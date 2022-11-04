ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kubalik scores in OT to give Red Wings 3-2 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots.
Reinhart scores 2, Panthers end trip with 5-3 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sam Reinhart was able to celebrate his 27th birthday with two goals and hopefully a bit of confidence. The Florida forward scored twice in the third period as the Panthers finished off a four-game road trip with a 5-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night.
Kubalik's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Rangers 3-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored a power-play goal 2:43 into overtime and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday. Matt Luff and Pius Suter scored in the second period as Detroit came back after trailing 2-0 in the first period. Moritz Seider had two assists and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 27 shots in the Red Wings' third straight win.
McNab, longtime NHL forward and Avs broadcaster, dies at 70

DENVER (AP) — Peter McNab, the longtime NHL forward who became a familiar voice of the Colorado Avalanche as a broadcaster, died Sunday. He was 70. The Avalanche, in a joint statement with Altitude TV, announced h is death on social media. McNab released in late summer of 2021 that he was battling cancer, but in February he said that it was in remission. McNab was part of the broadcast team when the Avalanche captured their third Stanley Cup last June over Tampa Bay.
