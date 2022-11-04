ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Wright On; First review of Racer men’s debut? Prohm has players that care

By John Wright • jwright@murrayledger.com
Murray Ledger & Times
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament; Racers’ run ends with title match loss; Missouri State breaks halftime tie to take NCAA tourney bid

VALPARAISO, Ind. — In reaching the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Murray State defeated three teams that had beaten the Racers during the regular season. In front of it Sunday with a bid to the NCAA Tournament at stake was Missouri State, who was the...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

New Racer men’s team starts season tonight on road at Saint Louis

MURRAY — The moment Murray State men’s basketball fans anxiously await to arrive each season is here. Tonight, the Racers hit the hardwood for the first time in a game that counts. They have had two pre-season contests, but their game against Saint Louis will actually go into the win/loss column.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Lodge has confidence Racers can focus on Mo. State after semis win

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Less than 24 hours after Murray State battled its way into the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Soccer Tournament championship match, Head Coach Matt Lodge and his players were still enjoying the aftermath of Thursday’s semifinal win over host Valparaiso. However, the fifth-year Racer skipper...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs; Tigers survive playoff test at Butler

MORGANTOWN – In order for the Murray High Tigers to prevail in the first round of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Class 2A Playoffs opening round Friday night, they were going to have to not only beat a higher-seeded team, they were also going to beat defensive demons that have haunted them all season.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Tigers responds late to win at Butler

MORGANTOWN — Murray High quarterback 40-yard scoring run with about five minutes to go in the fourth quarter gave the Tigers a hard-fought 27-21 win over Butler County Friday night in the first round of the Kentucky Class 2A State Football Playoffs at Butler County Stadium. That score ruined...
MORGANTOWN, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Decades Prom raises money for Towing for Toys

MURRAY – The first Decades Prom for Towing for Toys was held Saturday night at The Grove. Monty McCuiston and his wife Rebecca, along with other committee members, welcomed a capacity crowd of attendees who were there dressed in decade prom apparel, and others in period apparel and party attire.
MURRAY, KY
99.5 WKDQ

One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival

The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
GRAND RIVERS, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Nov. 7, 2022

Roy B. Davis Jr., 83, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. Born in Junction City, Kentucky, he was the second child of Roy B. Davis Sr. and Marguerite Schroeder. The family lived in Bowling Green and Louisville before moving to Dayton, Ohio. Roy served two years in the Naval Reserve, then graduated from University of Dayton and went on to Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, New York, for his master's degree in art education.
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board

PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Cameras around Paducah part of task force to prevent retail theft

PADUCAH — You may have noticed more security cameras around Paducah recently. The city, alongside participating retailers, is using the cameras placed by LiveView Technologies to combat theft during the holidays. It's a new project called A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for the Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. The taskforce includes LiveView Technologies, local retailers and the Paducah Police Department.
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy