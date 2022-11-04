Mother of son killed by car speaks out as Spring Valley reports most crashes in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So far this year, more than 120 people have died in crashes in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction. With the Spring Valley Area Command seeing the most crashes overall, many in the area are hoping to see some change.

“I think people just need to start listening to their conscience when they drive,” Suzan Smith told 8 News Now.

Smith suddenly lost her son, Johnny Smith, 12, in 2019 when he was hit and killed by a car at Fort Apache Road and Arby Avenue.

She is continuing to speak out, as crashes keep happening in the area.

“It’s so easy to prevent these things,” Smith said. “And that’s why I don’t understand why they keep happening.”

LVMPD’s Spring Valley Area Command has reported more than 2,200 crashes so far this year, nearly twice as many as any other part of the valley.

“When you have a combination of everything,” retired Nevada State Police Captain Scot Martin said. “It can just be deadly.”

On Thursday, officials unveiled a new traffic signal at South Durango Drive and Maule Avenue as traffic in the area increases and people prepare for next year’s opening of Durango Hotel & Casino.

Clark County said the intersection sees about 55,000 cars a day.

Martin said while improvements like this can help, safer roads really come down to individual choices.

“Speed is the number one cause of accidents,” Martin said. “And then of course driver inattention is huge.”

8 News Now saw firsthand countless cars going above the posted 45 MPH limit along Fort Apache Road with a radar gun Thursday night.

“You hear it all the time,” Smith said of what she calls reckless driving. “I’ll wake up, motorcycles, I’m surprised people don’t hit the wall more.”

A trend she hopes to change while honoring the child she’s forced to live without.

“If I can just save one family from having to go through what my family goes through,” Smith said. “It’s worth it.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.