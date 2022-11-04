Cadillac Williams looked over to his wife, Evan, and tried to recall the hours of respite he got this week. Sleep was an estranged friend to Williams and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff after the upheaval at the top of the program earlier in the week. Bryan Harsin was fired as head coach Monday, ousted after a subpar 21-game tenure, as were six other staff members, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell. Williams was tabbed as interim coach, and the rest of Auburn’s offensive assistants reshuffled and added to their roles during a makeshift week of preparation for the Tigers’ game at Mississippi State.

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO