ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montclarion

EOF Barbershop: Making Men Leaders the Old School Way

The sharp smell of aftershave hits you in the face as you enter the room. The lights are dimmed, giving off a mellow vibe. You hear the buzz of the clippers, the music playing in the room and the murmur of men talking to each other. No, this isn’t your...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclarion

Montclair State Students Complain About Shuttle Services

Montclair State University shuttle services provided on campus have become a struggle and a challenge for students who normally use this transportation method to move around campus. The buses are supposed to run frequently, every eight to 15 minutes, providing transport from dorms to the parking lots and school buildings,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Shades of national politics color nonpartisan Morris School District race

If the Morris School District board election hinged solely on inspiration, Dawn Parkot almost certainly would be a shoo-in. Legally blind, the 1991 Morristown High School graduate also overcame rheumatoid arthritis and athetoid cerebral palsy — a congenital disability that has tethered her to a wheelchair and rendered her incapable of normal speech — to become the University of Notre Dame’s first multiply-disabled graduate.
Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week

We know this is a busy time of year with Thanksgiving on the horizon + lots of holiday preparation — so we’ve saved you the work of tracking down the latest news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you don’t have to. Among the headlines: redevelopment plans delayed for Lackawanna Plaza; The Mercy House donated 300 coats; Jesse Allen Park reopens in Newark; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
CNBC

I dropped out of college to grow my side hustle — now it brings in $327,000

Justis Pitt-Goodson, 26, is a proud entrepreneur who got his start making clothing in eighth grade. A tutor gave him a sewing machine, and he began creating bow ties for himself and his friends. He attended Rutgers University in New Jersey for two years before dropping out to focus on fashion. With the help of high school classmates, Kwaku Agyemang and Taha Shimou, Justis officially launched BrownMill Company in Newark in 2016, and five years later it was bringing in about $327,000 in sales.
NEWARK, NJ
Montclarion

Director Michael Smith Visits Montclair State’s Film Forum

Michael Smith has held job titles such as production manager, second unit director, assistant director and producer. But he came to Montclair State University’s Film Forum on Oct. 18 as a director. Smith began his career working on films and television shows like “The Sopranos” and Woody Allen’s film...
92.7 WOBM

Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio

JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed

The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
insidernj.com

Late in the Game, Democrats Try to get Something Going in Paterson

At 11 a.m., a press conference was held in front of the Old Courthouse in Paterson, called by Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, the Paterson Branch NAACP, along with local, county, state, plus Congressman Bill Pascrell. The press conference was hastily arranged in response to a racially antagonistic mailer circulated by Stephen Miller, a former Trump administration White House aide and, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a right-wing extremist and white nationalist.
PATERSON, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria

Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy