FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Partial Remains of Alexis Gabe Found in CaliforniaAMY KAPLANOakley, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Pensacola, November 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Pensacola. The West Florida High School - Tech soccer team will have a game with Pensacola Catholic HS on November 07, 2022, 17:00:00. The East Hill Christian School soccer team will have a game with Pensacola High School on November 07, 2022, 17:00:00.
Alabama soccer loses SEC title game, what’s next for Tide in NCAA tournament
Alabama’s shot at a first SEC women’s soccer tournament title came up short Sunday in Pensacola. In front of an overflow crowd, South Carolina ended a Crimson Tide unbeaten streak dating back to August. The 1-0 Gamecock win in the SEC championship ended a string of 18 straight games without a loss and a 15-game winning streak.
The Extra Point: Dothan vs. Foley
FOLEY, Ala. (WDHN) – Dothan clinched their spot in the postseason last week by defeating Jeff Davis, they enter the playoffs as the 4 seed in 7A region two. That seeding meant the Wolves would be on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Friday night, Dothan took on Foley, the 7A region […]
utv44.com
Gulf Coast Challenge schedule of events November 9-12 announced
The Ultimate HBCU Experience is next week. The Gulf Coast Challenge Powered by the Mobile Sports Authority presents two Historically Black Colleges and Universities in a classic showdown. The Ultimate HBCU Experience is Saturday, November 12 at 4:00 PM at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, featuring the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M University vs....
Taylor Wright: Private investigator murdered by ‘close friend’ in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A police officer turned private investigator went missing after she was supposed to be going on a normal trip to the bank. The last person to see her? A close friend. This is the story of Taylor Wright. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf […]
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
Felon arrested for Friday night shooting in Pensacola, facing 7 charges: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a Friday night shooting on N 9 Avenue and E Chase St., according to a release from the PPD. Leonte Demetris Wright, 38, of Pensacola, is facing seven charges including attempted homicide. Wright was taken into custody “shortly thereafter […]
1 shot and killed in Prichard late Friday night, no suspect so far: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department said they responded to a shooting off St. Stephens Road late Friday night that left one man dead, according to a news release from the PPD. Police responded to St. Stephens Road Apartments, 3425 St. Stephens Road, at around 11:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. A man was […]
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
utv44.com
Monica & Ne-Yo to perform at Mobile Civic Center December 18th
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monica & Ne-Yo will perform at Mobile Civic Center December 18th 2022 at 7 p.m.. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. Purchase in person at the Mobile Civic Center Box Office (401 Civic Center Drive; open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 251-208-7906) or the Saenger Theatre Box Office (6 South Joachim Street; open Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 251-208-5600). For information regarding accessible seating tickets, call 251-208-7381.
Woman charged with murder following domestic shooting in Niceville
UPDATE 8:00 AM: Officials with the OCSO posted this update online Sunday morning: A Niceville area woman has been charged with felony murder following a fatal shooting at her home on Adams Street Saturday evening. 58-year-old Susan Cole called 9-1-1 around 8:30 p.m. to report she shot someone in a domestic violence-related incident. Okaloosa County […]
Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
Man wanted for questioning in connection with shooting at Navy Blvd.: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Kevin Donell Owens, Jr., 20, to question him in reference to an October shooting. Deputies said Owens is wanted for questioning only in reference to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 9, in the area of Navy Boulevard and Payton Drive. If […]
Mobile Police looking for suspect in alleged North Florida Street carjacking
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are looking for a man who stole a car and drove off Thursday night, according to a release. Officers were called to the parking lot at the 100 block of North Florida Street for a carjacking complaint at around 7:27 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. […]
‘Stop the killing’: Sign in downtown Prichard sends message to young people
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police continue searching for the person who shot an 11-year-old girl. As officers continue their investigation, a large sign in Downtown Prichard calls for an end to violence. Terry Travis said, “You have to see it and hopefully you’re paying attention to it when you see it.” If you walk, […]
Mobile woman sentenced to life without parole for 2019 murder: Mobile District Attorney
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a woman to life in prison without possibility of parole following a September guilty ruling from a Mobile County jury in connection to a 2019 murder, according to a Twitter post from the Mobile DA. Amber Kuta, was sentenced to life for abuse of corpse, as […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting on Chase Street. Officers responded to the 400 block of East Chase Street around 9 p.m. after a caller reported he had been shot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him at 9th and Gregory inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.
utv44.com
Greater Gulf State Fair closes temporarily due to weather concerns
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Greater Gulf State Fair is closing Saturday due to weather concerns. In a Saturday Facebook post, State Fair officials stated that the festivities will be postponed until midday Sunday, the events final day. To join in on the festivities before they end, you can...
Pensacola man leads deputies on chase, wrecks car, found with 191 grams of cocaine: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After trying to flee officers and wrecking his car, a Pensacola man was found with 191 grams of cocaine, pills and a stolen gun, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Department. Cameron Parker, 30, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, Flee/Elude High Speed with Disregard for […]
Prichard man accused in double killing will face murder trial, judge decides
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After prosecution and the defense interrogated an investigator for more than two hours, Judge James Patterson decided that there is enough evidence for a murder case to go to trial. Julian Woods is facing three capital murder charges for the killing of Henisha Scott and Michael Trotter. Woods is accused of […]
