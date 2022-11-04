Read full article on original website
Kanye West Responds To Drake’s Diss On “Circo Loco”
Drake suggests he only linked with Ye for the Larry Hoover Benefit concert because of J. Prince. Drake is unloading clips today. After releasing his dance-centric album, Honestly, Nevermind over the summer, he’s back with some bars for everyone on his new joint project with 21 Savage. This morning,...
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake’s “Her Loss”
In addition to the surprising “collab”, songwriter Ethel Cain also threatened to “rally the Amish” on Drake if he speaks on Meg again. Drake and 21 Savage dropped a bomb this week via their collaborative album Her Loss. One of the most standout moments of the project is Drake’s verse on “Circo Loco” where he seemingly disses Megan Thee Stallion. It’s caused an uproar via social media, with the Houston native and others clapping back at the Canadian superstar. Surprisingly, fans noticed that Megan has a writing credit on Drake’s intro track for the project, “Rich Flex.”
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Production Credits: Lil Yachty, Boi-1da, Metro Boomin & More
Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin, Boi-1da & more have credits on Drake and 21 Savage’s “Her Loss.”. Following the success of singles like “Jimmy Cooks” and “Knife Talk,” among other records, Drake and 21 Savage came through with their new joint project, Her Loss this morning. The two rappers kept the features to a minimum with Travis Scott serving as the sole guest appearance.
Drake & 21 Savage’s First-Week Sales Projections Are In
“Her Loss” will be competing with Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” for the top spot on the Billboard chat. Around the same time that they were celebrating their birthdays last month, Drake and 21 Savage delivered the exciting news of a joint album, expected to drop on October 28th. Unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way, pushing the release date to this Friday (November 4).
21 Savage Says He Could Beat Anyone In 2016 XXL Freshman Class In Verzuz
The Atlanta rapper wants the track-for-track smoke with Lil Uzi Vert, Denzel Curry, Kodak Black, and more. 21 Savage has boldly stated that he would beat anyone from his 2016 XXL Freshman Class in a Verzuz battle. Specifically in a recent conversation on the social media platform Clubhouse, the Atlanta rapper responded to a few specific names form that bunch. He’s probably feeling himself due to the widespread success of his recently released Drake collab album, Her Loss.
Aaron Carter Reported Dead At 34, Former Child Star Said To Have Drowned In Bath
The Florida-born star is survived by his son, Prince. As the music industry continues to mourn the tragic death of Takeoff earlier this month, another celebrity light has been unexpectedly taken from the world – 34-year-old Aaron Carter. TMZ broke the story on Saturday (November 5), reporting that the...
50 Cent Trolls Madonna Over Post Lip-Syncing To Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar’s “Vent”
50 Cent called out “grandma” Madonna on Instagram over one of her recent posts. 50 Cent called out Madonna for being “on bullshit” in a post on Instagram, Saturday. 50 referred to the “Like a Virgin” singer as a “grandma” in response to a post of her lip-syncing to Kendrick Lamar’s contribution to Baby Keem’s song, “Vent.”
Ryan Reynolds Teases Nick Cannon Over His 11th Baby Announcement
The “Wild ‘N Out” star confirmed earlier this week that he and Alyssa Scott are having another child nearly a year after the death of their first son, Zen. Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family continues to be a hot topic in the media following the California native’s announcement that he’s got yet another baby on the way – this one with Alyssa Scott, with whom he continues to grieve the loss of their first child together, Zen, late in 2021.
D.R.A.M Claps Back After Drake Disses Him On “Her Loss”
D.R.A.M. speaks out after Drake throws shade at him on “BackOutsideBoyz.”. Drake is feeling particularly bold on Her Loss. As fans have unpacked a slew of records off of Her Loss that contained shots at everyone from Serena Williams’ husband to Kanye West, the rapper subtly threw shade at D.R.A.M. over their previous feud. On “BackOutsideBoyz,” Drake reminisces over his short-lived feud with the artist who now goes by Shelley.
Drake & 21 Savage Perform “Her Loss” Track In Fake SNL Appearance: Watch
Drake and 21 Savage performed “On BS” in an SNL spoof. On Friday, Drake and 21 Savage released Her Loss, a highly anticipated collaboration to say the least. Multiple lyrics found in the project have sent shockwaves throughout the industry, with multiple rappers responding to multiple perceived slights.
Yung Miami Buys Diddy A Chain For His Birthday
Diddy and Yung Miami shared a smooch after he got his gift. Yung Miami and Diddy have been very vocal about their bond. While most social media users attribute them to being in a relationship with each other, the two have confirmed that they are not committed. However, with this,...
Jim Jones And Lil Baby Pay Tribute To Takeoff
More tributes have poured in for the fallen rapper, as Jones and Baby express their shock and pain. The hip-hop community is still reeling from the tragic passing of Kirshnik Khari Ball, also known as Takeoff. Moreover, many in rap have expressed their grief for the Migos member and their gratitude for having crossed paths with him. Jim Jones and Lil Baby, the latter of which is from Takeoff’s home city, recently paid tribute to his memory.
Burna Boy Turns Up The Heat On Our “R&B Season” Playlist
Remixes from Ciara and John Legend were also on our radar this weekend. Yesterday (November 5), we unleashed our Fire Emoji playlist weekly update on you, complete with new music from Drake, 21 Savage, Vado, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Boldy James, and more. Now that Sunday has rolled around, it’s time to show you what’s happening on our R&B Season round-up.
Rising R&B Star Rileyy Lanez Shines On “Can’t Deny” Single
At just 21 years old, Bronx native Rileyy Lanez has already begun crafting an impressive resume for herself, from working with 50 Cent and NLE Choppa on the extended version of “Part of the Game” to preparing for the arrival of her upcoming Bittersweet EP. Along with the...
Kranium & B-Lovee Collab On “Paranoid”
While Kranium and B-Lovee may make music on different ends of the spectrum, they combined their talents to release a hit song. Yesterday (November 4), the global dancehall superstar Kranium and drill musician B-Lovee released “Paranoid.” The three-minute record, produced by Grammy-winning producer, Frankie Music, featured an electric beat that both artists slid on.
Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake’s Supposed Diss Over Tory Lanez Shooting On “Her Loss”
Drake seemingly suggests that she’s lying about getting shot by Tory Lanez on “Circo Loco.”. It looks like Drake’s publicly chosen a side in the Internet’s debate regarding the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case against Tory Lanez. Last night, the Toronto rapper released his new collaborative...
Dr. Dre Inducts Eminem Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Eminem was inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, and others. There’s been a lot of people celebrating Eminem recently. The “Lose Yourself” rapper celebrated the 20th anniversary of 8 Mile, and released a deluxe version of the motion picture soundtrack. Em also turned 50 last month, and received a whole slew of birthday wishes.
Shaq Claps Back At Kanye West
Shaq wasn’t impressed with Kanye’s callout. Kanye West clearly has a bone to pick with Jewish businessmen, and he isn’t quitting with the harmful rhetoric. While it seemed like Ye was actually taking a break from social media, he decided to hop back on Twitter last night, where he knows he will no longer be policed.
Drake Seems To Confirm $500M Record Deal With Universal
Drake may have gotten big money in his re-signing. Drake is back with another album. Her Loss sees the 6 God teaming up with 21 Savage, and reigniting some beefs along the way. Drake and 21 Savage have a lot on their mind, and cover a variety of topics on...
3Breezy Has His “Heart On Display” On New Mixtape Feat. Toosii & Yatta Bandz
Making his HotNewHipHop debut with a new mixtape this weekend is New Jersey-based lyricist 3Breezy, who dropped off 14 songs on his Heart On Display mixtape. Two of the songs include features from Toosii (“Gangsta Wit It [Pt. 2]”) and Yatta Bandz (“2Far Gone”). “This album...
