Chris Redd Says He Was Hit “With Something Metal” During Attack Outside New York’s Comedy Cellar

Chris Redd says his attacker outside of New York’s Comedy Cellar last week left his face “gushing blood.”

The comedian, whose HBO Max special Why Am I Like This? dropped Thursday, details his experience for the first time in a new episode of The Daily Beast ‘s The Last Laugh podcast . In a clip of the upcoming episode, which is out Tuesday, Redd refutes elements of the NYPD report — specifically that he arrived to the club by car — and reveals that his attacker did more than simply punch him.

After sharing that “I walked there like any New Yorker,” he also disputes speculation that his injuries were the result of an attempted mugging.

“This man hit me in the face with something metal,” Redd explained. “I thought it was brass knuckles because of the way it cut my nose to the bone.”

Redd explained that as a boxer, he was familiar with taking a punch and thus didn’t find the situation to be “terrifying,” but he was caught off guard. “The dude just hit me and ran off,” he said. “I fell down so fast. I didn’t even know I fell until I looked at the [surveillance] footage.”

After, Redd discovered his face was “gushing in blood,” which is ultimately why he decided not to pursue his attacker — a move that would have led to him chasing “him down the street with blood gushing out of my face.”

The comedian noted he does feel confident it was more than just a regular closed-fist punch and that he was hit with “something,” as “a fist don’t normally do all of that at one time.”

Redd said he did attempt to enter the club, where he left blood on the stairs down to the venue, but he ultimately got treated at Bellevue Hospital. There, they addressed a fracture in his cheek and two more in his nose.

“If we could have stopped the bleeding, I would have went on stage,” he said. “I was like, I can’t wait to talk about this shit. And I’m glad I waited, but that was my first thought.”

In an Instagram post Sunday , the comedian said he was “healing fast” following the attack. “I’ve been resting up like crazy but I want to say thank you thank you thank you for all the messages of love, the jokes and the concern!”