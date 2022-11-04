Business of the Week: Class 101 – Central Wisconsin

Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.

This week’s featured Wausau business fully prepares students to realize their potential and dreams beyond high school. Class 101 College Planning – Central Wisconsin has a clear mission: to Empower Students, Serve Families, and Inspire Greatness. The enthusiasm of Pamela Knezic, who co-owns the business with her husband, Tim, is contagious, as she speaks about college planning and ensuring that the students in our communities are ready for the challenges ahead.

“We know that applying to college can be overwhelming, which is why we strive to make college planning simple. To do this, we help students connect the dots throughout their high school career. We prepare them early and completely so they’re ready to apply to college, transition to college, and thrive in college. We want to make this process and the time parents have with their students enjoyable and stress-free,” Pamela said. “We navigate the complex, multi-year process by working one-on-one with students as early as their freshman year of high school. But it’s not just about getting into college. At the core of everything we do is a passion for helping young people find their future.”

In addition to co-owning the business, Pamela and Tim are both College Planners, along with two additional planners, Hannah Hughart and Marion Vehlow. The staff is rounded out by a Marketing Intern, Nick Knezic – and they’re hiring.

Two events are planned for the near future that you won’t want to miss::

On Saturday, Nov. 5 Class 101 College Planning – Central Wisconsin will hold a Free Community ACT from 8 a.m. to noon. Each student will take a full ACT in a test-like environment. Afterward, test-takers will have the opportunity to receive a free score analysis, helping them understand where to focus their efforts. This event is held at the Class 101 Wausau location: 1720 Merrill Ave., Suite 302.

Then on Thursday, Dec. 1, visit Evolutions in Design, 626 N. Third St., downtown Wausau, where all attendees will receive 25 percent off their entire purchase. They’ll also be raffling off some wonderful items and have festive treats on hand. For more details, reach out to the Class 101 office at 715-539-6488 or centralwisconsin@class101.com, head to the website at https://www.class101.com/centralwi/, or follow the organization on social media. (Find their Facebook page here.)

Pamela said the team truly loves their students and follows their mission closely.

“We exist to empower, serve, and inspire,” she said. “We are grateful for the work we get to do each day in the lives of teenagers.”

Here, read the Class 101 College Planning – Central Wisconsin story in Pamela’s words, learn about the organization’s many services and find out how to sign up, ensuring a bright and promising future for the area’s students.

Class 101 Slideshow:

Give us a bit of history. When did Class 101 College Planning launch, and what drew you to this work?

Class 101 College Planning is a national organization that was started 25 years ago by Tom Pabin, who was a youth minister in Kentucky. When a mother of one of his ministry students needed college guidance for her daughter, Tom accepted the challenge. He not only helped her get into college, but also helped her save thousands of dollars in the process. This simple request sparked a lifelong passion for college planning. From there, a business was born. We celebrated our 25th anniversary this summer!

Class 101 – Central Wisconsin launched in the fall of 2020. I initially purchased the local franchise after working with our own son, Noah, who graduated from high school in the spring of 2020. As a family, we found the process of applying to college to be very complex and, although he was a top student, we know that we missed opportunities to further prepare for his applications during high school. We also found that applying to each college can be vastly different, and that it is hard to find answers to questions along the way. After scrambling through the process with Noah, we realized that we had left money on the table. Thankfully, after making the costly mistake of starting at a college that didn’t have the right fit, he found his way to UW-Madison, where he is getting ready to graduate early in May as a biochem/pre-med student. However, we know now that his experience should have been less bumpy and less costly than it was.

After Noah moved on, we decided that we wanted to share what we had learned with others in our community and started Class 101 in Central Wisconsin. From September, 2020 to January, 2022, I met with students in local coffee shops to help them on their college journey. In January, 2022, we moved into our first office space at 1720 Merrill Ave, Suite 302, in Wausau. In February of 2022, Tim became a full time owner and College Planner after deciding to walk away from his career as an Engineering Director to focus on pouring into the next generation at Class 101. About the same time, Hannah, Marion, and Nick also joined our team.

As part of the college planning process, what are the services you offer?

Developing a College List: The first, and most important service! A College Planner starts their time with a student by researching colleges. They look at a student’s individual factors: major, size, location, distance, and campus community. The process ends with the student creating an individualized list of their top colleges.

Visiting Colleges: Pro-tip: Visit 10, apply to 7, and love 5. We recommend virtual visits and in-person campus visits, informal and organized, because we believe to pick well, a student must experience the college fully.

Improving Grades: We know that good grades and test scores put students in better positions for merit-based scholarships. We support students by adding effective studying techniques, planning class schedules, setting academic goals, and managing progress.

ACT / SAT / PSAT Test Prep: Practice makes Progress. We start test prep as early as freshman year. It’s about knowing your baseline score, identifying trends, and taking the test more than a few times. Across junior and senior years, students take part in two 6-8 week test prep courses, in addition to continuing with college planning meetings.

Upgrading Your Resume: Colleges want leaders, and a resume is a great way to highlight leadership qualities. We help our students standout, even working with some to develop a Class 101 separator, distinguishing themselves from other applicants.

Crafting College Essays: Oh, the dreaded college essay! We believe it’s the best opportunity for students to make themselves memorable. We host essay workshops in the summer before senior year to find a unique topic and write an attention-grabbing essay. We also coach them through all the supplemental essays colleges require.

Managing Applications and Deadlines: Aug. 1 is the beginning of application season every year! Most colleges have two application deadlines: early and regular, but there are so many others. When applying to colleges and for scholarships, most students juggle between 10-15 deadlines. We help students stay ahead and ensure every critical deadline is met.

Exploring Scholarship Opportunities: There are two main types of scholarships: merit-based and outside. Taking advantage of every scholarship and knowing what you need to get to the next level is one way we help make college more affordable

Pursuing Financial Aid (FAFSA): College is expensive, but worth it. Looking to lower the cost of college? The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (or FAFSA) is the first step in the financial aid process. Pro-tip: 90% of parents fill out the FAFSA form incorrectly. We help guide parents through the financial aid process.

Transitioning to College: We guide students through a final checklist of those last but very important details, such as confirming or rejecting their admissions, paying the enrollment deposit, choosing housing, selecting a roommate, scheduling orientation, submitting final transcripts, and more.

A student’s college application is a summary of all four years of high school, and not just their junior year. That’s why we say, “early engagement is a game-changer!” when it comes to maximizing college and scholarship opportunities. We offer a comprehensive roadmap from 9th to 12th grade, making the path to higher education more enjoyable for families.

Why do you think helping students in this way is so important? In other words, what do you hope to accomplish?

To us, it’s not just about getting into college; it’s about helping students find their future. We utilize personality and career assessment tools to help students gain a deeper awareness of their likes, interests and strengths. This not only helps to align students’ personal interests and priorities with the admissions process, but helps them think critically about decisions that can positively impact their future. Our goal is to help them find their path early, so that their future is one that will match who they are and, as a result, bring joy and satisfaction to their lives.

In this day and age, we see students who are overwhelmed and overworked. We also see students who are constantly comparing themselves to others, placing limits on what they think their value is and what they can accomplish. We believe that all students are capable of so much. They don’t have to wait for adulthood to achieve greatness. Each and every one of them is special, talented, and uniquely gifted. We are here to help them grow in confidence and to help them believe in themselves.

On paper, we are comprehensive college planners, but in the day-to-day work with students, we are mentors, coaches, teachers, counselors and advisors. We’re here to make a positive impact in a young person’s life.

How do students sign up?

The best way to learn more is to schedule a time to come into our office with your student and hear about our services. A free consultation is a time to ask questions and find out if College Planning with Class 101 is right for you. You can schedule a free consultation through our website, call us, or send us an email. The best time to get on board is freshman year. That said, we add new seniors, juniors, sophomores, and freshmen every month.

Right now, we especially encourage Juniors to sign up. We are getting ready to launch our annual Super Junior program on Nov. 10, which stretches through Super Bowl Sunday in February.

Why is junior year so important – and what is the Super Junior program?

For students in their junior year, there are only ten months left before they enter senior year. There are only nine months before they can start applying to college.

That date can seem far off but, between holidays and the summer break, it can creep up on families. Juniors need to start planning now so that they can be ready when deadlines arrive.

The Super Junior program is a Class 101 initiative to give students in their junior year the extra support they need to get ahead before application season. All Super Juniors complete a special checklist specifically designed to help them, in the course of 90 days, put their best foot forward.

Take me through the experience. Once a student signs up, what happens next? What process do they go through to achieve success?

We meet one-on-one based around each student’s schedule, with times available in the evenings and on weekends. During each meeting, we cover four topics: Colleges, Test Prep, Grades and Courses, and the Student Resume. In between meetings, every student has an electronic list of items to complete prior to the next meeting. Parents receive a detailed email outlining all that was discussed during our meeting.

Our goal is to have a top 10 list of thoroughly researched colleges representing a balance of reach, match, and safe schools, all with the major(s) that the student has identified, by the end of junior year.

During the summer before senior year, all the work we have put into building a foundation through the 4 pillars (colleges, test prep, grades and courses, and student resume) pays off. At this point, we pivot to working on completing applications, including writing college essays. With everything already in place, this process is much more effective and efficient than it would be if students didn’t already start the College Planning process.

Meeting frequency increases with each grade level, with 9th grade students meeting every eight weeks, 10th grade every six weeks and 11th grade every four weeks. For seniors, meetings are held every two weeks or as needed throughout the application process.

What inspires you most about what you do?

There is nothing like watching a new student begin to realize that this is THEIR future. Not their parents’, not their teachers’, not their extended families’, their siblings’, their guidance counselors’, or anyone else’s. When they finally understand that this is about them, they become empowered. We have the privilege of helping a student get to this point and watching where it takes them.

We are also incredibly motivated by helping students find their passions, whether related to a major or career, or to how they interact with society around them. Students who have worked with us in the past have been empowered and inspired to start clubs, sports camps, businesses, and service projects that truly impact the lives of others. It is an honor to work with students who make a difference. It is also a privilege to see them grow from uncertain to confident, right before our eyes.

Back in the day, when college costs weren’t so astronomical, we applied to one or two colleges in our senior year. With the cost of college where it is now, it is truly an investment. We are motivated to help students find the right “fit” so they can avoid costly transfers and are set up for success. We are driven to minimize the cost of college and to maximize the return on investment. Our motivation is to help students find success.

What do you wish more people knew, or understood, about Class 101 and the work you do?

Test prep is only one of our services. Colleges are looking for well-rounded leaders who made the right choice of classes in high school, have excellent teacher recommendations, and, yes, have a strong GPA and ACT/SAT test score. While we do welcome non-college planning students to join our ACT and SAT test prep classes, our preference is to work with students on the complete process. Our impact is much more significant when we work with students from beginning to end.

The cost of our program is easily made up for through scholarships, grants, and avoiding costly transfers by finding the right college fit.

We are passionate about each and every one of our students and are motivated by their success.

Where do you see the business in five or 10 years? Are any changes on the horizon, or are there any expansion plans?

Yes, we do have plans for expansion. We currently work with over 100 students across five states and three time zones. The majority of our students come from our local territory which includes Merrill, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield and Stevens Point. In the future, we will open other offices in other parts of our region as well as in other areas.

We are growing rapidly and looking for additional College Planners and Test Prep Instructors. Ultimately, we will hire Center Directors at each location. These individuals will come from our College Planner population. You can apply through our website.

Connect with Class 101: