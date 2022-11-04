ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Daily Northwestern

Volleyball: Northwestern drops matches against No. 6 Ohio State, No. 4 Nebraska

Northwestern (17-9, 6-8 Big Ten) faced a tough weekend of conference play at home, dropping matches to No. 6 Ohio State (16-5, 12-1 Big Ten) and No. 4 Nebraska (21-2, 13-1 Big Ten). Both matches had a lively Family Weekend crowd, with the Nebraska match setting a new volleyball attendance record of 4,019 fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Football: Northwestern defense’s sound performance versus No. 2 Ohio State raises question of struggles against less-talented teams

They always say that the best players, and coaches, rise to the occasion in big games. And after three straight contests of giving up over 31 points, and coach Pat Fitzgerald’s simple ‘no’ comment when asked about the team’s positives after last week’s loss to Iowa, the odds of success against No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) seemed nearly impossible.
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Northwestern

Cats Corner: The Gameday Podcast: Episode 2

Cats Corner returns for its second Gameday podcast featuring Audio Editor and Gameday writer Lawrence Price, and Gameday Editor John Riker. The two breakdown Northwestern football’s 33-13 loss to Iowa this past weekend in Iowa City, possible changes to come in the offseason, and the upcoming contest against No. 2 Ohio State.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

The Daily Explains: A guide to voting from Northwestern’s Evanston campus

The 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, and Northwestern students and faculty have multiple on-campus voting resources available from now through Election Day on Nov. 8. NU community members can choose to either vote in the Illinois elections or those of another home state. Those who choose to vote in...
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Q&A: NU Alum and Theatre Director Scott Weinstein discusses latest musical, ‘A Christmas Story’

Before embarking on a career as an award-winning director, Scott Weinstein (Communication ’10) immersed himself in Northwestern’s theatre scene. Weinstein said his experience working in set and sound design and directing several student productions prepared him for the world of professional theater. Weinstein’s latest production, “A Christmas Story,...
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
Daily Northwestern

‘I need help:’ Ald. Bobby Burns pushes for city to fund administrative help for councilmembers

Ald. Bobby Burns’ (5th) day of city duties last Monday totaled over six hours. He began with a meeting about a rental licensing program initiative, then met with a resident who wants the city to install chess tables at Twiggs Park and finally attended a meeting about the opening of a 5th Ward school — calling residents and answering emails in between.
EVANSTON, IL

