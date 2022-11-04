ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Veterans celebrated at SC Veterans Upstate Salute

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As we approach Veterans Day, celebrations for the men and women who have served this country are already beginning. The SC Upstate Veterans Salute took over Fluor Field on Sunday, an event organizers say is one of the largest for veterans in the state each year.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing man in Anderson Co.

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man last seen on Friday in Honea Path. According to deputies, 45-year-old David Alley was seen along Highway 252 on November 4. If anyone has information about his whereabouts, submit a tip anonymously...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Gov. McMaster campaigns in Greenwood Friday

Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week. Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign's statewide tour this week. Body found...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate store celebrating Fountain Pen Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Every day you can find something fun to celebrate-- whether it’s National Ice Cream Day or National Disney Day. Friday, you can celebrate the 11th annual Fountain Pen Day. The ink-credible day is celebrated the first Friday of November, after pen was put to...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Body found along Cherokee Co. road

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Diana

This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

National Candy Day

A man accused of hitting two troopers and fleeing the scene is expected to appear back in court. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Greenville Police are searching for a deaf and mute 16-year-old. Dog shot and left for dead. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A dog is now...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

12 pets exposed to rabid goat in Anderson County, DHEC says

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a goat in Piedmont tested positive to rabies. DHEC said the goat was found near Roper Road and Moore Road and was exposed to one person and 12 animals. The person was referred to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville officers find missing teen

GREENVILLE, S.C. — 11:30 a.m. update:. Niyo Elisa was located in Fountain Inn and is being taken back home. Investigators are asking for residents that live in the Cleveland Street area to check any door cameras or residential CCTV for video of the missing teen. Police say he is...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing man in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Tuesday. Officers said 40-year-old Carlyle “Carl or Kiki” Brooks was last seen on Nov. 1 on Fawn Ridge Way. Police said Brooks weighs 155 pounds with black hair...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Gap Creek Road

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are powering through more than one thousand of your submissions that tell us what roads in the Upstate need to be fixed. And we’re bringing them to official’s attention, one week at a time. We’re focusing on Gap Creek Road. This road...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy