For the entirety of the last two years (2021-22), Saturn in Aquarius has been squaring Uranus in Taurus. Saturn is the planet of discipline, structure and longevity, and in Aquarius, the ringed planet requires us to regulate both technology and our social life. Think of how you socialized and used the internet prior to 2020 when Saturn first entered Aquarius, and how you do so now. Uranus, on the other hand, is the planet of revolution and rapid change, and in Taurus, it pushes us way out of our usual comfort zone. For the last two years, these two planets have been in a constant difficult conversation, reflecting how hard it’s been for us to find stability or routine in a post-2020 world. Saturn-Uranus can be destabilizing but it’s also extremely creative and innovative, as seen in the public figures who carry this configuration in their chart like certified genius Jeff Goldblum and quirky rock star David Byrne.

