DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Boston breaks temperature record Sunday; Worcester ties previous high temperature
Records were broken in Boston on Sunday as the city’s temperature reached a high before noon. The maximum temperature in Boston was 76 degrees and was reached at 11:15 a.m., according to a tweet from the National Weather Service. The previous record for Nov. 6 was 73 degrees, which...
Westfield professor, author’s first novel focuses on chaos of late 1960s
WESTFIELD — It took Trudy Knowles 35 years and more than 100 drafts to write her first novel, “Radishes and Red Bandanas.”. The first draft sat in a box for 25 years. About 10 years ago, she started working on it again. In between that first draft and its publication in September, Knowles wrote dozens and dozens of short stories and even self-published a book of stories, poems and essays that she wrote during the 2020 pandemic lockdown.
Teens’ interview project wins $10K to support internships at Westfield High School
WESTFIELD — Westfield High School students Sydney Drugan and Rebekah Ruiz, who are taking Renee Sweeney’s Principles of Engineering class, recently participated in the 2022 STEM Week Challenge in their class and won $10,000 for their school. The money will be used to fund four internships in the community this spring and summer.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Latest research shows COVID changing, cases declining
We are into the first week of November and have not yet seen the predicted surge of COVID-19. We are seeing plenty of respiratory illness, more pediatric than adult locally. No one specific illness is dominating. There is some strep, COVID, RSV, influenza and other viral and bacterial upper respiratory infections. As said before, it is difficult to accurately track numbers like we did in the beginning of the pandemic, because testing has changed.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 6, 2022 edition
Christopher C. Petrucci and Shari M. Petrucci to Dominic Kirchner II, trustee, and Azusa Realty Trust, trustee of, 323 Southwick St., $235,000. Cremilda L. Deoliveira to Katherine Pinkerman and Katherine E. Pinkerman, 1 Plantation Drive, Unit 1, $226,000.
Video shows moment motorist crashed into gate at historic Westfield cemetery
WESTFIELD — Officials are still looking for leads in last weekend’s incident in which a vehicle struck the Mechanic Street gate of the Old Burying Ground, and the Historical Commission chair said the cost to replace it could be nearly 10 times what the city recently paid to restore it.
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct 30 to Nov 5. There were 15 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,773-square-foot home on Blackberry Lane in Amherst that sold for $430,000.
The office in 2022: Fewer workers coming in, but more innovation as hybrid work changes the landscape
It’s entirely possible not to see another person walking in downtown Worcester on a weekday morning. The move to remote work during the pandemic turned downtowns like Worcester’s into ghost towns and while office workers have started returning to work, it’s unlikely they will all return on a daily basis.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
Springfield water main break closes part of State Street
SPRINGFELD – A water main break will leave a part of the busy State Street closed until Sunday night. At least three buildings are without water because of the break, according to Water and Sewer Commission officials. Crews responded to the break at about 8 a.m. They are evaluating...
No. 12 Lee football unable to stop strong offense from No. 7 Kipp Academy, fall in Div. VIII State Tournament
No. 12 Lee football’s season came to a holt on Saturday afternoon, as the Wildcats fells to No. 7 Kipp Academy in the Division VIII State Tournament round of 16, 44-12. “I’m extremely proud of our kids,” Wildcats coach Keith Thomson said. “These kids never hung their hat. They have a lot to be proud of, and we’re very proud of everything they accomplished this year.”
Girls Soccer State Tournament Scoreboard: Four WMass Teams advance & more
No. 23 West Springfield at No. 10 Silver Lake, 6 p.m.
Arts Beat: Chekhov classic being reinterpreted for ‘virtual theater’ audience
“Life is a Cabaret,” a Broadway benefit for the Open Pantry, will be staged at Longmeadow’s First Church (and broadcast on Zoom) on Nov. 19. John Thomas, Carol Wrobleski, Deanna Bach, Teri Lafleur, Carson Timmins, Matt Garrity, Larry Schipull, Grant Moss and Larry Picard perform popular showtunes from a dozen plus musicals from “Annie” and “Anastasia” to “Hamilton” and “The Book of Mormon.” For details: BroadwayBenefit@firstchurchlongmeadow.org.
Search ongoing for armed Conn. man after police clear Blandford, Russell area
The search for a man police said is “armed and dangerous” continues into Friday afternoon after patrols failed to find the 22-year-old Connecticut man in the Blandford-Russell area of the Turnpike. Darnell Barnes allegedly shot a man multiple times in West Hartford Thursday night and police began searching for him at 8 a.m. on Friday, according to a police spokesperson.
Fancy Steps: Dancing with the Holyoke stars for children’s museum
HOLYOKE – The 13th annual Fancy Steps dance fundraiser was held at the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House on Saturday with more than 400 supporters in attendance. Organizers held a silent auction and sold raffle tickets for prizes that included a trip to Ireland and $5,000 cash for the winner. A second high-value raffle item was a wagon full of adult beverages.
Single-family home sells for $599,900 in Worcester
Brian Valentino and Tenley Valentino acquired the property at 110 Beeching Street, Worcester, from Thomas Kaplan Maxfield and Ellen Kaplan Maxfield on Oct. 19, 2022. The $599,900 purchase price works out to $224 per square foot. The property features six bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,601-square-foot lot.
Westfield, Gateway schools shelter in place as police search for shooter
BLANDFORD — A shooting in West Hartford, Connecticut, led to a manhunt in the Hilltowns on Friday that prompted two Greater Westfield school districts to shelter in place. Classes at Westfield’s public schools and the Gateway Regional School District went on as normal Friday morning, but students were not allowed outside recess and faculty and staff were urged to be extra vigilant while Massachusetts State Police searched for the suspect, who had fled to the Blandford area.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs buying Worcester’s Sunnyside dispensary, several others
Sunnyside’s Worcester location is now one of several dispensaries now under the ownership of rapper and businessman Sean “Diddy” Combs, it was announced Friday. It will be one of three cannabis businesses he’s purchasing in Central Massachusetts, along with 12 marijuana dispensaries and production facilities in the rest of the commonwealth, New York and Illinois, according to a Business Wire press release. The total purchase made through the Combs’ Los Angeles-based Combs Enterprises will be $185 million, making it his first investment in the cannabis business.
No. 9 East Longmeadow starts slow against No. 8 Middleboro, falls in Div. IV state football playoffs
MIDDLEBOROUGH — No. 9 East Longmeadow started all of its wins this season with a spark.
UMass women’s basketball gearing up for another successful season: ‘We’re not the hunted, we’re hunting’
UMass Coach Tory Verdi’s words rang out on Atlantic 10 Media Day as the Minutewomen geared up for another season, looking to build upon its success.
