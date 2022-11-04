Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Related
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
Mother accused of calling in hoax to Las Vegas police saying she, children were held at gunpoint
An Arizona mother is accused of calling in a hoax to Las Vegas police, prompting a massive police response and a multi-hour search for her and her children who she said were being held at gunpoint.
8newsnow.com
Family of hit-and-run victim shares how the tragedy is now saving the lives of many others
As a family grieves a loved one who was killed after being hit by a drunk driver, they share how the tragedy is now saving the lives of so many others. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was...
Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west […]
Metro: Man shot, killed after pointing weapon at officers in northwest valley
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood.
Fox5 KVVU
Pregnant woman hit by car in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pregnant woman was hit by a car Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The crash happened around 9:38 p.m. Nov. 3 on E. Harmon Ave. north of S. Nellis Blvd. According to police, a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling south on Nellis when a pregnant woman entered the roadway outside of a marked crosswalk, attempting to cross Nellis. The woman was hit by the car and the car drove away, police said.
Suspect identified in shooting death of Las Vegas man
Sergio Calzada, 21, was found shot in the face inside his car on Christy Lane near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue on Oct. 20. He had been waiting outside a co-worker's home because a group of employees had plans to go to the National Finals Rodeo. Calzada had arrived at the home before his co-worker.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Police shooting near Desert Shores community. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are...
letsbeardown.com
NEW VIDEO RELEASED SHOWING ALVIN KAMARA'S VIOLENT ATTACK ON MAN IN LAS VEGAS THAT LED TO ARREST
Alvin Kamara reared back and punched a man repeatedly during a violent altercation inside of a Las Vegas hotel earlier this year ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows. A man whom TMZ.com identifies as Kamara can be seen throwing multiple punches at someone who ends up on the ground. Others join in the attack, kicking and stomping the person.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police search for group of robbery suspects
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is looking for two men and two women they say robbed a store at gunpoint. According to a news release on the night of October 21 the people seen in photos, released by the commercial robbery unit, grabbed merchandise and tried to walk out without paying.
1 Person Killed, Multiple Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Friday. The crash happened near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway at around 5:37 p.m. According to the authorities, a tan or gold-colored truck, two motorcycles, and nine other vehicles were involved in the collision. The...
8newsnow.com
Police shooting near Desert Shores community
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Only on 8: Family of hit-and-run victim shares how …. As a family grieves a loved one who was killed...
8newsnow.com
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death Penalty
Las Vegas investigative reporter Jeff German was stabbed to death over Labor Day weekend. Police said Robert Telles, a former Clark County public official, was caught on camera murdering German outside of his Las Vegas home. According to 8 News Now, Telles' DNA was also found under the fingernails of the victim. Telles, who often Tweeted at German and his coverage, pleaded not guilty in a Las Vegas court.
8newsnow.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver at large, Henderson police say
UPDATE: Henderson Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect's vehicle after a hit-and-run crash. Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver …. UPDATE: Henderson Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect's vehicle after a hit-and-run crash. Las Vegas police kill...
Fox5 KVVU
Arrest report: 4 kids in car in head-on suspected DUI crash on Halloween
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four kids were in a vehicle when it hit a semi-truck head on on Halloween night, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Kayla Gonzales faces two counts of DUI and four counts of child abuse after the crash on Oct. 31 around 9:45 p.m.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police searching for man who robbed northeast valley stores at gunpoint
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are searching for the man who robbed two stores in the northeast Las Vegas valley at gunpoint recently. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the suspect visited two businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23, between 7:58 and 8:15 a.m. One store was near N. Las Vegas...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police look for suspects accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who are accused of stealing multiple puppies from pet stores. According to police, the incidents occurred “in the very early morning hours” on Oct. 24, and then again on...
‘It’s murder,’ Las Vegas family pleads for change after unlicensed drunk driver going 141 mph in rented Lamborghini kills moped rider
The family of a moped rider who a drunk driver killed going 141 mph in a rented Lamborghini believes his killer should have faced a murder charge, but the state’s highest court forbids it.
Prosecutors to seek death penalty against 19-year-old accused in 3 Las Vegas murders, court records say
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against a 19-year-old man accused of several murders in Las Vegas
Comments / 8