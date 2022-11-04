ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6

TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Hilda

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Hilda, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that end up for adoption, Hilda was taken in as a stray from the street into the Urgent Animals of Hearne care facility and loves to meet new people and pets alike. She also responds well to training and learns new things rather quickly.
Bryan Texas: The Streets Are a Stage

Bryan, Texas, Has Small Town Charm and a Big Texas Spirit with Street Music, Wineries, and a Presidential Library. It’s easy to see what makes Bryan special. One of the friendliest places you can visit, it’s a gem in the Lone Star State. Bryan is known as the “Heart and Soul of the Texas Triangle.”
One of Aggieland’s greatest returns to sign autographs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When it comes to gamedays in BCS, all roads lead to Aggieland Outfitters. That’s why the man, the myth, the legend: Johnny Manziel, will be signing autographs at the University Drive location from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Store Manager Jake...
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms

BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday

HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
Try these delicious subs on National Sandwich Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you stack it high or thin, National Sandwich Day on November 3 recognizes one of America’s favorite lunch items. Crystal Gebhardt from Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in College Station joined The Three to talk about the art of sandwich making. From wagyu beef to...
Ashton Funk, elite 2024 OT out of Texas, announces SEC commitment

Ashton Funk, an elite offensive tackle out of Katy, Texas (Tompkins), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Funk, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, is a 3-star prospect and committed to play for Texas A&M. He has a reported 30 offers and was recruited to the Aggies by Steve Addazio and Elijah Robinson. He’s rated the No. 32 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.
