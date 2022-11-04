Read full article on original website
BBC
Nottinghamshire care home rated inadequate by inspectors is closed
A care home that saw one of its managers resign during an inspection is due to close. Adbolton Hall care home in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, was labelled "inadequate" in all areas by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The BBC has been told 20 residents have now transferred to other care...
BBC
West Lane Hospital: Staff concerns 'ignored' at Middlesbrough site
A whistleblower at a mental health trust criticised over the deaths of three teenagers has said bosses ignored workers when they raised concerns. Christie Harnett and Nadia Sharif, both 17, and Emily Moore, 18, who were friends, all took their own lives within eight months of each other. The whistleblower...
Shocking moment gang of men jump out of a BMW on the busy A55 through North Wales and launch attack on white van driver
Dramatic video footage has captured the 'astonishing' moment a group in a BMW chase a van along the A55 before attacking the vehicle. The group threw items at the van, blocked its path and even got out in the middle of the busy carriageway to kick the vehicle. The shocking...
BBC
Tanzanian Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria
A Tanzanian passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria as it attempted to land in the lakeside town of Bukoba, killing at least 19 people. Twenty-six of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight were initially rescued and sent to hospital. The two pilots survived the crash and...
Woman in her 20s is 'raped near Costa Coffee' in retail park as police arrest man, 25, over attack
A woman in her 20s was allegedly raped near a Costa Coffee in a retail park. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of rape after the alleged attack this morning. Costa Coffee on Regent retail park in Salford was cordoned off as an investigation took place. Forensics officers...
Leah Croucher: Body found in loft of Milton Keynes house identified as missing teenager
Police have formally identified a body found in the loft of a Milton Keynes house as Leah Croucher, a teenage girl who went missing three and a half years ago.A Home Office post-mortem has been inconclusive as to the cause of Leah’s death and Thames Valley Police said investigations are ongoing.A murder investigation was launched last week following the discovery of Leah in the loft space of 2 Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes.Police also found items belonging to Leah – who was last seen in February 2019, aged 19 – at the property earlier this week.Senior investigating officer detective...
More will die if nothing is done: Coroner says road chiefs must act on smart motorways after mother-of-five, 62, was killed when Mercedes ploughed into her broken-down Nissan in slow lane after 153 cars passed by without alerting authorities
Future deaths 'will occur' unless action is taken to improve smart motorway safety, a senior coroner warned after conducting an inquest into the death of a mother-of-five. Nicola Mendy wrote to National Highways to express concern that 153 vehicles passed a stranded car before a fatal collision on one of the roads without a hard shoulder.
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
Four people are rushed to hospital after tram and Mercedes crash into each other
Four people have been rushed to hospital after a tram and a Mercedes crashed into each other tonight. The crash near Velopark tram stop in Greater Manchester caused huge delays for fans heading to the Etihad Stadium. Pictures showed fire crews at the scene near the Asda supermarket, with the...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
London Poppy Day: Rishi Sunak sells poppies at Tube station
Commuters at Westminster Tube station were given a surprise after the prime minister turned up to sell poppies. Rishi Sunak spoke to members of the public alongside Army personnel, while holding a tray of paper poppies during a brief appearance on Thursday morning. Mr Sunak's fundraising stint came during the...
BBC
Woman charged after boy allegedly assaulted in Brislington
A woman has been charged with assault after a 12-year-old boy suffered a head injury on the banks of the River Avon. The alleged incident happened in Brislington on 26 March this year. Fay Johnson, 32, of Yate, South Gloucestershire, has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm. Police...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
BBC
Leeds Dock to Woodhouse bus service on the road again
A bus service used by university students in Leeds is back on the road, five weeks after it was axed. The number 29, which ran between Woodhouse and Leeds Dock, was pulled by First as part of recent timetable changes, with the operator claiming the route was not used frequently enough.
BBC
Fireworks and rocks thrown at Cleveland firefighters
Firefighters had fireworks and rocks thrown at them in "several violent incidents" while responding to bonfire callouts in the North East. Cleveland Fire Brigade's group manager Lee Brown said crews were attacked before 20:00 BST on Saturday. The fire service said CCTV and bodycam footage had been handed in to...
BBC
Manchester Arena attack: Key failings of emergency response
The Manchester Arena Inquiry has published a catalogue of failings and mistakes by the emergency services following the terror attack in 2017. Chairman Sir John Saunders highlighted a number of failures of the emergency response to the suicide bombing and said avoidable mistakes had been made. Here are some of...
BBC
Hunt for rapist after woman attacked in car in Shrewsbury
A hunt is under way for a rapist after a woman was attacked in a car in Shrewsbury, police said. The 19-year-old said she had been raped in a car parked in a bus layby on Bank Farm Road, Radbrook. It happened on Sunday between 19:00 and 20:00 GMT, West...
Boy, 17, dies after fireworks ‘hurled’ down street in Bonfire Night mayhem
A teenager has died after fleeing to a garden close to where fireworks were “hurled” down a street in West Yorkshire during Bonfire Night.On Saturday (5 November), the 17-year-old boy was found injured in the garden of a house in Vickerman Street, Halifax, at 8.15pm.He died later in hospital. It’s believed that the boy entered a garden by climbing over a fence and landing on top of a greenhouse. The greenhouse shattered and the broken glass severely injured the boy, according to reports.Pictures of the scene show a small greenhouse in the garden of a property that’s on the...
BBC
What is austerity and where could 'eye-watering' cuts fall now?
Billions of pounds worth of cuts to public spending are expected to be announced by the Conservative government on 17 November in what will be seen as a new period of austerity. What is austerity?. In 2010, the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government embarked on a programme of deep...
BBC
Serious Birmingham fire engulfs 300 tonnes of scrap metal
An estimated 300 tonnes of scrap metal have been consumed in a fire at a recycling centre. Eight crews from West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) were called to Bordesley Green Road in Birmingham at about 04:45 GMT. Nearby Landor Street has been closed while 38 firefighters tackle the blaze, with...
