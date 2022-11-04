Read full article on original website
Complex
Ice Spice Responds to NLE Choppa Announcing Release of Song Named After Her
Ice Spice has some thoughts NLE Choppa’s upcoming song that’s named after her. NLE Choppa took to Twitter to unveil the song’s cover art, which features an animated drawing of Ice Spice decked out in NLE Choppa’s signature tattoos. But the “Munch” creator didn’t seem too flattered by the shout-out.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Drake & 21 Savage Stir The Pot On Their New Joint Album 'Her Loss'
Their new album is already inciting chaos on social media.
Megan Thee Stallion Has a Writing Credit on Drake, 21 Savage’s Her Loss Album
Megan Thee Stallion has received a writing credit on Drake and 21 Savage's new album, Her Loss. On Friday (Nov. 4), the credit listing for Drake and 21 Savage's Her Loss album unveiled that despite not being featured on any of the album's songs, Megan Thee Stallion has earned a writer's credit on the joint project.
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Madonna lip syncs to Kendrick Lamar song in TikTok reel
Madonna has channelled Kendrick Lamar in a recent TikTok reel which has sparked fan backlash. The video, featuring “vent,” a song released by the rapper and Baby Keem, was met with some disgust by followers. She mimes along to the lyrics: “Have you ever been punched in your...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden & More React To Takeoff's Death
Takeoff’s tragic death has been met with both sadness and shock from across the Hip Hop community, with Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, Joe Budden and many more reacting to his passing. The Migos rapper (real name Kirshnik Ball) was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West & Drake's Beef Threatens To Reignite After 'Her Loss' Jab
Kanye West has issued a response to Drake after he suggested their reconciliation was nothing more than a favor to music executive J. Prince. Drizzy cast doubt on the sincerity of his and Kanye’s November 2021 truce on “Circo Loco,” a track from his new Her Loss album with 21 Savage that arrived on Friday (November 4).
sheenmagazine.com
Teyana Taylor Kills Halloween… Again!
Welcome to ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ The Aunties Inc Annual Halloween Party. Girl, we had a time last night! The Aunties Inc. threw their annual spooky extravaganza just in time for Halloween. Hosted by Teyana Taylor, ‘The Haunting At The Last Rose Motel’ was legendary. Guests were treated to over-the-top decorations, custom-curated Cincaro Tequila cocktails, light bites, and music all night long.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake & 21 Savage’s First-Week Sales Projections Are In
“Her Loss” will be competing with Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” for the top spot on the Billboard chat. Around the same time that they were celebrating their birthdays last month, Drake and 21 Savage delivered the exciting news of a joint album, expected to drop on October 28th. Unfortunately, COVID-19 got in the way, pushing the release date to this Friday (November 4).
hotnewhiphop.com
Beyoncé & LeBron James Pay Tribute To Takeoff On Social Media
The outpouring of love continues for the late rapper. The death of Migos member Takeoff is still fresh and painful for his family, friends and fans. The 28-year old rapper was gunned down in Houston on Tuesday morning while attending a private dice game with his uncle and bandmate Quavo. Following the tragic incident, the late star received an outpouring of love from several of his music industry peers.
HipHopDX.com
Saweetie To Release Two New Projects Before End Of 2022 — Including ‘Pretty Bitch Music’
Saweetie is looking to make a splash with her long-awaited return to the music industry with two new projects, including her long-awaited debut album, Pretty Bitch Music. The Bay Area native sat down with Rolling Stone, where she shed some light on her upcoming releases. According to Saweetie, her first project will be titled The Single Life and will focus on what’s been happening since her messy breakup with Quavo in 2021.
Yung Miami Turns Up At Diddy’s Birthday In A Curve Hugging Dress
Yung Miami's designer look at Diddy's birthday bash was everything!
Offset changes Instagram profile picture to image of Takeoff after Migos bandmate’s death
Offset has paid a subtle tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff after the rapper was shot and killed in Houston, Texas, yesterday (1 November).Offset’s Migos bandmates Quavo and Takeoff were at a private party at a bowling alley when the latter was killed and two unnamed others were injured.While Offset has yet to verbally comment on his friend’s passing, the rapper changed his profile photo on Instagram Wednesday (2 November) to one of Takeoff’s face.According to TMZ, Offset was scheduled to perform at MGM Music Hall in Boston tomorrow, however, an employee at the venue told them he’d no...
Boldy James Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup
Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including albums from Boldy James and Lecrae.
thesource.com
Drake Speaks About the Passing of Takeoff During His SiriusXM Show
Ahead of the release of the Her Loss album, Drake made his return to SiriusXM for his Table for One show. To kick off the episode, Drake paid his respects to Takeoff. “Before I get into the pleasantries, I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented Takeoff—a guy that I knew for a long, long time. I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace.’ And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
hiphop-n-more.com
Drake Releases New Song ‘No Good For Me’ — Listen
In less than two hours, Drake and 21 Savage are teaming up to drop a new album called Her Loss. Fans worldwide are preparing for the big release by listening to Table For One on SiriusXM, a show that’s currently playing a set from Drake himself. During the set,...
