For the entirety of the last two years (2021-22), Saturn in Aquarius has been squaring Uranus in Taurus. Saturn is the planet of discipline, structure and longevity, and in Aquarius, the ringed planet requires us to regulate both technology and our social life. Think of how you socialized and used the internet prior to 2020 when Saturn first entered Aquarius, and how you do so now. Uranus, on the other hand, is the planet of revolution and rapid change, and in Taurus, it pushes us way out of our usual comfort zone. For the last two years, these two planets have been in a constant difficult conversation, reflecting how hard it’s been for us to find stability or routine in a post-2020 world. Saturn-Uranus can be destabilizing but it’s also extremely creative and innovative, as seen in the public figures who carry this configuration in their chart like certified genius Jeff Goldblum and quirky rock star David Byrne.
How will the upcoming seven days be for you? If you are curious to know, then read your weekly horoscope. Here you will get all the information related to every area of your life. So let's see what ups and downs are going to happen in your life this week.
Good news from an astrologer: November skies are full of passion and joy. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look at what the stars have in store for the collective. The lunar eclipse in Taurus on Nov. 8, coming after a recent solar eclipse, asks us to assess...
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, the full...
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). As long as you’re progressing, don’t dwell on whether the progress is fast enough or significant enough. To get to a different place than you were is all that really matters for now. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s hard to help someone if you...
NOV 23 - DEC 21. Hidden feelings can break through your defences – and more than one person will be delighted. Partners put aside any doubts and celebrate a win-win week together. If you’re single, a time of teasing with a Leo workmate can take the next, serious love-step....
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 17 to October 23 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
It’s your favorite time of year: election season! Try to avoid picking unnecessary political fights. Or don’t. You’ve never been one to let people boss you around, so why listen to me?. Taurus. This week you’ve been feeling like an extra in the movie of everyone else’s...
November induces a change of attitude in us to be luckier and more successful, says astrology. Certain constellations have achieved success using this strategy. Some signs including Virgo, Cancer and Sagittarius turn out to be the most favoured children of destiny this time whereas Taurus, Capricorn, and Scorpio are not the picked and chosen signs to be blessed with luck. Let us see who has been the luckiest and unluckiest of all zodiac signs this month.
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Saturn will exit retrograde in this week's horoscope, prompting us to reflect on the areas of our lives where we've built stronger foundations. And the Sun will join Venus in Scorpio, helping us change circumstances involving our ego, love life, and money.
Get ready, because your love horoscope for the week of November 7 to 13 is definitely a wild card. Right now, anything goes! Prepare for unexpected twists and turns to unfold in your love life and in your relationships, because we’re all on the brink of change. On November 8 at 6:02 a.m. ET, an erratic total lunar eclipse in Taurus will shake things up and show you who you’re ready to be with. However, in order to find the right person, you need to be willing to let go of stagnant relationships and stressful situationships. This blood moon is likely...
We’ve got a game-changing week ahead of us, so don’t underestimate the synchronicities! In fact, by the time you read this, the sun will already be moving through mystifying Scorpio, adorning your peripheral view with friendly ghosts (and secret suspicions you weren’t aware of). The eclipse energy is rising and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 24 to 30. Can you feel it? In addition to waltzing into the spookiest season of the year, there will be a new-moon-solar-eclipse in Scorpio on October 25, which energetically dominates the rest of the week. However, the moon will...
Here's How The November 2022 Full Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Halloween may be behind us, but spooky season is raging on astrologically — at least until we’ve moved past the November 2022 full moon. The month’s brightest lunation happens to be a chaos-filled lunar eclipse, so it’s got a big potential for bringing surprising revelations, hyper-speed endings, and cosmic twists of fate. Also known as this year’s Beaver Moon, November’s full moon is the last eclipse until 2023, so you’ll definitely want to know how it will affect your zodiac sign.
Capricorn—Your November Horoscope Predicts a Creative Awakening & a Romantic Turning Point
You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Leo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Taking a Big Step in Your Career (& Never Looking Back)
You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 20, 2022. The moon rounds out its stay in dramatic Leo. Meanwhile, Venus in partnership-oriented Libra receives an unwelcome visit from power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. Under this kind of cosmic combo, the chances for relationship tension or an emotional fallout are high, especially as were just a few days away from the October 25 solar eclipse.
Scorpio—Your November Horoscope Says You’re on the Verge of a Major Turning Point in Your Life
You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
