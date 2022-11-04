Play of the Night: Whitehouse’s Jermod McCoy makes outstanding catch

WHITEHOUSE, Texas ( KETK ) — Our Week 11 Fever Play of the Night features a couple of athletes who are no strangers to this accolade.

Whitehouse taking on Marshall, and in the first quarter, Wildcats quarterback Josh Green throws the ball up, and his playmaker Jermod McCoy makes an incredible leaping grab between two Maverick defenders.

The play would give Whitehouse a first down, and they would go on to score and again earn Play of the Night.

