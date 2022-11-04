ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, TX

Sanger secures playoff spot with blowout win over Bridgeport

By Jillian Nachtigal For the Denton Record-Chronicle
Sanger quarterback Logan Lewis (18) and receiver Austin Shackelford (12) celebrate after scoring a touchdown during a game earlier this season. The Indians clinched a playoff spot with their victory over Bridgeport on Thursday night. Courtesy photo/Sanger ISD

SANGER — In a high-scoring game that had both teams racking up touchdowns, Sanger came out on top with a 71-43 win over Bridgeport to clinch a playoff spot.

The win keeps Sanger (7-3, 3-3 in district) in possession of fourth place in District 5-4A Division II. This will be the team’s third consecutive postseason appearance, though its seeding can still change depending on the result of Krum’s game against Gainesville on Friday.

