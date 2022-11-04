ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDHN

The Extra Point: Dothan vs. Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WDHN) – Dothan clinched their spot in the postseason last week by defeating Jeff Davis, they enter the playoffs as the 4 seed in 7A region two. That seeding meant the Wolves would be on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Friday night, Dothan took on Foley, the 7A region […]
DOTHAN, AL
utv44.com

Gulf Coast Challenge schedule of events November 9-12 announced

The Ultimate HBCU Experience is next week. The Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority presents two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a classic showdown. The Ultimate HBCU Experience is Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, featuring the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University vs....
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Monica & Ne-Yo to perform at Mobile Civic Center December 18th

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monica & Ne-Yo will perform at Mobile Civic Center December 18th 2022 at 7 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. Purchase in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906) or the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman charged with murder following domestic shooting in Niceville

UPDATE 8:00 AM: Officials with the OCSO posted this update online Sunday morning: A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home on Adams Street Saturday evening. 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m. to report she shot someone in a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting on Chase Street. Officers responded to the 400 block of East Chase Street around 9 p.m. after a caller reported he had been shot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him at 9th and Gregory inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

Greater Gulf State Fair closes temporarily due to weather concerns

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to weather concerns. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday, the events final day. To join in on the festivities before they end, you can...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man leads deputies on chase, wrecks car, found with 191 grams of cocaine: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After trying to flee officers and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man was found with 191 grams of cocaine, pills and a stolen gun, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Cameron Parker, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, Flee/Elude High Speed with Disregard for […]
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy