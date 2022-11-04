ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Vicksburg Post

Sports column: Taking a look at the MHSAA’s next alignment plan

One of the oddities of the sports world is that fans love to think about future seasons as much as the current one. It’s what makes things like the NFL’s schedule release day — or, closer to home, the Mississippi High School Activities Association’s reclassification announcement — a big event.
VICKSBURG, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Vicksburg, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Pearl High School basketball team will have a game with Vicksburg Junior High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Porter’s Chapel’s season ends with playoff loss to Tunica Academy

Porter’s Chapel Academy’s football team headed north on Highway 61 with dreams of a monumental playoff upset. It came back south with dreams of next year being a little bit better. B.J. Bryant caught three touchdown passes of 50 yards or more, and top-seeded Tunica Academy shut out...
TUNICA, MS
Highschool Basketball Pro

Itta Bena, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The West Tallahatchie High School basketball team will have a game with Leflore County High School on November 07, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS Class 2A semifinals

Tallulah Academy’s well-oiled football machine showed some rust when it was put back in motion following a week off. It wasn’t nearly enough to seize it up, though. Tallulah got a kickoff return touchdown from Brayson Morson and a fumble return TD from Dee Morgan to help overcome a slew of penalties, and defeated Prentiss Christian 42-16 in the second round of the MAIS Class 2A playoffs on Friday.
TALLULAH, LA
gojsutigers.com

Football Travels To Houston To Face Texas Southern

The Jackson State football team opens November in Houston and will take on Texas Southern in a 6 p.m. game Saturday evening. Date; Matchup: Saturday, November 5, 2022; Jackson State Tigers (8-0 overall, 5-0 SWAC) vs. Texas Southern (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) Game time, Stadium, Location: 6 p.m., PNC Stadium, Houston,...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

FRAZIER: Downtown Vicksburg has a strong heartbeat

I don’t know who to thank. Maybe it’s a combination of folks, but I just want to send a shout-out to all who are doing their part in revitalizing downtown Vicksburg. Just this week, I have written about two new businesses that have or are in the process of setting up shop. This is so exciting. And what’s more exciting is the young people who are involved in running them.
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: Alcorn’s jazz festival is little-known gem for Vicksburg

Some of you may not read this until Friday night or sometime over the weekend, so part of my message may leave you scratching your heads wondering why I even mentioned an event occurring Friday afternoon. But there is a method to my madness. The jazz group Astral Project is...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Land Records October 25-November 1

Records were recorded from the Warren County Courthouse from the period Oct. 25 to Nov. 1. *Irby Home Buyers LLC to Cedric Barnum, Part of the John A. Klein Survey, Tax Parcel #108D-22-1470-005000. *Sheila Kaye Staggs to Jason R. Bryant, Lot 11, Belle Isle on the Lakes-Nevels Subdivision. *Joshua A....
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

OUTLOOK: Making Day Dreams a reality one look at a time

A women’s boutique will be opening soon on Washington Street, and while there will be a variety of merchandise for sale, Vicksburg native Chelsea Whitfield said Day Dreams Boutique will also offer a welcoming atmosphere to all the ladies who shop there. “The dream for our store is that...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Driver left the roadway on Oak Ridge Road

A single vehicle accident occurred on Oak Ridge Road where a a driver left the roadway. Initial reports indicated that the driver was bleeding from the head and is being transported for minor injuries. Rescue 110 Jerry Briggs, 210 Chuck Tate, and Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Saturday – Accident On Hwy 429

3:21 am – Leake County officials responded to an accident on Highway 429. A tree fell across the road in front of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. 10:40 am – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 35. No injuries were reported.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy