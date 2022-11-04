Read full article on original website
Friday Night Live to feature food, music and games for 5th-8th graders at the Lincoln Recreation Center on Friday, Nov. 4
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Friday, Nov. 4, the City of College Station will be hosting it's Friday Night Live event at the Lincoln Recreational Center for 5th-8th graders ages 10-14 in the area. The event will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature food, music,...
Enjoy downtown Navasota with their upcoming Reds Wheats & Blues event on Saturday, Nov. 12
NAVASOTA, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Navasota Grimes County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Reds, Wheats, & Blues event in downtown Navasota, giving those in attendance a chance to sip craft beers and wine while enjoying the sights, shops, and businesses in the downtown district.
LBAA to host profit share at Blackwater Draw in Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 3
BRYAN, Texas — The LBAA will be hosting a profit share at Blackwater Draw in Bryan on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. There will be live music from Brickyard Kane, craft beer and food from the Blackwater Draw food truck, a silent auction at the event, and more.
IL Texas closing local campuses Monday to celebrate Astros’ win
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Houston Astros will have a three-mile championship parade on Monday in Houston beginning at noon. To give students the chance to experience the celebration in person, Houston ISD and other Houston-area school districts announced all classes were canceled on Monday. International Leadership of Texas...
Celebrate international diversity with Brazos Valley Worldfest in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos Valley Worldfest is showcasing a wide range of cultures through a ton of different events in Downtown Bryan on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate international diversity by viewing cultural displays, performances and trying delicious food. Promoting and celebrating international diversity...
Brazos Valley Blessings gives a sneak peak at what to expect at their annual Christmas Gala & Silent Auction at the Brazos Valley Museum in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — A non-profit that's dedicated its time to building the Brazos area by feeding the homeless and helping local youth is gearing up for its Christmas Gala and Silent Auction that's happening this Friday, Nov. 4. Brazos Valley resident Amber Robertson is described as having a heart...
Brazos Valley Happenings | Nov. 4 to Nov. 6
TEXAS, USA — Here are some events taking place in the Brazos Valley in the first weekend of November. Head over to Blackwater Draw in Bryan to take part in the LBAA profit share and enjoy live music, food and beer, and a silent auction for a number of collectables, including a signed Cullen Gillespia framed photograph.
Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota are hosting a virtual community music workshop
NAVASOTA, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott announced a virtual Music Friendly Community workshop will be hosted by the Texas Music Office and the City of Navasota on Monday, Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. Inviting music to the city can be very helpful. Governor Abbott states that "Music is key...
College Station High School Band and Guard competing in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — The College Station High School Band and Guard will compete at the Alamodome in the Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship on Nov. 4 and 5. The local high school will face-off against more than 80 bands across Texas. This event is presented by...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Hilda
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Hilda, a three-year-old German Shepherd mix that's looking to be adopted. Similarly to many other pets that end up for adoption, Hilda was taken in as a stray from the street into the Urgent Animals of Hearne care facility and loves to meet new people and pets alike. She also responds well to training and learns new things rather quickly.
Bryan Texas: The Streets Are a Stage
Bryan, Texas, Has Small Town Charm and a Big Texas Spirit with Street Music, Wineries, and a Presidential Library. It’s easy to see what makes Bryan special. One of the friendliest places you can visit, it’s a gem in the Lone Star State. Bryan is known as the “Heart and Soul of the Texas Triangle.”
One of Aggieland’s greatest returns to sign autographs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When it comes to gamedays in BCS, all roads lead to Aggieland Outfitters. That’s why the man, the myth, the legend: Johnny Manziel, will be signing autographs at the University Drive location from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Store Manager Jake...
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms
BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
It may be November, but two tropical systems are about to form in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The clock is ticking down with just 24 days left in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The calendar may be dwindling but the tropical waters are still plenty warm to develop tropical systems. As of Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring two areas of interest with a high chance of strengthening into a tropical or sub-tropical system before mid-week. Here is the latest from the agency:
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest hosted by College Station High School
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The annual Drums Along the Brazos Drumline Contest is happening on Saturday, Nov. 12 at noon. This contest is being hosted by the College Station High school Cougar Band and will be at their stadium. The most talented percussionists from Texas schools will compete for...
Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
Try these delicious subs on National Sandwich Day
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you stack it high or thin, National Sandwich Day on November 3 recognizes one of America’s favorite lunch items. Crystal Gebhardt from Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in College Station joined The Three to talk about the art of sandwich making. From wagyu beef to...
Watch: Texas A&M students accuse Brazos County of voter suppression after moving on-campus voting site
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A group of Texas A&M University students attended Brazos County commissioner hearings for the past two months to discuss one agenda item — the county’s early-voting location. Historically,...
Ashton Funk, elite 2024 OT out of Texas, announces SEC commitment
Ashton Funk, an elite offensive tackle out of Katy, Texas (Tompkins), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Funk, who is listed at 6-foot-7 and 285 pounds, is a 3-star prospect and committed to play for Texas A&M. He has a reported 30 offers and was recruited to the Aggies by Steve Addazio and Elijah Robinson. He’s rated the No. 32 offensive tackle by the 247Sports Composite, and the No. 65 player in the state of Texas.
