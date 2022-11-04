Read full article on original website
keysweekly.com
KEY LARGO ECOBUSINESS SAVES ON PLASTIC BOTTLES
On Sept. 19, Renee Gilbert—a long-time local, mom of three and lover of the ocean—took a plunge (no pun intended) and opened the doors of her zero-waste and refillery store, FL Keys Refillery. Reader, you are not alone if you just read the last sentence and said, “Refillery?...
brevardtimes.com
NOAA: Invest 98L 2022, Projected Path, Spaghetti Models
MIAMI, Florida – NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Weather Outlook at 1 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Sunday, November 6, 2022, due to the presence of Invest 98L which may form into a subtropical or tropical cyclone over the Atlantic. Invest 98L is an area of...
gotodestinations.com
The 11 Best Breakfast Spots in Key Largo, Florida – (With Photos)
Ah, breakfast. The most important meal of the day. And there’s no better place to enjoy a delicious morning meal than Key Largo, Florida. Just imagine sitting down to a plate of fresh-caught seafood, eggs cooked to perfection, and crispy bacon while the sun rises over the beautiful Florida Keys.
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Questions Remain Over Who Approved Hialeah Building That Partially Collapsed
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. As repairs continue after a partial apartment building collapse in Hialeah, NBC 6 found the engineer who signed that the structure was safe died months before the inspection. Dozens of families were displaced Monday after...
usf.edu
If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah
In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
keysweekly.com
ASHBRITT, INC. CLEARS IAN DEBRIS BEFORE KEY WEST’S BIG EVENTS
Hundreds of Key West residents are still reassembling their lives and replacing their furniture after the storm surge flooding of Hurricane Ian, but at least the piles of storm debris, vegetation, seaweed and flooded home furnishings that lined the curbs in Key West are gone. The city’s contract with AshBritt...
flkeysnews.com
One seriously injured in Florida Keys personal watercraft crash
A personal watercraft crash in the Florida Keys seriously injured one person Sunday morning, according to police. The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. in Pine Channel, which separates Big Pine Key and Little Torch Key in the Lower Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. County fire rescue...
keysweekly.com
DUCK KEY PARADISE OPEN MARKET IS BACK ON TUESDAYS
As cooler temperatures drive visitors to the Florida Keys for the winter and spring, the island of Duck Key is once again ready to showcase a collection of the best food vendors and artisans from around the Keys and South Florida. Made possible by the generosity of Club Duck Key, the market will run every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through March 28, 2023. The market features up to 35 vendors each week, ranging from perennial favorites like Mediterranean Delight, Homestead Produce and The Cheese Lovers to new entries like Just Accents wood carving, jeweler Chiki’s Store and a made-to-order taco stand.
The Daily South
Bass Pro Shops CEO Building Largest Resort Property In The Florida Keys
Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, is expanding his outdoorsy resort empire into Florida. Last week, flanked by Gov. Ron DeSantis and key leaders of the Florida Keys recreational fishing and conservation communities, Morris presented his plans for Valhalla Island Resort: a new nature-based fishing resort in the Florida Keys.
doralfamilyjournal.com
From next week, drinking water in Miami-Dade will temporarily change
DORAL, FL – The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) conducts its Spring cleaning in November. From November 8 – 21, the department will temporarily change the method used to chlorinate the drinking water supply at its water treatment plants. This routine procedure is regularly scheduled each year in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER).
floridapolitics.com
Kevin Marino Cabrera, Jorge Fors Jr. clash for District 6 seat on Miami-Dade Commission
The race is by far the most hostile and litigious of any contest for the Miami-Dade Commission this election cycle. After months of campaigning and mounting animosity, the race between lobbyist Kevin Marino Cabrera and Coral Gables Commissioner Jorge Fors Jr. for the Miami-Dade County Commission will conclude Nov. 8.
southdadenewsleader.com
Commissioners Vote to Expand UDB, Mayor weighing veto
After months of discussion, protest and negotiation, the Miami Dade County Commission voted on Tuesday in favor of amending the current perimeter of the Urban Development Boundary (UDB) in Homestead. This new decision allows developers to move the UDB for the first time since 2013 to build warehouses on 800...
Miami Weather Quick Weekend Update: Rain, strong winds on Tuesday
MIAMI -- A broad area of low pressure that has a high chance to develop will track westward towards the Bahamas and Florida's East Coast throughout Tuesday and Wednesday. As this happens, the low may become a subtropical or tropical depression but regardless of how well organized it becomes, South Florida will be dealing with increasing rain chances and strong winds beginning Tuesday.
keysweekly.com
ISLAMORADA FESTIVAL BRINGS THE BACON
Smells of bacon will fill the Islamorada air as the annual Bacon Fest and Vendor Show returns to the heart of Islamorada on Sunday, Nov. 6. Organized by the Islamorada Moose Lodge, attendees will have the chance to indulge in a variety of bacon-inspired dishes, from bacon banana bread and bacon mac and cheese to bacon shrimp rolls. Joining in the bacon festivities are MEAT Eatery & Taproom, Chef Michael and other local restaurants.
keysweekly.com
SNAKE CREEK BRIDGE BREAKDOWN BRINGS TRAFFIC BACKUP
Motorists traveling through Islamorada near Snake Creek Bridge were stopped for roughly an hour on Oct. 31 following a gate malfunction. Road crews were called to the Florida Keys’ only bascule bridge around 2 p.m. following reports that the gates, which come down every hour to allow the bridge to open for larger vessels, weren’t working properly. As a result, stopped traffic extended from Mile Marker 82 to Mile Marker 91. Heavy traffic remained once the gates were fixed.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami named one of the cities with the best real estate prospects in 2023
Miami ranks among the 10 American cities with the best overall real estate prospects in 2023, according to the Emerging Trends in Real Estate report by PwC and Urban Land Institute. The 44th edition of the in-depth forecast report examined 80 cities to determine trends in the real estate industry...
Republicans Take Lead in Early Voting in Miami
For decades, Miami has been traditional stronghold of Democratic Party voter support, but 2022 may change the long-established pattern. Election supervisors report that more registered Republicans had cast votes in early voting across Miami-Dade County and the entire state. As of Saturday evening, Republicans expanded their early vote by approximately 31,600 across the state, including a lead of approximately 7,000 more early ballots cast in Miami-Dade.
miamilaker.com
Vicky Bakery celebrates 50 years of sweetness
What began 50 years ago as an American dream has grown to a family-run business built on pastelitos and croquetas, among other classic Cuban baked goods. Vicky Bakery opened in southeast Hialeah in 1972, at 860 SE 8th St. Since then, the business has expanded and, with franchises too, grown...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade elevator mechanics accused of paying hundreds to cheat open-book exam; 10 charged
MIAMI – Eight elevator mechanics in Miami-Dade County are accused of paying hundreds of dollars to have someone else take required state certification exams, now they and two others are facing charges. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the arrests in what her office described as a “cheating scheme”...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest man after fleeing in Key West
KEY WEST, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in Key West., authorities said. According to the Monroe Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a northbound Dodge vehicle with a headlight out around 12:45 a.m. near Mile Marker 8. Deputies said when the...
