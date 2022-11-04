Before his streetwear brand BrownMill took off, Justis Pitt-Goodson designed, sewed and sold his own bow ties to his middle school peers. In high school, Pitt-Goodson and two friends built the idea for the streetwear brand. He dropped out of college after two years to pursue his business full-time. About half a decade later, he's the co-founder, creative director and CEO of the Newark, New Jersey-based BrownMill.

