MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for six stolen vehicles and the thieves it says took them from a Moffett Road auto sales business. The MCSO said it was about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when several people broke into D. Wallace Auto Sales at 7361 Moffett Road and stole six vehicles from the lot. The suspects made entry by kicking in back door of the business.

MOBILE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO