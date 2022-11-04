Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Houston entrepreneur wins $75 million in largest payout in sports betting historyAsh JurbergHouston, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Houston Astros Fans Celebrate Outside Minute Maid Parkhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
KOLD-TV
Alvarez blasts Astros to World Series title vs Phillies
HOUSTON (AP) - Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros -- and the first for Dusty Baker as manager -- in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
CBS Sports
World Series Game 6: Astros vs. Phillies score, live updates as Yordan Alvarez crushes go-ahead home run
The Houston Astros are going for their second World Series title in franchise history Saturday night as they host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. The Phillies are trying to keep their season alive, as the Astros enter with a 3-2 series lead. The game was scoreless through five innings, but the scoring started in the sixth. Kyle Schwarber homered off Framber Valdez to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead, but the Astros responded. Yordan Alvarez demolished a three-run home run off José Alvarado to put the Astros up 3-1 and put them nine outs away from the title.
KHOU
MLB closes roof on Minute Maid Park for World Series Game 6 between the Astros, Phillies
HOUSTON — As the Astros and Phillies come back to Houston for Game 6 of the World Series, Minute Maid Park is closing its roof. The teams are back in Houston after a day off Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.
Clayton News Daily
Dodgers, Astros open as 2023 World Series favorites
The Houston Astros won their second World Series title in six years in dominating fashion, but they're not favored to repeat in 2023. The distinction goes to the Los Angeles Dodgers, who were installed as the opening favorites to win next year's Fall Classic at most sportsbooks. That includes BetMGM...
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
Baker’s World Series Success, Bochy’s Hire Leads MLB‘s Wave of Elder Managers
After Dusty Baker won his first World Series title in 25 years of managing, he made his plans for the future clear. “What’s next? I said if I win one I want to win two,” he said Saturday night after his Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, winning the series in six games at Minute Maid Park. At 73, Baker is the oldest manager in Major League Baseball, and he wants another shot at it at 74. Baker won in his third try, losing in 2002 with the San Francisco Giants and last year with the Astros. “I mean, the one was...
Clayton News Daily
Mets, Edwin Díaz Agree on Five-Year, $102 Million Contract
View the original article to see embedded media. Mets fans, rejoice: trumpet time isn’t going anywhere. One day into the offseason, and New York has already made a massive splash in free agency. The Mets have reportedly agreed to a five-year, $102 million contract to re-sign closer Edwin Diaz, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. The deal would be the largest contract ever for a relief pitcher.
The Houston Astros have won the World Series, beating the Philadelphia Phillies
Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.
Comments / 0