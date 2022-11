NASHVILLE, Tenn. – With under two seconds to go with the Ohio men's basketball team (0-1) trailing by one, sophomore forward AJ Clayton (Roseville, Ohio) hit a three to give the Bobcats a two-point lead with 1.1 seconds to go. However, Belmont (1-0) hit a three of their own at the buzzer to give the Bruins a 70-69 win on opening night inside the Curb Event Center.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO