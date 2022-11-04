Hong Kong’s shares soar 7.4% after Chinese news report saying local officials were told to dial back COVID controls.

Read full article on original website
WNYT
Reports say China aiming for less disruptive COVID policies
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese officials are trying to quell an outcry over the death of a 3-year-old boy from a quarantined residential compound that added to public anger at anti-virus controls that have confined millions of people to their homes. The boy died at a hospital in Lanzhou of...
Oil falls on fading demand hopes as China sticks to strict COVID plan
SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Chinese health officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a stringent COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of a rebound in oil demand from the world's top crude importer.
One in four Britons have less than £100 savings amid fears of over growing debt in cost of living crisis
A quarter of adults in the UK have less than £100 in savings as bills continue to surge, a survey says. One in six people have no savings at all, according to Money and Pensions Service (MAPS) who spoke to 3,000 adults.This means that millions of people in the UK are facing soaring bills with nothing to lean on. With no financial safety net, more people are now likely to have borrow money in order to cover the rise in the cost of living. But two in five people who use credit are already anxious about...
WNYT
Over 120 leaders at climate talks, Egypt positive on protest
BERLIN (AP) — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year’s U.N. climate talks and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to “positively,” host Egypt said Friday. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told...
WNYT
UK to declare bank holiday May 8 to honor King Charles III
LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom will have another reason to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, for the government has declared a special public holiday to mark the occasion. The holiday will be on Monday, May 8, capping a three-day weekend that will begin with the coronation....
