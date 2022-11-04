Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MSCO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense man hunt following a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning has Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators crossing state lines. 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn, initially wanted for stealing cars, is now facing more serious charges. Newburn is accused of running away after breaking into at least two houses...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
Felon arrested for Friday night shooting in Pensacola, facing 7 charges: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a Friday night shooting on N 9 Avenue and E Chase St., according to a release from the PPD. Leonte Demetris Wright, 38, of Pensacola, is facing seven charges including attempted homicide. Wright was taken into custody “shortly thereafter […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Reward now offered for capture of murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The search continues for a man wanted for murder and a reward is now being offered to help find him. Twenty-five-year-old Joseph Timmons has been evading law enforcement over a week. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force are searching for him.
utv44.com
Armed Theodore cocaine dealer sentenced to five years in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Theodore man was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to possess cocaine with intent to distribute it. According to court documents, Marcus Maurice Dryer, 45, was arrested by Mobile narcotics detectives on January 25, 2022. That day, detectives executed a search warrant at Dryer’s residence in Theodore and recovered, among other things, two kilograms of cocaine, 345 grams of marijuana,
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
Former Daphne Police Captain convicted, allegedly ‘exposed himself’ to women
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Daphne Police captain was convicted of indecent exposure Friday morning. The case was held in Robertsdale. Danny Bell was identified by two women who said he “exposed himself” at a convenience store off Main Street in Daphne. Bell was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but will only have […]
WPMI
Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
3rd, final suspect arrested in deadly Pensacola shooting: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the third and final suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Pensacola off Medford Avenue on Oct. 29. Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5 according to an update from a previous ECSO Facebook post. Colville was […]
Former Alabama cop convicted of exposing himself to women at gas station
A former Alabama police leader was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women, a TV station reported. Danny Bell, who was fired from the Daphne Police Department where he worked as a captain on a 2014 charge of domestic violence, was accused of indecent exposure after two women identified him as the person who exposed himself to them at a Daphne convenience store, WKRG-TV reported.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
WALA-TV FOX10
One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road. Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
selmasun.com
Woman convicted for 2003 fraud in Selma sentenced for similar crime in Mobile
A woman who was convicted of fraud in Selma in 2003 has now been convicted and sentenced for a similar crime in Mobile. According to the Attorney General for the Southern District of Alabama Elisabeth Dawn Williams, 45, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for embezzling from her employer by mail fraud and access device fraud.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
utv44.com
Mississippi Woman killed in Mobile County crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — An early morning crash has claimed the life of a Mississippi woman according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash occurred Saturday, just before 4 a.m. on I-10 near the 3 mile marker in Mobile County. 24-year-old Rachel Pickard of Summet, Mississippi, was fatally...
Taylor Wright: Private investigator murdered by ‘close friend’ in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A police officer turned private investigator went missing after she was supposed to be going on a normal trip to the bank. The last person to see her? A close friend. This is the story of Taylor Wright. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf […]
5 people shot in Zeigler Blvd attempted robbery: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said five people were shot during an attempted robbery on Zeigler Boulevard, Tuesday night. According to officers, three victims and two suspects were shot during the incident. Officers said they were called to the 8000 block of Zeigler Boulevard, near Glenn Acres and the Zeigler […]
utv44.com
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard, police search for suspects
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Police in Prichard are searching for the person responsible for shooting an 11-year-old girl. City spokesman TJ Pettway tells NBC 15 news: it happened at the Saint Sephens Woods Apartments just after 5 Wednesday night. According to city officials, the girl was shot on the...
utv44.com
Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
