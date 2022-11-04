ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

High school football: Jenks beats Bixby 38-35 in showdown of Oklahoma powers to end nation's longest win streak at 58 games

By Thomas Frey
MaxPreps
 3 days ago
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Major Construction Project Begins In Tulsa Monday

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is beginning a major road project Monday at the I-44 and Highway 169 interchange. Crews are making improvements to the pavement, ramps and bridges. During the construction, I-44 will narrow to two lanes in both directions and northbound 169 will also be down to two...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone

TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa. Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Opening night of Christmas Chute draws record crowds

As many as 20,000 visitors, 21,000 square feet of walkable Christmas trimmings, and a whole lot of community spirit—Sapulpa outdid itself at its annual Lights On ceremony and its inaugural night of the Christmas Chute on Historic Route 66 on Thursday evening. The Chute is the brainchild of local...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man survives major heart attack while seeing doctor for sore throat

TULSA, Okla. — Doctors say a Tulsa man is lucky to be alive after he went to his primary care office with a sore throat and ended up having a major heart attack. Stephen Byrne, 65, wasn’t feeling 100 percent when he walked into Oak Street Health, near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue, back in March. He had chest pressure, some tightness and was sweating, but his biggest complaint was a terrible sore throat.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ahha Tulsa closing its doors Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The ahha Hardesty Arts Center announced Thursday evening that the center will close Friday, Nov. 4. “We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now,” Executive Director Holy Becker said in an email.
