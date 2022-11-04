Liberty jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first half before Arkansas cut it to two points at 21-19 with 1:11 left to play. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was stopped short of the game-tying two-point conversion try. Freeze moves to 34-12 at Liberty through four seasons and now, his 23rd-ranked Flames move up in Sunday's poll as speculation surrounding the Auburn job and his potential interest continues. Freeze signed a multi-year extension with the Flames last month, so it would be a costly move the Tigers if that's the direction they choose to go.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO