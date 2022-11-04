ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, TX

Play of the Night: Whitehouse’s Jermod McCoy makes outstanding catch

By Garrett Sanders
 3 days ago

WHITEHOUSE, Texas ( KETK ) — Our Week 11 Fever Play of the Night features a couple of athletes who are no strangers to this accolade.

Beckville Bearcats undefeated in district play after win over Union Grove

Whitehouse taking on Marshall, and in the first quarter, Wildcats quarterback Josh Green throws the ball up, and his playmaker Jermod McCoy makes an incredible leaping grab between two Maverick defenders.

The play would give Whitehouse a first down, and they would go on to score and again earn Play of the Night.

