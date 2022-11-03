High school volleyball: Reigning 5A champ Bountiful joined in semifinals by Mountain View, Maple Mountain and Timpview

Timpview Thunderbirds’ Neriah Perez, left, and Ava Napierski go to block the ball while they play the Northridge Knights in the 5A quarterfinal in Orem on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The semifinals are set in the 5A girls volleyball state tournament after two rounds of play cut 16 teams down to four on Thursday. The quarterfinals saw No. 1 Bountiful cruise past No. 8 Timpanogos, No. 2 Mountain View defeat No. 7 Springville, No. 3 Maple Mountain beat No. 6 Salem Hills and No. 5 Timpview take down No. 4 Northridge.

Bountiful was the first school to punch its ticket to the semifinals, sweeping Timpanogos in a lopsided victory. The Redhawks’ win was the school’s second sweep in as many tournament contests.

“They came ready to play,” Bountiful head coach Sarah Chism said of her team. “We’ve had a long break since the last region game. So they’ve been really chomping at the bit ready to go out and compete and play and finish off this season the way they want to.”

The Redhawks look poised to potentially make another championship run as they defend their state title from a year ago.

“It’s helping them to stay calm and focused,” Chism said about how her team is leaning on its experience from last season. “Sometimes you can get here in a big gym and it can be overwhelming and the noise and things. But they’re being able to dial it in; stay calm and focused; work on each point. … The girls with experience that have played together are flowing really nicely and taking the rest of the team on their backs.”

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Matches should get more competitive for Bountiful moving forward, after winning every set by seven or more points so far in the postseason.

Mountain View stayed perfect in every set of its tournament contests as well, winning 3-0 over Springville. After holding the Red Devils to a measly eight points in set number one, the Bruins were challenged a bit more in the next two. Still, Mountain View remained comfortable, easily securing a spot in the semifinals. It marks the fourth year in a row that the Bruins have advanced to that round of the state tournament.

Maple Mountain took care of business against Salem Hills, sweeping the Skyhawks 3-0 to also remain unbeaten in every set of tournament play. The Golden Eagles pulled away down the stretch in all three sets but needed a little bit more in the last to eliminate Salem Hills. The final set saw seven ties and was neck and neck until the very end. The last tie came at 20-20 before Maple Mountain finished things off on a 5-1 run to secure the victory.

Timpview needed four sets to pick up what proved to be the only quarterfinal upset. The Thunderbirds were dominant in the initial set before dropping the second. Timpview regained control, winning the final two sets by four and nine points. The win gave the school its 12th consecutive victory heading into the final weekend of the season.

Tournament play will resume Saturday, beginning with semifinal contests at 11:30 a.m. followed by the state title matchup scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The day will begin with Bountiful taking on Timpview and Mountain View facing off against Maple Mountain.