We are into the first week of November and have not yet seen the predicted surge of COVID-19. We are seeing plenty of respiratory illness, more pediatric than adult locally. No one specific illness is dominating. There is some strep, COVID, RSV, influenza and other viral and bacterial upper respiratory infections. As said before, it is difficult to accurately track numbers like we did in the beginning of the pandemic, because testing has changed.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO