Former Miss Argentina and ex-Miss Puerto Rico reveal they are married
A former Miss Argentina and an ex-Miss Puerto Rico announced on Instagram over the weekend that they are married. In a joint post shared to both their accounts, Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico wrote, “After deciding to keep our relationship private, we now open our doors to a special day.” The message included what appeared to be their wedding date, Oct. 28, along with heart and ring emojis.
Arajet Continues its Expansion Across Latin America with Addition of New Routes to Ecuador
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Arajet, the newest low-fare airline in the Caribbean region, today announced it is adding two new routes to Quito (UIO) and Guayaquil (GYE) from Las Americas International Airport (SDQ). These two new destinations in Ecuador bring Arajet´s current network to 15 destinations in 10 countries since launching from its home base at Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006145/en/ Luis Vayas Valdivieso, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Daniela Espinoza, Secretary of Productive Development and Competitiveness of the Municipality of Quito, Milady de Cabral, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Ecuador, Víctor Pacheco, CEO of Arajet, Daniel Legarda, Vice Minister of Foreign Trade of Ecuador and Ramón Miró, CEO of Quiport. (Photo: Business Wire)
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
NBC Miami
Cuban Exodus Bigger Than Ever: Another Boat Washes Ashore in South Florida
The United States is in the midst of receiving the largest exodus from Cuba in history. “We’re talking about the largest single movement of people from Cuba ever, even before the revolution, more than the previous highs which were Mariel in 1980 and the balsero crisis of 1994,” said Cuba expert and FIU professor, Dr. Jorge Duany.
I left NYC and moved to Rio de Janeiro – now I live in a huge apartment and can pay my student loans
In 2020, Carla Vianna was sharing a $2,250 studio apartment in New York with her Brazilian partner. She knew it was time to move when she started using her savings to keep up with rent payments. The couple moved to Rio, where their two-bedroom apartment near the beach is half...
msn.com
Tourists are flocking to this sun-soaked country – but is it safe?
Some countries are always safe, or green, on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel website. Those that feature orange (leisure travel not recommended), or are painted entirely red (all travel not recommended), vary with the times – one decade’s “axis of evil” nation is another’s edgy adventure-travel destination.
WSVN-TV
10 Cuban migrants stopped in Biscayne National Park; 8 more stopped near Key West
MIAMI (WSVN) - More migrants made an effort for freedom on the shores of South Florida. A group of nine men and one woman who were on board a homemade vessel from Cuba, arrived at Biscayne National Park, Wednesday morning. Another group was also stopped near Key West with at...
WSVN-TV
22 Cuban migrants intercepted in Marathon
MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Another group of Cuban migrants reached U.S. soil in Marathon. Twenty-two people were taken into custody after arriving in a makeshift boat, Thursday. One person was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation. Officials said there has been about a 300% increase in migrants making...
The best travel destinations around the world for 2023, according to National Geographic
San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Charleston, South Carolina, landed on National Geographic's list of best places to travel to in 2023.
Category 4 Rosyln brushing Vallarta on way to Mexico coast
Hurricane Roslyn plowed over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the Mexican resort of Puerto Vallarta while heading for a Sunday landfall a little to the north.The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) late Saturday, but might lose some power during the night.Roslyn's core was about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north at 12 mph (19 kph).Forecasters said Roslyn likely would pass close to Cabo Corrientes...
Atlas Obscura
Museo de Ropa Étnica de México (Mexican Ethnic Clothing Museum)
Growing up in Mexico City, Angeles López-Portillo de Stiteler often wore the china poblana outfit for dance recitals and special occasions. This style of dress dates back to the 17th century, when it was created by an Asian woman (most likely from what is now India) who was trafficked into New Spain and then forced into servitude for a well-to-do family in the city of Puebla. At the time, anything or anyone Asian would commonly be referred to as “Chinese,” so she came to be known as the China Poblana (Chinese Woman from Puebla). Her South Asian dresses came to be widely appreciated in the city, and they would eventually be adapted into a super-sequined local variant.
Costa Rica World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Costa Rica will seek to improve upon a disappointing performance at the 2018 World Cup when they travel to Qatar this winter.The Central American side exited in the group stage four years ago, finishing bottom of their group with just one point as Brazil and Switzerland progressed – at the expense of Costa Rica and Serbia.Four years prior, however, Costa Rica recorded their best ever finish at a world championship, reaching the quarter-finals before bowing out against Netherlands on penalties.This time around they will be guided by Luis Fernando Suarez, who will be coaching at a World Cup for the...
Elon Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
Twitter's new owner warned of suspending accounts after some celebrities tweeted as 'Elon Musk' in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts for a fee.
Apartment Therapy
Where You Should Travel in 2023, According to National Geographic
As we enter the last few months of 2022, there’s no time like the present to look ahead and plan your dream 2023 vacation. If you’re looking for inspiration, don’t worry — National Geographic has you covered. The magazine recently revealed its “Best of the World”...
This Tiny Caribbean Island Should Be Your Next Culinary Destination
St. John's restaurants aren't just resilient, they're reviving the spirit of the whole island.
Live updates | Climate Summit
The Latest on COP27, this year's annual UN summit on climate change.SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — More than 100 world leaders are preparing to discuss a worsening problem that scientists’ call Earth’s biggest challenge — greenhouse gas emissions, which leads to global warming. However, observers say it will be hard to make progress given all the other things happening in the world. Dozens of heads of states or governments Monday take the stage in the first day of “high-level” international climate talks in Egypt with more to come in following days. Much of the focus will be on national leaders telling...
thingstodopost.org
The 8 best hotels in Nova Mutum, Brazil
Discover the best hotels in Nova Mutum, State of Mato Grosso including Hotel Sartori, Hotel Villa Cerrado, Hotel Seu Lar, Bravo City Hotel Nova Mutum, Hotel Fiori, Hotel Plaza Diwittes, Hotel Plaza Diwittes, Imperial Palace Hotel Nova Mutum. 1. Hotel Sartori. Av Mutum, No 391 W, Nova Mutum, State of...
Cuba to send Mexico rocks as well as docs
After raising controversy by hiring hundreds of Cuban doctors, Mexico’s president appeared ready Friday to anger critics again by announcing plans to buy crushed rock ballast for a tourist train project from Cuba. A lot of people in Mexico already have doubts about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Maya Train project. There are questions about its environmental impact and uncertain demand for the train service. But López Obrador also faces a massive logistical challenge in his rush to finish the train within a year. Millions of tons of ballast are needed to stabilize rail ties, but no suitable rock...
mansionglobal.com
Sunny Faro, Portugal, Is the ‘Florida of Europe’
Portugal’s holiday hot spot of the Algarve has long been popular for relocating retirees from the U.K., Ireland, and, increasingly, the U.S. These mainly second-home buyers traditionally trod the well-beaten path to its bustling coastal resorts, but its southernmost city Faro and its rustic villages are now piquing their interest, too.
