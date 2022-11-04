Growing up in Mexico City, Angeles López-Portillo de Stiteler often wore the china poblana outfit for dance recitals and special occasions. This style of dress dates back to the 17th century, when it was created by an Asian woman (most likely from what is now India) who was trafficked into New Spain and then forced into servitude for a well-to-do family in the city of Puebla. At the time, anything or anyone Asian would commonly be referred to as “Chinese,” so she came to be known as the China Poblana (Chinese Woman from Puebla). Her South Asian dresses came to be widely appreciated in the city, and they would eventually be adapted into a super-sequined local variant.

