff early childhood centers
Editor’s Note: In this multi-part series, the United Way of Montgomery County is featuring its funded partner agencies. This is the second installment. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN.
Journal Review
Snapshot series focuses on United Way agency partners
Editor’s Note: In this series, the United Way of Montgomery County is featuring its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN. Willson Family Literacy Preschool. We want...
Journal Review
Johnson helps Iowa run past Purdue 24-3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaleb Johnson had a day to remember. The freshman ran for a career-high 200 yards on 22 carries, including a touchdown, and Spencer Petras passed for two touchdowns to power Iowa past Purdue 24-3 on Saturday. It was the Hawkeyes' first 200-yard rusher since...
Comments / 0