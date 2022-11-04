Read full article on original website
Auburn’s reconfigured coaching staff adapts after ‘bombshell’ week
Cadillac Williams looked over to his wife, Evan, and tried to recall the hours of respite he got this week. Sleep was an estranged friend to Williams and the rest of Auburn’s coaching staff after the upheaval at the top of the program earlier in the week. Bryan Harsin was fired as head coach Monday, ousted after a subpar 21-game tenure, as were six other staff members, including offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Eric Kiesau and tight ends coach Brad Bedell. Williams was tabbed as interim coach, and the rest of Auburn’s offensive assistants reshuffled and added to their roles during a makeshift week of preparation for the Tigers’ game at Mississippi State.
Auburn coaches postseason-best adjustments after 'bombshell' shakeup
STARKVILLE, Mississippi — Cadillac Williams sacrificed sleep. His new-look assistant coaching staff did, too. It almost got them a win in Starkville. Displaying some of their best second-half adjustments of the season, Auburn out-scored Mississippi State 27-9 after halftime until the end of regulation, but couldn’t keep it up in overtime, where the Bulldogs had a walk-off touchdown run and won 39-33 late into the night at Davis Wade Stadium.
Mike Leach recaps narrow win over Auburn, says 'I guess you could say we're tough and dumb'
Mike Leach recapped Mississippi State’s 39-33 win in overtime over Auburn, and concluded that the Bulldogs have trouble enjoying success. “I guess you could say we’re tough and dumb,” he said. “We’ve got to enjoy prosperity more.”. The win gave Mississippi State a 6-3 record,...
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Current Records: Auburn 3-5; Mississippi State 5-3 The Mississippi State Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Auburn Tigers at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field after a week off. MSU is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
What interim HC Cadillac Williams said following Auburn's loss to Mississippi State
Cadillac Williams was this close to capturing his first win as a head coach. Auburn led with under a minute remaining, but ended up falling in overtime to Mississippi State, 39-33. He spoke postgame about how he felt about his team’s effort. He seemed most impressed by the fact...
Auburn coaching search: David Pollack floats name for Tigers next head coach
Auburn’s coaching search is about to really heat up as November gets underway. Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday, and now, Auburn is looking for its next coach. On Saturday morning, College GameDay analysts weighed in on Auburn’s coaching search, and David Pollack floated a name that “ain’t going to be scared of nobody,” — Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, of course, is a popular name for the Auburn job.
LSU stuns Alabama: Brian Kelly's gusty overtime decision to defeat Nick Saban praised by media
Brian Kelly came to LSU to win big games in huge moments. Saturday will go down as a night Kelly and LSU won't ever forget. LSU knocked off Alabama, 32-31, in overtime thanks to a game-winning, two-point conversion pass from Jayden Daniels to freshman Mason Taylor that stunned Nick Saban and potentially knocked Alabama out of the College Football Playoff picture. It is LSU's first win over Alabama at Death Valley since 2010, and it may not have come to fruition without Kelly going for the win in overtime.
Kirk Herbstreit explains what is wrong at Auburn and why it may not be an attractive job
Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the Auburn coaching vacancy Saturday morning in College GameDay, and his answer was straight to the point. Herbstreit called out the mess at Auburn and explained what is wrong on The Plains — explaining it extends to many off-the-field things. “Auburn is one of...
Nov. 4, 1960: The deadly beating of a Black man in Auburn, and a quick and curious trial
The Rising Star Church property borders I-85 just past the Exit 42 going south. In its cemetery, Forney Calhoun is buried in an unmarked grave. Just over sixty years ago, up Wire Road closer to Auburn, Calhoun, a 67-year-old Black man, was beaten by two Auburn University employees. He would die two weeks later.
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
Birmingham Native, Alabama State Student Receives Prestigious PR Scholarship
A native of Birmingham who is now an Alabama State University senior has been awarded one of the nation’s premier student communication’s recognitions. Briana Woodley is one of ten recipients of the University of Alabama’s Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations 2022 DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Summit Scholarships.
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Woman seriously injured in Auburn shooting
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was seriously wounded in a Saturday morning shooting, according to Auburn police. Authorities said they responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s emergency room in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was able to speak with officers before she was airlifted to a trauma center, where she’s reported to be in serious, but stable condition.
Best Restaurants in Montgomery, AL
No one likes to have a bad dining experience, so we took the time to find the best restaurants in Montgomery. Here are the best we visited, from inexpensive classic deli fare to fine dining you might expect to only find in larger cities. Dreamland BBQ. $$ | (334) 239-8228...
2022 Families of the Year - The Gutherie Family
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three families will represent the River Region as this year’s Families of the Year, selected by the Family Guidance Center of Alabama. They represent teamwork, individual growth and family involvement. One of the families that will be honored during a ceremony is the Gutherie...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Relocation of U-Save-It Pharmacy celebrated with speeches, ribbon cutting
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – U-Save-It Pharmacy in Phenix City has moved to a new location at 616 13th Street in what used to be a Wells Fargo Bank. It was previously located in a smaller building at 1108 13th Street. To celebrate the move, the business’s owners, its employees, East Alabama Chamber of Commerce […]
