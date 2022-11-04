Read full article on original website
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
48hills.org
The big (and sometimes pretty strange) money trying to buy Tuesday’s elections
The big money coming into the SF elections is, as usual, a tangled web, with state and local committees funded by Big Tech and Big Real Estate moving money between each other so it’s hard to figure out exactly who is paying for what. It’s all public record, but...
Gov. Newsom hits the campaign trail – for other candidates
SAN FRANCISCO -- With less than three days before the general election, Democrats are worried about a "red wave" sweeping Republican candidates into office across the country.Instead of campaigning for his own gubernatorial seat, Governor Gavin Newsom volunteered at a phone bank event at Manny's in San Francisco Saturday morning. He texted registered voters in Southern California to vote for a Democratic candidate running for a house seat."I was in Sacramento this morning. I'll be down in L.A. later this afternoon. Orange County, back through the Central Valley," the governor said.He has also been campaigning outside the state for other...
Crime top of mind in hotly contested Alameda County District Attorney's race
OAKLAND -- For many Bay Area residents, when thinking about the upcoming election, crime is top of mind. In the East Bay, two candidates are trying to earn people's votes to become the next Alameda County district attorney. It's a historic election because regardless of who wins, they will be the first Black person to be elected district attorney in the county. This race comes at a time when crime is surging in the city of Oakland. Terry Wiley has decades of experience inside the DA's office. Pamela Price is a civil rights attorney and says she brings a different lens that...
Dianne Feinstein: San Francisco to the core
Dianne Feinstein has been California's senator for almost 30 years. She owes her start to San Francisco. This Saturday, she will become the longest serving woman in Senate history. "It's an incredible honor," said Feinstein in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the people of California who sent me here to represent them. It has been a great pleasure to watch more and more women walk the halls of the Senate. ... We have seen tremendous progress, but we still have work to do." Feinstein was a San Francisco supervisor from 1970-78. She became mayor in 1978 after the assassination of Mayor George Moscone. She was elected to the Senate in 1992. The Examiner has put together a gallery to honor Feinstein's work here in the City and beyond. Swipe through for more.
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
San Francisco Mayor London Breed offers jobs to fired Twitter employees
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed wants to hire former Tweeps who were laid off today by new Twitter chief Elon Musk. “With talk of layoffs right now, including at companies like Twitter, a reminder that the City and County of San Francisco is hiring,” Breed stated on the platform run by […]
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
livingnewdeal.org
18th Street Widening – San Francisco CA
Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration (WPA) improved many roads in San Francisco, California, including widening a 1,655 foot stretch of 18th Street between 3rd and Missouri Streets (between Potrero Point and the crest of Potrero Hill). Healy,...
sfstandard.com
SF To Celebrate First Asian American on U.S. Money. How To Get This Landmark Coin Next Week
A highly anticipated quarter dollar coin featuring Anna May Wong, the first Chinese American actress in Hollywood, is officially in circulation now—making her the first Asian American to appear on U.S. currency. Legendary movie star Wong was born in 1905. The daughter of Los Angeles Chinatown laundry owners, she...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor Encourages Laid Off Workers Apply for City Jobs
It seems like nearly every day, another local tech company announces major layoffs, and many believe Twitter may be added to that list Friday. But the city of San Francisco said it may have a place for thousands of those newly-unemployed tech-types. “We know a number of other tech companies...
300-vehicle sideshow disrupted by Vallejo police
Police say there were about 300 vehicles involved in a sideshow on Saturday night, according to the Vallejo Police Department.
SFist
Newsom Temporarily Cuts Off Homeless Funding to SF and Other Cities Pending Better Local Plans
The Governor's Office on Thursday announced that it was putting a pause on releasing a third round of grants totaling $1 billion from a key funding program that sends money to address homelessness to cities and counties across the state. Gavin is flexing his muscles once again in what appears...
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
WBUR
What happened when Berkeley had to end affirmative action in admissions
About 40% of colleges across the country consider race as one factor in admissions. The Supreme Court heard arguments this week in cases that could change that, overturning decades of precedent. But in a number of states, affirmative action is already outlawed. In California, voters passed a ban called proposition 209 more than 25 years ago.
KTVU FOX 2
Twitter lays of 784 employees at SF Headquarters, as former employees file lawsuit
SAN FRANCISCO - A group of former employees filed a lawsuit, even before the doors opened at Twitter Headquarters Friday. The lawsuit cautioned about violations of California's WARN Act that requires employers with 100 or more full-time employees to provide at least 60 calendar days' notice of a closure or layoff affecting 500 or more employees at a single site of employment.
SFGate
California sheriff found guilty of corruption
A special civil jury in Northern California found a former longtime sheriff guilty on all six counts of corruption and willful misconduct in a case involving the issuing of concealed-carry weapons permits in exchange for campaign donations. Laurie Smith resigned from her post as sheriff of the Santa Clara Sheriff's...
San Francisco DA Jenkins under scrutiny after emails reveal she shared confidential case files
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Recently-unearthed emails show San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins might've broken the law when she sent classified case files to a personal email account back in 2021, when she was an assistant district attorney.Jenkins insisted Thursday that the emails "inappropriately, and potentially illegally, obtained" and she was initiating an investigation into their release. On Wednesday, Mission Local ran a story focusing on emails it obtained from the district attorney's office that showed Jenkins forwarding case files from her work account to the personal email account of fellow assistant district attorney Don Du Bain. She sent the...
Teenage crew arrested in connection with San Francisco armed carjackings
SAN FRANCISCO -- Four teenagers -- two 16-year-old boys and two 15-year-old boys -- have been arrested in connection with two violent, armed San Francisco carjackings.San Francisco police said officers responded to a report of a carjacking on Treasure Island on Oct. 31 at 3:20 p.m. A man told arriving officers he was approached by four people who brandished guns and fled with his vehicle.Officers spotted the vehicle near Cesar Chavez and Connecticut streets and initiated a pursuit, which was briefly suspended for public safety reasons.The chase resumed near Howard and 6th streets, before the driver of the vehicle crashed into an unoccupied parked car. Police believe the four teenagers in the car were also responsible for a carjacking the day before. On Oct. 30, a person had their vehicle stolen at 25th and South Van Ness in similar circumstances.The teens were arrested and booked on multiple charges including robbery-related charges and conspiracy to commit a felony. Three of the suspects are also facing weapons charges. All were booked into San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center.
Twitter lays off over 700 SF employees
Twitter laid off over 700 members of its staff this week, according to documents obtained by KRON4 News.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
