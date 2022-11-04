As cooler temperatures drive visitors to the Florida Keys for the winter and spring, the island of Duck Key is once again ready to showcase a collection of the best food vendors and artisans from around the Keys and South Florida. Made possible by the generosity of Club Duck Key, the market will run every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 28, 2023. The market features up to 35 vendors each week, ranging from perennial favorites like Mediterranean Delight, Homestead Produce and The Cheese Lovers to new entries like Just Accents wood carving, jeweler Chiki’s Store and a made-to-order taco stand.

DUCK KEY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO