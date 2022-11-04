Mic'd Up: Louisiana vs Alabama weekend with WSFA Sports Anchor Jahmal Kennedy

Across South Louisiana this weekend, it feels like the state of Louisiana against the state of Alabama. In Lafayette on Saturday, UL takes on Troy at Cajunfield. While in Baton Rouge, No. 10 LSU hosts No. 6 Alabama in a battle for 1st place in the SEC West.

In our latest Mic'd Up, we sat down with WSFA Sports Anchor Jahmal Kennedy to preview both matchups.

Kennedy discusses why the Trojans are the hottest team in the Sun Belt and what makes the 2022 version of Alabama unique.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel