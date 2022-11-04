Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
MSCO: Man accused of deadly hit-and-run in custody
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An intense man hunt following a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning has Mobile County Sheriff’s investigators crossing state lines. 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn, initially wanted for stealing cars, is now facing more serious charges. Newburn is accused of running away after breaking into at least two houses...
1 shot and killed in Prichard late Friday night, no suspect so far: Prichard Police
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department said they responded to a shooting off St. Stephens Road late Friday night that left one man dead, according to a news release from the PPD. Police responded to St. Stephens Road Apartments, 3425 St. Stephens Road, at around 11:50 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. A man was […]
Former Alabama cop convicted of exposing himself to women at gas station
A former Alabama police leader was convicted Friday of exposing himself to two women, a TV station reported. Danny Bell, who was fired from the Daphne Police Department where he worked as a captain on a 2014 charge of domestic violence, was accused of indecent exposure after two women identified him as the person who exposed himself to them at a Daphne convenience store, WKRG-TV reported.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 1 suspect accused in storage unit burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 30-year-old Mobile man accused of breaking into a storage unit. Officers responding to a burglary call at Life Storage, 8781 Airport Blvd., Thursday afternoon discovered that a male and a female subject broke into the storage unit and took the victim’s property, according to police. The male subject, who police identified as Preston Joseph Lesperance, was located and taken into custody, authorities said.
Felon arrested for Friday night shooting in Pensacola, facing 7 charges: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a Friday night shooting on N 9 Avenue and E Chase St., according to a release from the PPD. Leonte Demetris Wright, 38, of Pensacola, is facing seven charges including attempted homicide. Wright was taken into custody “shortly thereafter […]
Former Daphne Police Captain convicted, allegedly ‘exposed himself’ to women
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Daphne Police captain was convicted of indecent exposure Friday morning. The case was held in Robertsdale. Danny Bell was identified by two women who said he “exposed himself” at a convenience store off Main Street in Daphne. Bell was sentenced to 90 days in jail, but will only have […]
WPMI
Mobile Police: Masked carjacker takes mother's vehicle from teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 7:27 p.m., officers responded to the parking lot of the 100 block of North Florida Street, in reference to a carjacking complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a 17-year-old male victim was sitting in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
Pensacola police respond to person shot, arrest suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Pensacola Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday around 9 p.m. According to officials, officers were called to E Chase Street after a caller said they had been shot. Officers went to the scene and were given the description of the suspect. Officers located the suspect shortly […]
3rd, final suspect arrested in deadly Pensacola shooting: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested the third and final suspect in connection to a deadly shooting in Pensacola off Medford Avenue on Oct. 29. Jacob Colville, 29, was located and arrested on Saturday, Nov. 5 according to an update from a previous ECSO Facebook post. Colville was […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD arrests suspect in Chase Street shooting
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - Pensacola police arrested a suspect in connection with a Friday night shooting on Chase Street. Officers responded to the 400 block of East Chase Street around 9 p.m. after a caller reported he had been shot. Officers were given a description of the suspect and located him at 9th and Gregory inside Circle K. He was taken into custody without further incident, authorities said.
Taylor Wright: Private investigator murdered by ‘close friend’ in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A police officer turned private investigator went missing after she was supposed to be going on a normal trip to the bank. The last person to see her? A close friend. This is the story of Taylor Wright. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf […]
WALA-TV FOX10
One person killed in Friday night shooting on St. Stephens Road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard police are investigating a shooting death that happened late Friday night on St Stephens Road. Prichard police say that around 11:50 p.m. Friday officers were dispatched to a call of one shot at the St. Stephens Road apartments. When officers arrived they found a victim only identified as a black male with gun shot wounds to the chest and arm. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fundraiser in Foley helps raise money for murder victim’s family
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been a little over two weeks since Tristan Bohannon’s life was tragically taken when was robbed and murdered in broad daylight. As the family continues to mourn over their loss, Tristan’s father’s girlfriend, Christina Boykin is trying to help ease the pain by raising money for the funeral expenses.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
utv44.com
Suspect identified in deadly Pensacola shooting
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: Pensacola Police have identified the suspect in Friday night's shooting as 38-year-old Leonte Demetrius Wright. Wright is facing seven charges including attempted Homicide, possessing a firearm by a felon, and carrying concealed firearm. Wright is being held on a $119,500 dollar bond. ORIGINAL: Officers...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD, MCHD team for community carnival
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department teamed up with the Mobile County Health Department for a community carnival Saturday at James Seals Park. At the free event, residents were able to enjoy games, food and fun as well as find about countless resources available. The carnival was the...
‘Stop the killing’: Sign in downtown Prichard sends message to young people
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police continue searching for the person who shot an 11-year-old girl. As officers continue their investigation, a large sign in Downtown Prichard calls for an end to violence. Terry Travis said, “You have to see it and hopefully you’re paying attention to it when you see it.” If you walk, […]
Man wanted for Pensacola Wells Fargo robbery arrested in Key West
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The man who was wanted for robbing a Wells Fargo in Pensacola has been arrested, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department. Tanner Richard Morgan, 36, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Key West. Morgan had an outstanding warrant for the bank robbery that happened on Oct. 21. He will […]
Comments / 18