Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was stabbed to death over Labor Day weekend. Police said Robert Telles, a former Clark County public official, was caught on camera murdering German outside of his Las Vegas home. According to 8 News Now, Telles' DNA was also found under the fingernails of the victim. Telles, who often Tweeted at German and his coverage, pleaded not guilty in a Las Vegas court.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO