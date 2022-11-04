What do you want to do when you grow up? Scott County high school students tour career options

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Jeff McCord marks first month as Northeast president
BLOUNTVILLE — As the new president of Northeast State Community College, Jeff McCord is home again and ready for challenges he said the school and region will face together. McCord has marked his first month at Northeast, and he said in his mind his and the college’s job boil down to helping high school students get a head start on post-secondary credit and helping transition community college students who want to go on to four-year colleges.
wjhl.com
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
Kingsport Times-News
Eligible Northeast students can receive childcare assistance
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College has received $1.1 million in federal funding, allowing the college to continue assisting eligible students with childcare expenses. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program is administered by the U.S. Department of Education to lessen education barriers and help parents...
Kingsport Times-News
Jeff McCord talks about Northeast State after his first month as president
Dr. Jeff McCord, president of Northeast State Community College for just more than a month, talks about his job and what the college does for the community. He is in front of his office on the main campus of Northeast in Blountville, next to Tri-Cities Airport.
East Tennessean
Scenic spotlight: Blue Hole
With the cold weather rolling over the hills of Johnson City, many of the beautiful nearby waterfalls will go with little to no visitors until warmth takes another visit to Northeast Tennessee. Destinations such as Blue Hole Falls often go unnoticed during large cold spells, leaving the rich, cold waters flowing through the surrounding mountains in complete solitude. Sitting at just a short 30-minute drive from ETSU’s campus, Blue Hole Falls resides in Manchester, Tennessee, and remains one of the largest waterfall destinations in the Johnson City area.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Board of Trustees to hold public quarterly meeting Nov. 18
East Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees will hold its quarterly meeting and several committee meetings on Friday, November 18. All meetings will be conducted in person at the D.P. Culp Student Center, East Tennessee Room.
‘Safety is the main concern’: Carter Co. Schools Director of Transportation shares bus driver policies
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)– Following the arrest of a Sullivan County bus driver who allegedly drove while high on meth, other local school districts provided insight into their bus policies. Director of Transportation for Carter County Schools Wayne Sams said he takes his job seriously and holds his employees to the same standard. He told News […]
Kingsport Times-News
TCAT Elizabethton will salute one of its students on Veterans Day
ELIZABETHTON — Ever since World War II there has been a tradition of veterans completing their service in the armed forces and enrolling in college, where their maturity made them excellent students as they prepared for the rest of their lives as productive members of society. As another Veterans...
Johnson City Press
Norton's trail system is an ever-expanding work of art
NORTON — What happens when you put a fine arts major in charge of designing and constructing a trail system for mountain bikes?. You get a growing work of art with the power to soothe the soul, to unleash the adrenaline, and to serve as an economic engine.
Sullivan County superintendent search down to three candidates
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials have narrowed their search for the next director of Sullivan County Schools to three candidates. The three candidates are Charles Carter, Josh Davis and Deidre Pendley. Carter is the director of career and technical education programs (CTE) for the state Department of Education, Davis is the principal at West […]
supertalk929.com
Mountain Home VA Center speeding up employment with ‘onboarding surge event’
The Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home and Johnson City will host an ‘Onboarding Surge Event’ on Nov. 15th that offers prospective workers an opportunity to complete all pre-employment actions in one day. Those chores include background checks, fingerprinting, and license verification. The event begins at 2...
wcyb.com
Community members address concerns regarding Bristol landfill, next steps to be taken
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The smell still lingers even after the Bristol, Virginia landfill closed in early September. That concern was one of the biggest topics discussed at Thursday's community meeting hosted by the Bristol Ministerial Alliance and H.O.P.E. for Bristol. To get to be a disaster of this...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City unveils historic marker commemorating local bluegrass record label
Johnson City — For East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Ted Olson, Friday was the culmination of years of work. It was 2016 when Olson and other researchers from ETSU began digging into the history of bluegrass record label Rich-R-Tone Records, which was founded in Johnson City in 1946 — the same year historians believe the first bluegrass records were recorded in Nashville. On Friday, Olson was on hand as Johnson City and ETSU unveiled a state historical marker commemorating Rich-R-Tone Records near Founders Park, close to where it once stood.
Kingsport Times-News
Daniel Boone boys fourth, D-B girls sixth in Class AAA XC
HENDERSONVILLE — Daniel Boone’s boys placed two runners in the top 20 and earned a fourth-place finish to lead all local teams in Friday’s TSSAA Class AAA cross country meet at Sanders Ferry Park. The Trailblazers’ Alex Quackenbush placed seventh overall with a time of 15:53 and...
Kingsport Times-News
Rye Cove seeks first Cumberland crown since 2005
The Battle of Scott County is back. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic and a shortened season for Rye Cove last year, the Eagles will host county rival Twin Springs Friday.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle In Johnson City (Johnson City, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Thursday night. The crash happened on Lakeview drive in Johnson City. THP stated that A GMC Yukon driven by Debra Salmons, 30 of Mountain City was traveling eastbound on Lakeview drive and ran off the right side of the road.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City moves forward with dog park design process
Johnson City is one step closer to a new dog park after the City Commission on Thursday awarded design contracts for both the dog park and an adjoining bicycle pump track. In total, designing the two parks will cost the city $66,725 — $45,725 for the dog park and $21,000 for the pump track. American Ramp Company was selected to design the bike track, while Barge Design Solutions will design the dog park.
bristoltn.org
Public invited to help plan future of West State Street
Community members are invited to assist the City of Bristol Tennessee in redeveloping West State Street as a central corridor for commerce, tourism, and economic growth by offering their suggestions during a public session scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17. The Open House will be held from 6 to 7 p.m....
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City to play Battle for Region 2D title after Lady Trojans upset Bears
BIG STONE GAP — The much-anticipated fifth meeting between Gate City and Union is not going to happen. John Battle’s Lady Trojans had an answer for everything top-seeded Union (27-4) threw at them Saturday in a 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 25-12 win over the Lady Bears at Union’s Bear Den.
Sullivan County school officials: Background check was accepted for bus driver with criminal record
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County school leaders said a school bus driver accused of transporting students while high, on what’s thought to be meth, passed a background check and drug test. “Yes, I have seen the proof,” Sullivan County Board Chairman Randall Jones said. On Oct. 26, Kingsport Police said they arrested 45-year-old […]
