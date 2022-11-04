ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Salvador destroys gang members' gravestones

The government of El Salvador, engaged in a controversial "war" on gangs, is destroying the tombstones of gang members to prevent them from becoming shrines, the government said on Thursday.   Though their tombstones will be removed, the gang members' remains will be left intact, said the government. 
