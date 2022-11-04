They always say that the best players, and coaches, rise to the occasion in big games. And after three straight contests of giving up over 31 points, and coach Pat Fitzgerald’s simple ‘no’ comment when asked about the team’s positives after last week’s loss to Iowa, the odds of success against No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) seemed nearly impossible.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO