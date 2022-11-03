ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wpln.org

Tennessee early voting turnout down dramatically compared to 2018

Turnout was down — and down big — during Tennessee’s early voting period as 882,310 residents cast ballots. Statewide figures show the early voting total declined more than one-third (36%) compared to the 2018 midterms. Nearly 500,000 fewer people voted. Among all counties, Williamson ranked second for...
