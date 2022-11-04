ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Mise En Place Kitchens features a rotation of diverse cuisine

By Owen Skornik-Hayes
KRTV News
KRTV News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HM9h7_0iyF4Tb600

Recently, we reported on Mise En Place Kitchens to highlight Amanda Brooks' new venture as a baker through her concept Brick House Bakery .

Since then people have been headed there asking about her delicious cinnamon rolls and other goodies, though she is only there on the week-ends. That’s because Mise En Place is a, “Ghost Kitchen”, which means it houses several different cooks who may not have the finances to start their own business, but still want to share their cuisines with the community.

“It’s a different restaurant everyday,” says owner Cassie Campbell, “You know you’re going to get good food, you’re going to get real food, and it’s not a chain restaurant.”

MTN News
Cassie Campbell

Besides Brickhouse Bakery, the Mise En Place Kitchens also house four other concept kitchens: Tacos El Valle, El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine, Spices and Spurs, and of course the original Mise En Place namesake.

Each of these cooks are open on their own days of the week. El Coqui is open on Thursday and Sunday afternoons, Tacos El Valle have Friday and Tuesday, Mise En Place is open everyday except Sunday, and Spices and Spurs, which is open Saturday.

The food is all fresh, never canned, frozen, or microwaved, and in some instances, sourced directly from the country of origin.

“Everything's just as fresh as we can probably have it. For example, the beans, the chili pods, spices, anything that we can actually get authentically from where we're from, candy chips, anything like that, we bring it from our family farms in Mexico and then we prepare our foods with that stuff,” says Amaris Rodriguez, daughter of Estella Rodriguez. The pair make up the entity of Tacos El Valle.

MTN News
Amaris Rodriguez and Estella Rodriguez

Maria Vasquez is from Puerto Rico and got her love of cooking from the women in her family.

I grew up in the kitchen with my great-grandmother, my grandmother, and my mother,” says Vasquez. “I started in September, and I’m very happy with the support I’ve received from the community. My dream is to own my own food truck, and learn the process of serving Great Falls from one.”

“My goal is to give back to the community, and bring people up, I’ve just seen so many businesses go out of business in this community that I want to bring more in, and this is the only format that I can afford to do,” says Campbell.

Mise En Place is at 721 Sixth Street SW; click here to visit the Facebook page.

TRENDING ARTICLES

Comments / 0

Related
Marry Evens

Thanksgiving Recipes for Impress Your Guests

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Thanksgiving is just around the corner and I had no list of fancy nancy dishes to impress the audience. I decided to jot down all ideas. Guess What!!! I did it… In this blog, I will share a compilation of Thanksgiving recipes that are sure to wow your guests, 50 Thanksgiving Recipes to Impress Your Guests and Perfect for Sharing! Choose one from the list after looking it over!
University of Cincinnati News Record

Meal prep recipes for under $3 a day

The practice of meal prepping has become increasingly popular within the last few years, especially with college students. If you aren’t familiar with it, the essence is to make a certain meal in a high quantity to be heated up later and split between multiple days. This practice helps immensely with saving time throughout the week, especially when each meal can be reheated in a matter of minutes.
Mashed

The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand

Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
InsideHook

The Secret to Chef Narita Santos’ Perfect Cheeseburger Is Confit Tomato Aioli

A single lunch can change your life — just ask Narita Santos. Though Santos had been spending more time in salons than kitchens, she took a leap of faith in 2014, enrolling as a part-time culinary student to pursue her aspirations of becoming a chef. Working simultaneously as a full-time stylist and a part-time cook, she worked her way up the ladder as a line cook in kitchens like Bestia and NoMad and then, eventually, became a chef in her own right. Even so, it was a midday meal at The Exchange, the flagship restaurant at The Freehand hotel in downtown LA that cemented her new career path.
University of Cincinnati News Record

Three quick and easy air fryer recipes

In my kitchen, convenience is key when deciding what I eat. Especially on school nights with minimal time to spare, finding a way to produce a healthy, tasty and, most importantly, quick source of food is crucial. Recently, with the aid of my air fryer, I’ve adapted a few classic...
The Guardian

Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for movie night snacks

Is there anything better than movie night? Feet up, film chosen, food on tray. Ordering something in is often the way to go on such occasions, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Cooking a dish or two for a sofa session takes some planning, true, but a takeout is not the only way to spend a night in. Here are some of my movie-night favourites, dialled right up.
Washingtonian.com

12 Questions for Gordon Ramsay, DC’s Newest Celebrity Chef Arrival

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is making himself at home in DC—dining out at Moon Rabbit and gushing over crab hummus at Albi, making milkshakes with Mayor Bowser, and settling in at the Wharf where he’ll operate two restaurants by next year. His first, the fast-casual Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, just opened with plenty of fried seafood and chicken, taco-like “fishwiches,” and sticky-toffee milkshakes. Next up: Hell’s Kitchen, a massive, two-story restaurant jutting into the Potomac River. It’ll serve Ramsay signatures like beef Wellington and smoking cocktails starting early next year. Lastly, his London-born all-you-can-eat slice joint, Street Pizza, is headed to Penn Quarter.
reviewed.com

These are the best kitchen & cooking products of 2022

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. This has been another year of adapting and finding our new normal. Home offices are still occupied, but life has gotten back to being busy in a big way, and cooking projects (sourdough from scratch, anyone?) have taken a backseat to juggling dinner prep with homework help and sports practices.
smoking-meat.com

Smoked Duck with Dirty Rice

A while back, I picked up a couple of domestic ducks and cooked them in the smoker and they were really, really good. My family went crazy over this smoked duck recipe and I have no doubt that yours would too if you choose to cook these in your smoker. They do make an excellent holiday meal but they would be great almost any other time as well.
12tomatoes.com

Peanut Butter Chicken with Noodles

When it comes to getting take out there are a few dishes I never order anymore. This isn’t because they aren’t tasty- on the contrary they’re so good that I had to learn how to make them at home! One of these dishes is chicken in peanut sauce with noodles (AKA peanut butter chicken). It’s got a very comforting flavor to me but when I made it home I realized that it doesn’t make all that much time or effort (which makes me love it all the more). In around a half hour you can make this hearty, flavor-packed noodle recipe, too!
restaurant-hospitality.com

Shichimi Togarashi, the popular Japanese spice blend

As consumers crave more spicy foods and global flavors, it’s only natural that blends like shichimi togarashi are growing on menus. True to its name, as “shichi” is the Japanese word for “seven,” this spice mixture has seven ingredients, which sometimes vary but generally include chile flake, Szechuan peppercorns (known as “sansho” in Japanese), nori seaweed, dried citrus peel, ginger, poppyseed, and sesame. The flavorful combination brings heat, umami, and added complexity to a range of dishes from soups and vegetables to fish. It can also be used to top salads and other appetizers and has been known to appear on the rims of cocktail glasses.
KRTV News

KRTV News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
660K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy