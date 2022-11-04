Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Snapshot series focuses on United Way agency partners
Editor’s Note: In this series, the United Way of Montgomery County is featuring its funded partner agencies. To learn more, contact Area Director Gina Haile by phone at 765-362-5484; or mail financial support to 221 E. Main St., P.O. Box 247, Crawfordsville, IN. Willson Family Literacy Preschool. We want...
Journal Review
William Jellison
William Jellison, 84, of Crawfordsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
Local Record: Nov. 5, 2022
• Warrant served in the 500 block of Prospect Street — 11:33 a.m. • Hit and run at 126 E. Main St. — 11:34 a.m. • Anthony James Brock, 29, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and making a false sales document — 12:40 p.m.
Journal Review
Edwin Chenoweth
Edwin Chenoweth, 88, of Linden passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Life’s Journey Hospice, Avon, surrounded by his family. He was born June 21, 1934, at Lynn, Indiana, to Edwin R. and Mabel Norman Chenoweth. Edwin served in the United States Navy. He was a farmer in the Linden area for close to 60 years.
Journal Review
David Finch
Pastor David Finch, 69, of Crawfordsville died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. Arrangements are pending at Sanders Priebe Funeral Care. Share memories and condolences online at www.SandersFuneralCare.com.
Journal Review
Athenians fall to Patriots in season opener
WEST LEBANON – The Crawfordsville girls’ basketball team traveled to face Seeger in their season opener and fell to the Patriots by the score of 53-24. In the first few games of a season in any sport, it is not about wins or losses, but rather it is about seeing what is working, what is not working and showing the coach which players are trying hard enough to belong on the floor.
Journal Review
James Byron Cox
James Byron Cox passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 4, 1944, at Indianapolis, to James Lincoln and Irene June (Griffey) Cox. He was a 1962 graduate of Ladoga High School. Jim proudly served his country joining the...
Journal Review
Johnson helps Iowa run past Purdue 24-3
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Kaleb Johnson had a day to remember. The freshman ran for a career-high 200 yards on 22 carries, including a touchdown, and Spencer Petras passed for two touchdowns to power Iowa past Purdue 24-3 on Saturday. It was the Hawkeyes' first 200-yard rusher since...
