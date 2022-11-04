Read full article on original website
Related
willmarradio.com
Woodbury Chorus & Orchestra Concert to Benefit the Renville County Food Shelf
What: Woodbury Chorus & Orchestra Concert to Benefit the Renville County Food Shelf. Admission is free with a free will offering to benefit the Renville County Food Shelf.
willmarradio.com
Clara City Fall Arts, Craft and Gift Show
ADMISSION: $3.00 (ages 12 and under free) *You patronage helps to support our Local Clara City and Raymond Lions. Check out all of our events at Briggs Motley Promotions on Facebook.
willmarradio.com
Susan Sharstrom
Susan Kay Sharstrom, 66, of Atwater, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 3rd at her …
willmarradio.com
Marian Larson
Marian Joyce Larson, 95, of Willmar, who taught Willmar area students from 1948 to 1991, died Saturday, Oct. 29, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. Her funeral will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Willmar with visitations from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 and one hour before the funeral. Interment will be in Clover Leaf Memorial Park in Willmar. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
willmarradio.com
KC Historical Society gathering info on Farm Crises of the 1980s
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Historical Society is gathering information on The Farm Crises of the 80s. Director Jill Wohnoutka says it was a painful period of recent history when many farmers lost their farms or went through great financial strife, and they along with consultant Jim Roe want to document people's experiences first-hand before memories fade or disappear...
srperspective.com
A snapshot seen ‘round the world
Man was just 16 when he captured award-winning photo. Eric Lantz has accomplished a lot in his life, including being valedictorian of his 1969 senior class at Walnut Grove High School, being a 4.0 student in Biology at Hamline University, and being a radiologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for 28 years.
willmarradio.com
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church's "Turkey Dinner" (dine in or take out)
What: Holy Redeemer Catholic Church's "Turkey Dinner" When: Sunday, November 6th from 10:30 am to 1 pm (dine-in or take-out) Menu: turkey and stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cole slaw, carrots, cranberries, and pumpkin bar. Raffle drawing at 1 pm.
willmarradio.com
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
willmarradio.com
Prairie Woods trails closed, Renville County park gates closed during deer season
(Olivia MN-) Due to deer firearm season, Renville County park gates will be closed to vehicles beginning Friday, November 4. Gates will re-open Monday, November 14. Beaver Falls and Skalbekken horse camps, Vicksburg main shelter area, and Lake Allie remain open. The Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center west of Spicer...
willmarradio.com
Jensen clarifies stand on abortion during visit to Willmar
(Willmar MN-) GOP candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was in Willmar for a campaign stop yesterday. During a visit to KWLM, Jensen said he feels like rural voters are energized, less than one week before the election. He continued to hammer Governor Tim Walz for being weak on crime...
willmarradio.com
Two suspects arrested after shots fired in Willmar Saturday night
On November 5, 2022 at about 11:12 PM, Willmar Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of 3rd St SE, on a weapons complaint of shots fired. Through the police investigation it was found that two individuals were shot. One refused medical treatment and had minor injuries. The second one was treated at St. Cloud Hospital and released. Two suspects were identified and arrested. Jaedon Marshall, 21 years of age, from St. Cloud was arrested without incident for attempted Murder and Felony Assault charges and being held at the Kandiyohi County Jail. A 15 year old juvenile male from Willmar was arrested for attempted Murder and Felony Assault charges and is being held at Prairie Lake Youth Programs (PLYP) Secure Unit in Willmar.
Comments / 0