WEST LEBANON – The Crawfordsville girls’ basketball team traveled to face Seeger in their season opener and fell to the Patriots by the score of 53-24. In the first few games of a season in any sport, it is not about wins or losses, but rather it is about seeing what is working, what is not working and showing the coach which players are trying hard enough to belong on the floor.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO