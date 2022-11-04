ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

AL.com

Auburn players share where they were, how they found out about Bryan Harsin’s firing

Derick Hall was on the short course at Grand National in Opelika on Monday when the news hit. Auburn’s captain was in the middle of a round of golf with teammates Luke Deal, Brandon Frazier and Reed Hughes — just trying to unwind and not think about football for a few hours — when they collectively got word of Bryan Harsin’s firing. The quartet of Tigers found out of the change within the program’s leadership like most people did: via Twitter.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn coaches postseason-best adjustments after 'bombshell' shakeup

STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Cadillac Williams sacrificed sleep. His new-look assistant coaching staff did, too. It almost got them a win in Starkville. Displaying some of their best second-half adjustments of the season, Auburn out-scored Mississippi State 27-9 after halftime until the end of regulation, but couldn’t keep it up in overtime, where the Bulldogs had a walk-off touchdown run and won 39-33 late into the night at Davis Wade Stadium.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend

Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Hugh Freeze, Liberty topple Arkansas, media points to Auburn job

Liberty jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first half before Arkansas cut it to two points at 21-19 with 1:11 left to play. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was stopped short of the game-tying two-point conversion try. Freeze moves to 34-12 at Liberty through four seasons and now, his 23rd-ranked Flames move up in Sunday's poll as speculation surrounding the Auburn job and his potential interest continues. Freeze signed a multi-year extension with the Flames last month, so it would be a costly move the Tigers if that's the direction they choose to go.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship

A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
tallasseetribune.com

Tallassee lights up Selma in first round of playoffs

Tallassee, which is known for its smash-mouth running offense, lit up the scoreboard through the air on Friday night. Tallassee upset Selma, 49-16, in the first round of the AHSAA Class 5A playoffs on the road. The Tigers, now 7-4 on the year, passed for four touchdowns and 203 yards...
TALLASSEE, AL
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL

No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police. Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Publix Coming to Millbrook, along with 6,000 square feet of retail shops, outparcels

The City of Millbrook is pleased to learn that premier food retailer, Publix, will be locating a full-service grocery store at the southwest corner of Alabama Highway 14 and Kelley Blvd. According to John Whitson, a developer with RealtyLink, a full-service real estate development company specializing in retail properties, the 47,240 square-foot Publix will feature pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments.
MILLBROOK, AL

