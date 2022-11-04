ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

kotatv.com

Spearfish park’s ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rocket ship structure at Evans Park in Spearfish is closed until further notice. The structure is currently fenced to keep people off it for the time being. City Administrator Steve Mcfarland said that is due to the structure’s age and condition. Mcfarland wants people to be safe from dangers, such as getting entrapped, entangled, or impaled.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Jamie Smith stops for a campaign rally in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Jamie Smith, Sioux Falls Representative and Democratic candidate for governor, stopped in Rapid City Friday to hold a campaign rally at the Labor Temple Building Association. There he was met with about a hundred people for the rally. He focused his speech on the governor...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Hill City coach reflects on first season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hill City volleyball team had three different coaches during their state-qualifying 2021 season. This year, a former player stepped up to the plate and became a mentor and role model for her girls. Ben Burns spoke to Allie Henderson on how she felt about her first season as the Lady Rangers’ head coach.
HILL CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow falls in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
HILL CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Friday Night Hike, November 4, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens and Central volleyball teams kicked off the weekend early Friday night with the first of two games against a pair of tough teams from Sioux Falls. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Do NOT throw out your pumpkins! Bring them to this Box Elder Farm instead!

BOX ELDER, S.D.– The Charm Farm Refuge in Box Elder has use for old pumpkins and vegetables, so do not throw them out yet!. The Charm Farm Refuge helps care for animals that have been surrendered for different reasons. As a way to feed the animals, they always look for donations of old food items, especially during fall and winter holidays. After Halloween, used and unused pumpkins can be brought to their farm at 14970 Eagle Ranch Road in Box Elder. Whether painted, carved, going soft, or any different state, the pumpkins are given to animals such as goats, pigs, and chickens.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

Cement truck accident closes busy Rapid City street

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s not very often you see a cement truck laying on its side in a busy intersection. On West Boulevard and Omaha Street Wednesday, a concrete mixer rolled over causing a road closure for westbound traffic for several hours. A tow truck and other...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Ups and downs with temperatures this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a frosty start to today, milder temperatures can be expected this afternoon with sunny skies. A couple of weak systems will speed across the area this weekend. We’ll see clouds increase Saturday, with a few showers possible in the afternoon and at night, but only light amounts are expected. Some breezy conditions can be expected.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Construction on I-90 and Lacrosse Street started in February of 2021 and is still going on. Currently the west bound on- ramp that closed Nov. 3 is expected to open during the week of Thanksgiving. No other closures are expected once the ramp is reopened and the overall construction project is anticipated to be completed in early spring.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pine Ridge man found guilty of first-degree murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A federal jury on Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Colton Bagola guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Sloane Bull Bear. Bull Bear, 30, was shot in the back of the head at a home on the Pine Ridge Reservation Dec. 17, 2019. Bagola was later arrested at his grandmother’s home in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD

