mytjnow.com
Winthrop’s Association of Black Journalists shares opinion on Gentrification in South Carolina
According to PBS, gentrification is a general term for “the arrival of wealthier people in an existing urban district, a related increase in rents and property values and changes in the district’s character and culture.”. Gentrification has been a problem that the United States has faced for centuries....
FOX Carolina
Veterans celebrated at SC Veterans Upstate Salute
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we approach Veterans Day, celebrations for the men and women who have served this country are already beginning. The SC Upstate Veterans Salute took over Fluor Field on Sunday, an event organizers say is one of the largest for veterans in the state each year.
golaurens.com
Piedmont Agency on Aging in need of items, volunteers for holiday gift bag project
Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties. If you or your group are interested in...
1 person, 12 pets exposed to rabid goat in South Carolina
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – State health officials said one person along with twelve pets were exposed to a rabid goat Friday in Anderson County. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road in Piedmont. DHEC said the goat was submitted for […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
wspa.com
Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday
Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week. Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week. Body found...
Drugs, ‘ghost gun’ taken from arrested Asheville teen
The teenager was found in West Asheville and is believed to be a person of interest, according to the Asheville Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Upstate store celebrating Fountain Pen Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every day you can find something fun to celebrate-- whether it’s National Ice Cream Day or National Disney Day. Friday, you can celebrate the 11th annual Fountain Pen Day. The ink-credible day is celebrated the first Friday of November, after pen was put to...
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
‘Over the edge’ event raises money for cancer in Spartanburg
Over the Edge Upstate was held in downtown Spartanburg Thursday to raise money for The Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee County.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
FOX Carolina
National Candy Day
FOX Carolina
12 pets exposed to rabid goat in Anderson County, DHEC says
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a goat in Piedmont tested positive to rabies. DHEC said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road and was exposed to one person and 12 animals. The person was referred to...
WYFF4.com
Greenville officers find missing teen
GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
FOX Carolina
Police searching for missing man in Mauldin
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp raises new flag amid calls for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate Confederate group raised a new flag near I-85 this week as Spartanburg County officials continue their calls for the flagpole to come down. The Adam Washington Ballenger Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans recently raised a version of the South Carolina...
WYFF4.com
Strong chemical smell forces Cherokee County Salvation Army Store to relocate
GAFFNEY, S.C. — The Salvation Army in Gaffney is worried about how it will help those in need this holiday season after a strong chemical smell forced the Salvation Army Family Store to close. In October, the store on West Robinson Street closed its doors when employees and volunteers...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
LGBTQ book ban in South Carolina library thwarted after community stands up for acceptance
Read books, don’t ban them.
1 dead in Spartanburg motorcycle crash
One person died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg Friday evening.
Comments / 1