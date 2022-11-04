Read full article on original website
Rep. Katie Porter, a Democratic star who's charmed fans with her whiteboards in hearings, could lose her California seat next week
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California could be in danger of losing her House seat as the race has shifted in the GOP's direction, according to a nonpartisan political forecaster. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday released a new analysis that moved California's 47th congressional district from a "lean Democratic"...
Joe Biden Acknowledges He Faces Impeachment If He Loses Midterms
Some Republican members of Congress have already suggested impeachment proceedings could be brought against the president.
Pence slams Biden for 'feckless leadership,' says 'help is on the way' from GOP in midterms
Less than three weeks before Election Day, former Vice President Mike Pence predicted Republican victories and "the beginning of a great American comeback."
Biden: 'Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate'
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Dropping by— President Joe Biden touched down into south Florida in a last-minute show of support for Democratic candidates, including Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, that included a successful fundraiser for Crist as well as a get-out-the-vote rally in crucial Miami-Dade County. What’s...
A Republican Congress Is Coming for Biden’s Climate Wins
Let’s get right to it: Come January, Republicans are likely to control both houses of Congress. The signs are lining up. After a summer when Democrats saw glimmers of hope—and when they seemed likely to retain the Senate—the light has faded. GOP control of the House of Representatives seems all but assured, and as of yesterday, prediction models suggest that the Senate will tip as well.
Still the economy, stupid: Democrats urge Biden to focus as Republicans surge
Democratic strategists are urging President Joe Biden to stop the shift in the polls toward the Republicans with a stronger message on the economy . The economy and inflation are the top issues for voters three weeks out from the midterm elections, as polls show a growing share of the public concerned about rising costs. Forecasts indicate Democrats’ leads are evaporating as their small congressional majorities hang in the balance.
Biden closes the election with a big roll of the dice
The midterm results could change the country, in addition to Biden’s legacy.
Biden, Trump push Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates ahead of midterms
PHILADELPHIA/LATROBE, Pa. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden told voters in Pennsylvania that a Democratic loss in Tuesday's midterm elections would have "decades" of consequences, while Republicans including his predecessor Donald Trump predicted a sweeping victory. The biggest names in U.S. politics -- Biden, Trump and former President Barack Obama --...
Obama, Clintons hit midterm campaign trail while Biden keeps light schedule
Vulnerable Democrats are getting a helping hand on the campaign trail from former President Barack Obama and the Clintons, while President Biden keeps a light schedule.
Biden’s midterm closing message: Republican economic plans would ‘create chaos’
CNN — President Joe Biden stepped up his effort to paint Republicans as a threat to Americans’ pocketbooks in a speech from upstate New York on Thursday, a closing argument that focuses less on his own accomplishments and more on what the GOP might do if they take control of Congress.
POLITICO's final Election Forecast: Senate up for grabs, GOP on brink of House majority
Our last update finds six Senate races in the "Toss Up" category.
Biden set to speak at Oceanside rally seeking to boost Levin's reelection bid
President Joe Biden will join Rep. Mike Levin at a get-out-the-vote event at MiraCosta College in Oceanside today. Biden is scheduled to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar late Thursday afternoon.
Remarks by President Biden to Overflow Crowd at Rally for the Democratic Party
THE PRESIDENT: Hello, hello, hello. (Applause.) How are you all doing? (Applause.) I’m sorry there’s no room inside. I’m here for an overwhelming reason: You got the best governor in America right here — (applause) — and you got to re-elect her. (Applause.) Remember, this...
‘Still a referendum on both’: Biden and Trump end midterms on 2024 collision course
The midterm campaign is closing with a potent reminder of the Joe Biden-Donald Trump rematch that may await in 2024. Campaigning in New York on Sunday, the president framed the midterms in familiar terms, vowing that “democracy is literally on the ballot.” That same night, in Florida, Trump was once again spreading baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Biden, Obama warn of democracy threat in final midterms countdown
President Joe Biden, Democratic superstar Barack Obama and Republican firebrand Donald Trump all converged Saturday on Pennsylvania to push their parties to the finishing line in a race Biden said marks a "defining" moment for US democracy. This is a defining moment for the nation and we all, we all must speak with one voice," Biden said.
Biden, Obama and Trump hold dueling midterm rallies in Pennsylvania
The battleground state could very well determine which party wins the Senate.
President Biden plans Thursday, Friday trip to San Diego as Election Day nears
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — As Election Day approaches, the California Democratic Party hopes to get a boost in the tightly contested 49th Congressional District race when President Joe Biden visits San Diego to campaign for incumbent Rep. Mike Levin on Thursday. Details on the presidential visit are still coming...
Biden, Obama, Trump head to battleground state
Obama seen as more likely to attract votes than Biden. What is the collective noun for presidents? A posse? A phalanx? Succession? We don’t know because it’s highly unusual to have three in the same state on the same day. I’ve now flown from Georgia to Pennsylvania -...
President Biden Continues San Diego Visit at Carlsbad Tech Company
President Joe Biden said Friday that his top legislative achievements were due in part to the work of a Southern California congressman locked in a tight reelection race, as the president toured a communications company that was expected to benefit from his push to bolster American semiconductor manufacturing. Biden was...
The 2024 presidential race in 2022: What to know about Trump, DeSantis, Pence and Biden
Potential 2024 presidential candidates are auditioning for possible White House campaigns during the 2022 midterm elections, including Trump and more.
