High school football: Jenks beats Bixby 38-35 in showdown of Oklahoma powers to end nation's longest win streak at 58 games

Tulsa, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Holland Hall High School basketball team will have a game with Metro Christian Academy on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
anadisgoi.com
Meet “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar on Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The meet and greet is free, and open to the public. The enrolled Lakota Nation...
KTUL
Tulsa City Council votes to redevelop Woodland Hills Mall, hopes to welcome Scheels
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved the adoption of the Woodland Hills Economic Development Project Plan Wednesday, which is aimed at funding the redevelopment of the westernmost portion of Woodland Hills Mall. The Project Plan will be funded through the supporting sales tax increment district,...
Water leak causes road concerns for local resident
A Tulsa resident says water has been running down his street for weeks and it has been damaging the road in front of his home.
Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee dismissing students early Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee said they will release students early Friday due to incoming storms. The district said on social media the high school and middle school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Elementary will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Stay up to date on...
Alleged carjacking turns chase ending on Broken Arrow Expressway
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after an alleged carjacking ended with a police chase on the Broken Arrow Expressway. According to Tulsa Police, the victim said one of the suspects asked for a car ride in Broken Arrow. When the two reached 51st and Yale, the victim...
Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
Tulsa police investigate shooting near 21st and Garnett
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near 21st and Garnett. On Sunday night, police were seen at a shopping center near 21st and South 101st East Ave. Police said a woman was shot but was still alive after the shooting. They also said they don’t think...
News On 6
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
KTUL
Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
sapulpatimes.com
Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds
As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
Tulsa based Pokémon card scammer costs victims nationwide thousands
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested Michael McCoy after the Tulsa County DA charged him with four counts of false pretense under $1000 or con game. “In March, we started receiving reports from victims who were all located outside of Tulsa,” said Lt. Andrew Weeden with the Tulsa Police Financial Crimes.
Tulsa Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot
Police: Shots fired in Saint Francis Hospital parking lot, man tried ramming security officers with vehicle
U.S. Attorney says Tulsa police tipped them off to dramatic rise in catalytic converter thefts
TULSA, Okla. — Federal authorities say local law enforcement played an important role in spurring a federal investigation into an alleged catalytic converter theft ring spanning multiple states. U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the Northern District of Oklahoma said that when people hear about a catalytic converter theft ring,...
Tulsa man survives major heart attack while seeing doctor for sore throat
TULSA, Okla. — Doctors say a Tulsa man is lucky to be alive after he went to his primary care office with a sore throat and ended up having a major heart attack. Stephen Byrne, 65, wasn’t feeling 100 percent when he walked into Oak Street Health, near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue, back in March. He had chest pressure, some tightness and was sweating, but his biggest complaint was a terrible sore throat.
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
Saint Francis Hospital security fires at car, Tulsa Police search for suspect
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Hospital officials say there was an incident at the main entrance of the hospital with a man who ended up driving his car onto the property’s front lawn. Tulsa Police...
Ahha Tulsa closing its doors Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The ahha Hardesty Arts Center announced Thursday evening that the center will close Friday, Nov. 4. “We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now,” Executive Director Holy Becker said in an email.
Two 15-year-old boys arrested for gun crimes outside south Tulsa Walmart
TULSA, Okla. — Two 15-year-old boys were arrested Saturday after they were involved in crimes involving guns, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to reports of juveniles pointing firearms in the parking lots of the Wu Hot and Red Lobster Restaurants near 67th and Memorial just before 9 p.m.
