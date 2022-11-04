Read full article on original website
Lashunda Scales, Jefferson County Commission, District No. 1
Political experience: Elected to Jefferson County Commission in 2018. Ran for the Birmingham City Council in 2005, losing to Joel Montgomery in a runoff. Finished second in the primary to incumbent Oliver Robinson in a bid for Alabama House District 58 in 2006. Was elected District 1 representative to the City Council in November 2009 and served nearly 3 terms.
Steve Ammons, Jefferson County Commission, District 5
Political experience: Jefferson County commissioner since 2018; Vestavia Hills City Council, mayor pro tem, 2008-2016; vice president of the Mid-Alabama Republican Club. Professional experience: President, Background IQ, 2018-present; CEO, Bullet Screening Services, 2002-2017; U.S. Navy veteran. Civic experience: Member, Jefferson County Economic and Industrial Development Authority, 2017-present; Vestavia Hills Police...
Bruce Stutts, State House of Representatives, District 48
Professional experience: Worked in banking most of his career, including with Compass Bank, Regions and PNC. Has been an independent private portfolio manager and licensed real estate agent. Education: Graduated from the University of Alabama in corporate finance and investments; master’s in finance; graduated from Coffee High School. Main...
Greg J. Reed, Alabama Senate, District 5
Political experience: Alabama State Senate, 2010-present. Currently president pro tempore of the Senate. Professional experience: Vice president, Preferred Medical Systems; medical sales, GE Healthcare; sales, National Cash Register. Civic experience: Sunday School teacher, First Baptist Church of Jasper. Education: Bachelor’s degree, University of Alabama.
J.T. “Jabo” Waggoner, Senate District 16
Political experience: Elected to Alabama House of Representatives seat, 1966, 1974, 1978 and 1982; unsuccessful run for U.S. House District 6, 1984; elected to Alabama Senate District 16, 1990-present. Senate minority leader, 2002-2010; Senate majority leader, Dec. 8, 2010–2014. Civic experience: Member of Homewood Church of Christ; serves on...
Beatrice Nichols, U.S. House of Representatives, District 7
Professional experience: Previously worked in a Tuscaloosa doctor’s office; taught second grade at a private school for 6 years; worked as a special education teacher at a public school for a time. Education: Pursuing doctorate in special education at the University of Alabama; bachelor’s and masters also at the...
Comeback Town: Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read...
Ron Bishop, Public Service Commission, Place 1
Political experience: Ran unsuccessfully for Irondale City Council, 2020. Professional experience: I.T. professional. Education: Studied nursing and radiography at Jefferson State Community College and the University of Alabama at Birmingham; graduated from Huffman High School.
John Wiley Boone, State House of Representatives, District No. 44
Professional experience: Principal with Orchestra Partners, a planning and redevelopment advisory firm; he specializes in thought leadership, strategic research and business development. Civic experience: Member of the Five Points Alliance, the economic development council for Five Points South; volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham; is actively engaged...
Stillman College Honors Dr. Cynthia Warrack with Retirement, Birthday Celebration
Dr. Cynthia Warrick was honored Friday with the first of several planned events scheduled by Stillman College in honor of her upcoming retirement. Warrick, Stillman's seventh president and the first woman to hold that role, was thrown a celebratory luncheon Friday afternoon to celebrate her retirement along with her upcoming birthday. Warrick will turn 69 years old on November 9.
Alabama Amendment 9 concerns private sewer system in Tuscaloosa, Jefferson counties
Voters across Alabama will see Statewide Amendment 9 on their ballots next Tuesday, but the legislation directly affects only residents and businesses in and around the city of Lake View, which sits on the boundary of Tuscaloosa and Jefferson counties. Amendment 9 would put a private sewer system that serves...
William A. Bell Jr., District Court Judge, Jefferson County, Place No. 4
Political experience: Elected to district court, 2016; former municipal judge for Lipscomb and for Irondale. Professional experience: Previously a private practice attorney focusing on criminal law; former municipal prosecutor in Brighton; former public defender for Homewood; for public defender for Fultondale; former professor, Miles College School of Law; former assistant district attorney, Milwaukee County Wisconsin Domestic Violence Unit; former investment representative for SouthTrust Securities Inc.
James “Jimmy” Blake, Governor
Political experience: Served for eight years on the Birmingham City Council, where he worked to abolish the city occupational tax; served on the Jefferson County Republican Steering Committee for several years and is a former state chairman for the Libertarian Party of Alabama. Professional experience: Retired. Former medical director of...
David Faulkner, Alabama House of Representatives, District 46
Political experience: Member, Alabama House of Representatives, District 46, 2014-present. Professional experience: Partner, Christian & Small LLP, 1999-present; general counsel, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 2004-2014; associate attorney, Spain & Gillon, LLC, 1994-1998. Civic experience: Former president, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Education: J.D., the University of Alabama School of...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Gary Palmer, U.S. House of Representatives, District 6
Political experience: Member, U.S. House of Representatives, Alabama District 6, 2015-present. Former member, Gov. Bob Riley’s Task Force to Strengthen Alabama Families; Gov. Fob James’ Aerospace, Science and Technology Task Force and his Welfare Reform Commission; and Gov. Robert Bentley’s Alabama Commission on Improving State Government. Professional...
Stephen Wallace, Circuit Court Judge 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 24
Political experience: Elected in 2010 to serve as a circuit court criminal judge in Jefferson County; presides over the mental health court. Professional experience: Practiced law with Dawson & Wallace, specializing in criminal, civil rights and employment cases; served as a specially assigned court prosecutor. Civic experience: 2018 graduate of...
Brendette Brown Green, Circuit Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Place No. 11
Political experience: Before winning election to the circuit court judgeship, she ran for House District 58 in 2006. Professional experience: Previously in general practice with the law firm of May and Green; served as a senior trial referee and special circuit court judge with Jefferson County Family Court, 2003-2006; serves as a Birmingham Municipal Court judge for almost nine years, until taking the circuit court bench.
Terrycina Sewell, U.S. House of Representatives, District 7
Political experience: Serving her sixth term representing Alabama’s 7th Congressional District; is the first black woman to serve in the state’s congressional delegation. Currently the chief deputy whip, and she sits on the House Ways and Means Committee and its subcommittees on health, select revenue measures and Social Security. Member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the New Democrat Coalition; co-chair of the Congressional Voting Rights Caucus; vice chair of the Congressional HBCU Caucus.
