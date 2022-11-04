Read full article on original website
rolltide.com
Alabama Opens 2022-23 Season Against Alabama A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama women's basketball opens its 2022-23 season Monday, hosting Alabama A&M at Coleman Coliseum at 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. Alabama A&M: Monday, Nov. 7 – 5 p.m. CT on SECNetwork+. How To Follow. Fans can watch Monday's game on SECNetwork+ with Roger Hoover (play-by-play)...
Huntsville, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Huntsville. The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Huntsville High School on November 07, 2022, 13:30:00. The New Hope High School basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian Academy on November 07, 2022, 15:45:00.
Thompson rebounds to shut out Huntsville, 34-0, in 1st round
Before kickoff, the Thompson football team gathered in the north endzone outside its locker room. A white banner to run through unfurled along the goal line. Colorfully written along the front, in block lettering, was ‘Warriors Dynasty,’ a reminder of the status quo in Alabama’s largest classification.
Vote for Huntsville HS football player of the week for Round 1
Check out this week’s nominees for the Huntsville area football player of the week and vote in the fan poll below. Coaches and statisticians can submit game reports to preps@al.com on game night to have a player nominated. Voting is open until Wednesday morning. The winner will be announced...
Huntsville native Brewer Hicklen returns home to host 5th annual youth baseball camp
On Saturday, over 100 kids got to learn from some of the baseball pros who call North Alabama home, as Brewer Hicklen hosted his fifth annual youth baseball camp.
Vestavia Hills races past Austin in Class 7A playoffs
Tenth-ranked Vestavia Hills rode its fast-paced offense to a 52-10 road win against No. 9 Austin in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. Junior quarterback John Paul Head ran for four touchdowns as the Rebels led 31-0 at halftime at Austin Football Field in Decatur. William Carter Shirley accounted for the other points with a 26-yard field goal.
Jack’s Game of the Week: Decatur vs. Fort Payne
Welcome to Wildcat Stadium, the site of our final Jack's Game of the Week this season: Decatur vs. Fort Payne.
WAAY-TV
Historic Powerball jackpot draws big crowds from Alabama to Tennessee stateline towns
There are 1.6 billion reasons for a lot of Alabamians to cross state lines right now, as the world's largest estimated lottery jackpot on record is set for a drawing Saturday night. Friday in Ardmore, Tennessee, the hardest things for those seeking out a lucky ticket were finding a parking...
Hazel Green, November 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Hazel Green. The Sparkman High School basketball team will have a game with Hazel Green High School on November 05, 2022, 06:30:00. The Cullman High School basketball team will have a game with Hazel Green High School on November 05, 2022, 11:15:00.
Ri Fletcher sparks Hartselle to dominating playoff win over Buckhorn
Ri Fletcher led Hartselle with three touchdowns as the fifth-ranked Tigers beat Buckhorn 52-7 on Friday to advance to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Fletcher scored on a 61-yard run, a 50-yard punt return and an 85-yard kickoff return to spark Hartselle to a 42-7 halftime lead.
fsrmagazine.com
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse Debuts in Huntsville, Alabama
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse, the highly anticipated premier barbecue and country-western dining destination, is now officially open at Bridge Street Town Centre. The collaboration brings together two iconic brands, PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse, to create a one-of-a-kind experience, fusing the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. Bridge Street Town Centre is the premier lifestyle development in the region with tenants including Apple, Lululemon, PANDORA and Sephora. In partnership with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, PBR Lockhart Smokehouse joins a collection of first-class retailers and restaurants at the property in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Tanner cartoonist gives back to military community
A Tanner cartoonist is using his talents to give back to the military community both here in North Alabama and across the country. When it comes to cartoons, it doesn't matter if you're age 9 or 99, the comics just seem to make everyone a little happier. "I'm very visual,"...
4 people injured after vehicle goes over bridge in Huntsville
Four people were injured after the vehicle they were in went over a bridge on Sunday morning.
WAAY-TV
'We are proud of who we are': Huntsville Jewish leader speaks out against rise in antisemitism
Antisemitic incidents are on the rise across the country, leaving many people fearful that hateful statements could lead to violent acts against the Jewish community. The Anti-Defamation League is worried incidents will escalate if celebrities continue to give antisemitism a large platform. "I think a lot of it has to...
Unzipped: Hazel Green, 35750
HAZEL GREEN, Ala. — Hazel Green...a small, rural town about 30 minutes away from Huntsville has a booming housing market and southern charm. Let's unzip the 35750 to see what makes it special. Hazel Green is an unincorporated community and census-designated place. Unincorporated communities do not have elected officials...
WHNT-TV
Madison Announces Two New Projects
During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. During the State of the City address Mayor Paul Finley announced two new projects focused on public safety and green space. Chuck D Hosts Event on Gun Violence. The...
WHNT-TV
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Decatur House Fire
Decatur police and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn say they were called to 4th avenue southeast around 3 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital and a fourth resident was transported to UAB medical center. Officials say one male was found dead inside the house. 1 Killed, 3...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Guntersville gives up some stout limits on Day 1
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The weather was beautiful on Lake Guntersville, but the bite was tough for many anglers on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Championship Presented by A.R.E. Still, some big bass made it on stage, and seven bags over 20 pounds were weighed. Those that located quality fish were propelled high up the leaderboard, and stand a solid chance to fish in the Top 10 on Saturday.
Husband attacked wife with claw hammer in north Alabama, report says
New details have emerged about what police say appeared to be a domestic-related murder in Huntsville over the weekend.
WAFF
Four injured after car flips over bridge
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Four people were injured after a vehicle flipped over a bridge and into a stream near Drake Rd. Sunday morning. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), two people were in critical condition and two others are still being assessed. At 10:20...
