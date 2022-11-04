Read full article on original website
Montclarion
EOF Barbershop: Making Men Leaders the Old School Way
The sharp smell of aftershave hits you in the face as you enter the room. The lights are dimmed, giving off a mellow vibe. You hear the buzz of the clippers, the music playing in the room and the murmur of men talking to each other. No, this isn’t your...
Montclarion
Montclair State Students Complain About Shuttle Services
Montclair State University shuttle services provided on campus have become a struggle and a challenge for students who normally use this transportation method to move around campus. The buses are supposed to run frequently, every eight to 15 minutes, providing transport from dorms to the parking lots and school buildings,...
N.J. teacher wins $10K national education award after year full of honors
It’s been quite a year for East Orange social studies teacher Theresa Maughan. Last year, she was named New Jersey’s 2021-2022 State Teacher of the Year. Now, she is receiving one of teaching’s highest national honors. Maughan, who teaches high school social studies at East Orange STEM...
Students, parents and district rally around Renaissance Principal Maria Francisco
Students and parents spoke out in support of Maria Francisco, the Renaissance at Rand Middle School principal, on Wednesday, pleading for Francisco to continue in her position at the school. An arbitrator ruled last month that former Renaissance principal Joseph Putrino be reinstated in the role after tenure charges brought...
morristowngreen.com
Shades of national politics color nonpartisan Morris School District race
If the Morris School District board election hinged solely on inspiration, Dawn Parkot almost certainly would be a shoo-in. Legally blind, the 1991 Morristown High School graduate also overcame rheumatoid arthritis and athetoid cerebral palsy — a congenital disability that has tethered her to a wheelchair and rendered her incapable of normal speech — to become the University of Notre Dame’s first multiply-disabled graduate.
Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.
themontclairgirl.com
24 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
We know this is a busy time of year with Thanksgiving on the horizon + lots of holiday preparation — so we’ve saved you the work of tracking down the latest news in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area, so you don’t have to. Among the headlines: redevelopment plans delayed for Lackawanna Plaza; The Mercy House donated 300 coats; Jesse Allen Park reopens in Newark; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
CNBC
I dropped out of college to grow my side hustle — now it brings in $327,000
Justis Pitt-Goodson, 26, is a proud entrepreneur who got his start making clothing in eighth grade. A tutor gave him a sewing machine, and he began creating bow ties for himself and his friends. He attended Rutgers University in New Jersey for two years before dropping out to focus on fashion. With the help of high school classmates, Kwaku Agyemang and Taha Shimou, Justis officially launched BrownMill Company in Newark in 2016, and five years later it was bringing in about $327,000 in sales.
Newark mayor: Critics wrong about dearth of cop-shooter info | Letters
The nj.com and Star-Ledger article “A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?” criticizes our top law enforcement officials and myself for not sharing information sooner on the recent shooting incident that left two Newark police officers wounded. The...
roxburyreview.com
Why does Roxbury High School have no windows? Should we get windows?
Roxbury High School, a large high school in a local town in New Jersey, and although RHS may seem obscure, a place not very notable. RHS has quite a handful of history to bestow behind these thick, brick, windowless walls. The original RHS was built in 1903 as a small,...
Montclarion
Director Michael Smith Visits Montclair State’s Film Forum
Michael Smith has held job titles such as production manager, second unit director, assistant director and producer. But he came to Montclair State University’s Film Forum on Oct. 18 as a director. Smith began his career working on films and television shows like “The Sopranos” and Woody Allen’s film...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
Princeton police seek public assistance in ongoing investigation
Princeton police are looking to speak to the driver of a white colored SUV that was observed at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 4 traveling north on Walnut Lane in the area of Guyot Avenue. The vehicle in question is possibly a newer model Acura. Police would like to speak with...
Major Redevelopment Plan For Montclair's Lackawanna Plaza Revealed
The 115-page redevelopment plan for Montclair Township's Lackawanna Plaza has been released, but township officials won't be voting on it until next month. The report was completed by developer David Placek of BDP Holdings, and was presented at the Oct. 25 council meeting. If the project gets the majority vote from mayor and council, it will go to to the township's Planning Board for review and then back to council for another vote.
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
N.J. rapper Tame One dead at 52. The Artifacts hip-hop great remembered by fans, friends.
He was “live like the third rail, on time like the PATH train.”. Tame One, the all-around hip-hop great, rap legend, graffiti artist and hometown hero from Newark’s Artifacts and Boom Skwad, has died at 52. Fans from New Jersey and all corners of hip-hop and the music...
insidernj.com
Late in the Game, Democrats Try to get Something Going in Paterson
At 11 a.m., a press conference was held in front of the Old Courthouse in Paterson, called by Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter, the Paterson Branch NAACP, along with local, county, state, plus Congressman Bill Pascrell. The press conference was hastily arranged in response to a racially antagonistic mailer circulated by Stephen Miller, a former Trump administration White House aide and, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a right-wing extremist and white nationalist.
rew-online.com
Diversified Properties Begins Construction on Morris County Multifamily Community
Diversified Properties announces it has begun construction on Irondale at Wharton, a 60-unit luxury multifamily community located at 47 Kossuth Street in Wharton, N.J. The project is scheduled to be completed in the 4Q of 2023. Just a short walk from downtown Wharton on the site of a former restaurant,...
Fugitive wanted in 19-year-old N.J. killing arrested in Central America
A fugitive wanted for the 2003 murder of a woman with whom he shared a Plainfield apartment, was arrested earlier this year in Central America and extradited back to New Jersey early Friday morning, authorities said. On July 23, 2003, officers from the Plainfield Police Department were called to to...
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
