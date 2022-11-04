ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies

HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

World Series Game 6: Astros vs. Phillies score, live updates as Yordan Alvarez crushes go-ahead home run

The Houston Astros are going for their second World Series title in franchise history Saturday night as they host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. The Phillies are trying to keep their season alive, as the Astros enter with a 3-2 series lead. The game was scoreless through five innings, but the scoring started in the sixth. Kyle Schwarber homered off Framber Valdez to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead, but the Astros responded. Yordan Alvarez demolished a three-run home run off José Alvarado to put the Astros up 3-1 and put them nine outs away from the title.
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Dodgers, Astros open as 2023 World Series favorites

The Houston Astros won their second World Series title in six years in dominating fashion, but they're not favored to repeat in 2023. The distinction goes to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were installed as the opening favorites to win next year's Fall Classic at most sportsbooks. That includes BetMGM...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportico

Baker’s World Series Success, Bochy’s Hire Leads MLB‘s Wave of Elder Managers

After Dusty Baker won his first World Series title in 25 years of managing, he made his plans for the future clear. “What’s next? I said if I win one I want to win two,” he said Saturday night after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, winning the series in six games at Minute Maid Park. At 73, Baker is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball, and he wants another shot at it at 74. Baker won in his third try, losing in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants and last year with the Astros. “I mean, the one was...
HOUSTON, TX
Clayton News Daily

Mets, Edwin Díaz Agree on Five-Year, $102 Million Contract

View the original article to see embedded media. Mets fans, rejoice: trumpet time isn’t going anywhere. One day into the offseason, and New York has already made a massive splash in free agency. The Mets have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $102 million contract to re-sign closer Edwin Diaz, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The deal would be the largest contract ever for a relief pitcher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy