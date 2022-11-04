ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Gov. Newsom hits the campaign trail – for other candidates

SAN FRANCISCO -- With less than three days before the general election, Democrats are worried about a "red wave" sweeping Republican candidates into office across the country.Instead of campaigning for his own gubernatorial seat, Governor Gavin Newsom volunteered at a phone bank event at Manny's in San Francisco Saturday morning.  He texted registered voters in Southern California to vote for a Democratic candidate running for a house seat."I was in Sacramento this morning. I'll be down in L.A. later this afternoon. Orange County, back through the Central Valley," the governor said.He has also been campaigning outside the state for other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Crime top of mind in hotly contested Alameda County District Attorney's race

OAKLAND -- For many Bay Area residents, when thinking about the upcoming election, crime is top of mind. In the East Bay, two candidates are trying to earn people's votes to become the next Alameda County district attorney. It's a historic election because regardless of who wins, they will be the first Black person to be elected district attorney in the county. This race comes at a time when crime is surging in the city of Oakland. Terry Wiley has decades of experience inside the DA's office. Pamela Price is a civil rights attorney and says she brings a different lens that...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Dianne Feinstein: San Francisco to the core

Dianne Feinstein has been California's senator for almost 30 years. She owes her start to San Francisco. This Saturday, she will become the longest serving woman in Senate history. "It's an incredible honor," said Feinstein in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them. It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate. ... We have seen tremendous progress, but we still have work to do." Feinstein was a San Francisco supervisor from 1970-78. She became mayor in 1978 after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone. She was elected to the Senate in 1992. The Examiner has put together a gallery to honor Feinstein's work here in the City and beyond. Swipe through for more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
livingnewdeal.org

18th Street Widening – San Francisco CA

Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration (WPA) improved many roads in San Francisco, California, including widening a 1,655 foot stretch of 18th Street between 3rd and Missouri Streets (between Potrero Point and the crest of Potrero Hill). Healy,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
WBUR

What happened when Berkeley had to end affirmative action in admissions

About 40% of colleges across the country consider race as one factor in admissions. The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in cases that could change that, overturning decades of precedent. But in a number of states, affirmative action is already outlawed. In California, voters passed a ban called proposition 209 more than 25 years ago.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Twitter lays of 784 employees at SF Headquarters, as former employees file lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO - A group of former employees filed a lawsuit, even before the doors opened at Twitter Headquarters Friday. The lawsuit cautioned about violations of California's WARN Act that requires employers with 100 or more full-time employees to provide at least 60 calendar days' notice of a closure or layoff affecting 500 or more employees at a single site of employment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California sheriff found guilty of corruption

A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco DA Jenkins under scrutiny after emails reveal she shared confidential case files

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Recently-unearthed emails show San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins might've broken the law when she sent classified case files to a personal email account back in 2021, when she was an assistant district attorney.Jenkins insisted Thursday that the emails "inappropriately, and potentially illegally, obtained" and she was initiating an investigation into their release. On Wednesday, Mission Local ran a story focusing on emails it obtained from the district attorney's office that showed Jenkins forwarding case files from her work account to the personal email account of fellow assistant district attorney Don Du Bain. She sent the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

