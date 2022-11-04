What do you want to do when you grow up? Scott County high school students tour career options

BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the school and region will face together. McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil down to helping high school students get a head start on post-secondary credit and helping transition community college students who want to go on to four-year colleges.

