On November 5, 2022 at about 11:12 PM, Willmar Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of 3rd St SE, on a weapons complaint of shots fired. Through the police investigation it was found that two individuals were shot. One refused medical treatment and had minor injuries. The second one was treated at St. Cloud Hospital and released. Two suspects were identified and arrested. Jaedon Marshall, 21 years of age, from St. Cloud was arrested without incident for attempted Murder and Felony Assault charges and being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail. A 15 year old juvenile male from Willmar was arrested for attempted Murder and Felony Assault charges and is being held at Prairie Lake Youth Programs (PLYP) Secure Unit in Willmar.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO