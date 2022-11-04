ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield professor, author’s first novel focuses on chaos of late 1960s

WESTFIELD — It took Trudy Knowles 35 years and more than 100 drafts to write her first novel, “Radishes and Red Bandanas.”. The first draft sat in a box for 25 years. About 10 years ago, she started working on it again. In between that first draft and its publication in September, Knowles wrote dozens and dozens of short stories and even self-published a book of stories, poems and essays that she wrote during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Latest research shows COVID changing, cases declining

We are into the first week of November and have not yet seen the predicted surge of COVID-19. We are seeing plenty of respiratory illness, more pediatric than adult locally. No one specific illness is dominating. There is some strep, COVID, RSV, influenza and other viral and bacterial upper respiratory infections. As said before, it is difficult to accurately track numbers like we did in the beginning of the pandemic, because testing has changed.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

No. 12 Lee football unable to stop strong offense from No. 7 Kipp Academy, fall in Div. VIII State Tournament

No. 12 Lee football’s season came to a holt on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats fells to No. 7 Kipp Academy in the Division VIII State Tournament round of 16, 44-12. “I’m extremely proud of our kids,” Wildcats coach Keith Thomson said. “These kids never hung their hat. They have a lot to be proud of, and we’re very proud of everything they accomplished this year.”
LEE, MA
MassLive.com

Arts Beat: Chekhov classic being reinterpreted for ‘virtual theater’ audience

“Life is a Cabaret,” a Broadway benefit for the Open Pantry, will be staged at Longmeadow’s First Church (and broadcast on Zoom) on Nov. 19. John Thomas, Carol Wrobleski, Deanna Bach, Teri Lafleur, Carson Timmins, Matt Garrity, Larry Schipull, Grant Moss and Larry Picard perform popular showtunes from a dozen plus musicals from “Annie” and “Anastasia” to “Hamilton” and “The Book of Mormon.” For details: BroadwayBenefit@firstchurchlongmeadow.org.
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Search ongoing for armed Conn. man after police clear Blandford, Russell area

The search for a man police said is “armed and dangerous” continues into Friday afternoon after patrols failed to find the 22-year-old Connecticut man in the Blandford-Russell area of the Turnpike. Darnell Barnes allegedly shot a man multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night and police began searching for him at 8 a.m. on Friday, according to a police spokesperson.
BLANDFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Fancy Steps: Dancing with the Holyoke stars for children’s museum

HOLYOKE – The 13th annual Fancy Steps dance fundraiser was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Saturday with more than 400 supporters in attendance. Organizers held a silent auction and sold raffle tickets for prizes that included a trip to Ireland and $5,000 cash for the winner. A second high-value raffle item was a wagon full of adult beverages.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $599,900 in Worcester

Brian Valentino and Tenley Valentino acquired the property at 110 Beeching Street, Worcester, from Thomas Kaplan Maxfield and Ellen Kaplan Maxfield on Oct. 19, 2022. The $599,900 purchase price works out to $224 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,601-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter

BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs buying Worcester’s Sunnyside dispensary, several others

Sunnyside’s Worcester location is now one of several dispensaries now under the ownership of rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, it was announced Friday. It will be one of three cannabis businesses he’s purchasing in Central Massachusetts, along with 12 marijuana dispensaries and production facilities in the rest of the commonwealth, New York and Illinois, according to a Business Wire press release. The total purchase made through the Combs’ Los Angeles-based Combs Enterprises will be $185 million, making it his first investment in the cannabis business.
WORCESTER, MA
