Vicksburg Post
Sports column: Taking a look at the MHSAA’s next alignment plan
One of the oddities of the sports world is that fans love to think about future seasons as much as the current one. It’s what makes things like the NFL’s schedule release day — or, closer to home, the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s reclassification announcement — a big event.
Vicksburg, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Pearl High School basketball team will have a game with Vicksburg Junior High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi roundup: Bulldogs win wild one vs. Auburn; USM and Delta State take losses; Belhaven notches milestone win
STARKVILLE — A year ago, Auburn had a 28-3 lead in the first half against Mississippi State only to see the Bulldogs make a stunning comeback. Saturday’s rematch was playing out the same way in reverse. Mississippi State built a 24-3 lead in the first half but the...
Vicksburg Post
Porter’s Chapel’s season ends with playoff loss to Tunica Academy
Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team headed north on Highway 61 with dreams of a monumental playoff upset. It came back south with dreams of next year being a little bit better. B.J. Bryant caught three touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, and top-seeded Tunica Academy shut out...
Itta Bena, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The West Tallahatchie High School basketball team will have a game with Leflore County High School on November 07, 2022, 15:30:00.
Vicksburg Post
Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS Class 2A semifinals
Tallulah Academy’s well-oiled football machine showed some rust when it was put back in motion following a week off. It wasn’t nearly enough to seize it up, though. Tallulah got a kickoff return touchdown from Brayson Morson and a fumble return TD from Dee Morgan to help overcome a slew of penalties, and defeated Prentiss Christian 42-16 in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs on Friday.
WAPT
JSU football leaves economic mark for Jackson, spiked enrollment for university
JACKSON, Miss. — JSU brought a party to Veterans Memorial Stadium the last two home games of the season, but it also brought in millions for the capital city. The annual homecoming and boombox classic Tiger home football games left an economic mark on Jackson. "It's really the convergence...
gojsutigers.com
Football Travels To Houston To Face Texas Southern
The Jackson State football team opens November in Houston and will take on Texas Southern in a 6 p.m. game Saturday evening. Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 p.m., PNC Stadium, Houston,...
Jackson State-Texas Southern Live Game Thread
Jackson State-Texas Southern Live Game Thread.
Vicksburg Post
FRAZIER: Downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat
I don’t know who to thank. Maybe it’s a combination of folks, but I just want to send a shout-out to all who are doing their part in revitalizing downtown Vicksburg. Just this week, I have written about two new businesses that have or are in the process of setting up shop. This is so exciting. And what’s more exciting is the young people who are involved in running them.
Vicksburg Post
SURRATT: Alcorn’s jazz festival is little-known gem for Vicksburg
Some of you may not read this until Friday night or sometime over the weekend, so part of my message may leave you scratching your heads wondering why I even mentioned an event occurring Friday afternoon. But there is a method to my madness. The jazz group Astral Project is...
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1
Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. *Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000. *Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision. *Joshua A....
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
mississippifreepress.org
White Mississippians Still Think They Are the Only Decision-Makers for Jackson, Miss.
The water crisis in Jackson, Miss., is not just the story of a city’s aging water-treatment system affected by recent severe weather. The roots of this crisis run far deeper. The story of Jackson’s water crisis is a story of white state leadership, a Black-led capital city, and ordinary inequality and racism.
Jackson Free Press
E&L at the Metrocenter, New District Tenants and Mississippi Film and Video Alliance
E&L Barbeque (1111 Bailey Ave.) has partnered with Next Level Experience, an event space located inside the former Belk at the Metrocenter Mall, to open a second E&L location in the venue's restaurant section. Next Level has 3,000 square feet of space and features a stage, two bars and a...
Vicksburg Post
OUTLOOK: Making Day Dreams a reality one look at a time
A women’s boutique will be opening soon on Washington Street, and while there will be a variety of merchandise for sale, Vicksburg native Chelsea Whitfield said Day Dreams Boutique will also offer a welcoming atmosphere to all the ladies who shop there. “The dream for our store is that...
vicksburgnews.com
Driver left the roadway on Oak Ridge Road
A single vehicle accident occurred on Oak Ridge Road where a a driver left the roadway. Initial reports indicated that the driver was bleeding from the head and is being transported for minor injuries. Rescue 110 Jerry Briggs, 210 Chuck Tate, and Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene...
WLBT
Family distraught after remains found in Smith county believed to be those of missing Fayette man
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson county family is distraught after learning their missing loved one won’t be coming home. It’s a possibility the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found Wednesday, a month after he disappeared. Carter told relatives he was being threatened by people he...
kicks96news.com
Saturday – Accident On Hwy 429
3:21 am – Leake County officials responded to an accident on Highway 429. A tree fell across the road in front of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. 10:40 am – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 35. No injuries were reported.
Morning ‘Sip: Live in Clinton
The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Clinton to find out about the Dinner & Movie event happening tonight, an upcoming market, and we have a live tamale demo!
