Read full article on original website
Related
wpln.org
Tennessee early voting turnout down dramatically compared to 2018
Turnout was down — and down big — during Tennessee’s early voting period as 882,310 residents cast ballots. Statewide figures show the early voting total declined more than one-third (36%) compared to the 2018 midterms. Nearly 500,000 fewer people voted. Among all counties, Williamson ranked second for...
Amendment 4 cleans up unconstitutional prohibition on clergy in legislature
Although not enforced for nearly 50 years, the Tennessee Constitution technically bars religious leaders from serving in the state legislature.
wpln.org
Amendment 4 asks Tennessee voters to strike the ban on ministers serving in the legislature, but not the ban on atheists
A violation of the Tennessee Constitution is pretty easy to spot at Nashville’s Lee Chapel AME any given Sunday. “God has opened some doors for folks in here. God has made a way out of no way for some folks in here,” Pastor Harold Love Jr. tells congregants during a recent service. “God has healed some folks in here.”
Comments / 0